A PostgreSQL SQL syntax beautifier.

Note: This project is a thin wrapper of https://github.com/darold/pgFormatter. Execution of the module relies on Perl being available on the host system.

Usage

import { format } from 'pg-formatter' ; format( `SELECT foo FROM bar` );

Configuration

Configuration Format Default Description pgFormatter equivalent anonymize boolean false Obscure all literals in queries, useful to hide confidential data before formatting. anonymize functionCase string ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize") unchanged Change the case of the function names. function-case keywordCase string ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize") unchanged Change the case of the reserved keyword. keyword-case noRcFile boolean false Do not read ~/.pg_format automatically. no-rcfile placeholder string (regex) N/A Regex to find code that must not be changed. placeholder spaces number 4 Number of spaces to indent the code. spaces stripComments boolean false Remove any comment from SQL code. nocomment tabs boolean false Use tabs instead of spaces. When true , the spaces option is ignored. tabs

CLI Usage