Export a Postgres schema as JSON

Install

$ npm install pg-json-schema-export --save

Usage

var PostgresSchema = require ( 'pg-json-schema-export' ); var connection = user: 'postgres' , password : '123' , host : 'localhost' , port : 5432 , database : 'thedb' }; PostgresSchema.toJSON(connection, 'public' ) .then( function ( schemas ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { });

Output Format

The output format is for the most part named after the columns in information_schema .

Structure

schemas views columns tables columns sequences



JSON

{ "tables" : { "user" : { "obj_description" : "This table has Users in it" , "columns" : { "name" : { "data_type" : "text" , } } }, }, "constraints" : { }, "sequences" : { }

I auto-generate some JSON during each CI build; those are uploaded as Github releases: https://github.com/tjwebb/pg-json-schema-export/releases/latest

API

parameter description connection connection string or object compatible with pg schema the database schema to export

License

MIT