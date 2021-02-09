pg-ipc
IPC over PostgreSQL LISTEN/NOTIFY/UNLISTEN exposed as an EventEmitter
var pgIPC = require('pg-ipc')
var client = new require('pg').Client({ ... })
var ipc = pgIPC(client)
ipc.on('error', console.error)
ipc.on('end', function () {
client.end()
})
ipc.on('someChannel', function (msg) {
// Ignore messages from this process
if (msg.processId === client.processID) return
console.log(msg.payload.currentTime)
})
ipc.notify('someChannel', {currentTime: Date.now()})
// some time later ...
ipc.end()
pgIPC(client)
Instantiates a new
EventEmitter with the appropriate hooks to automatically
LISTEN/
NOTIFY/
UNLISTEN. Note that
client must be a
pg.Client instance
and not a
pg.Pool, as a single connection is required.
ipc.on(channel, listener)
All the standard
EventEmitter methods are exposed. When a listener is added to
channel, a
LISTEN command is automatically issued, and
UNLISTEN when the
number of listeners reach zero. The listener will receive the message as its
first argument. Notable properties being
channel,
payload,
processId. Each
postgres
connection is assigned a unique
processId, which can be used to
ignore messages from the same process.
See
EventEmitter for more details.
Reserved channels are:
['newListener', 'removeListener', 'notify', 'unlisten', 'listen', 'error', 'end']
ipc.notify(channel[, payload])
Alias:
ipc.send(channel[, payload]). Send a message to
channel with optional
payload.
payload is transparently converted to JSON where appropriate.
ipc.end()
Issue
UNLISTEN * if connected, emit
end and detach all event listeners.
Does not call
client.end() so you can continue using the client. However,
any listeners you've issued outside outside of this module will also be detached
listen
Emitted when a
LISTEN has been successfully issued. Passed
channel
notify
Emitted after a notification has been successfully sent. Passed
channel and
payload
unlisten
Emitted when a
UNLISTEN has been successfully issued. Passed
channel
end
Emitted when all
LISTENs have been removed, but before all event listeners are removed.
error
Propagates any errors caused by queries on
Client. Passed the
err argument from
the query callback.
npm install pg-ipc