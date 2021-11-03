A PostgreSQL SQL syntax beautifier.
Note:
This project is a thin wrapper of https://github.com/darold/pgFormatter. Execution of the module relies on Perl being available on the host system.
import {
format
} from 'pg-formatter';
format(`SELECT foo FROM bar`);
|Configuration
|Format
|Default
|Description
pgFormatter equivalent
anonymize
|boolean
false
|Obscure all literals in queries, useful to hide confidential data before formatting.
anonymize
functionCase
|string ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize")
unchanged
|Change the case of the function names.
function-case
keywordCase
|string ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize")
unchanged
|Change the case of the reserved keyword.
keyword-case
noRcFile
|boolean
false
|Do not read ~/.pg_format automatically.
no-rcfile
placeholder
|string (regex)
|N/A
|Regex to find code that must not be changed.
placeholder
spaces
|number
4
|Number of spaces to indent the code.
spaces
stripComments
|boolean
false
|Remove any comment from SQL code.
nocomment
tabs
|boolean
false
|Use tabs instead of spaces. When
true, the
spaces option is ignored.
tabs
$ npm install pg-formatter -g
$ pg-formatter --help
Formats SQL files
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--anonymize Obscure all literals in queries, useful to hide
confidential data before formatting.
[boolean] [default: false]
--comma-break Add a newline after each comma in an insert statement.
[boolean] [default: false]
--function-case Change the case of the function names.
[string] [choices: "unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize"]
[default: "unchanged"]
-i, --inplace Override input file with formatted content.
[boolean] [default: false]
--keyword-case Change the case of the reserved keyword.
[string] [choices: "unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize"]
[default: "unchanged"]
--no-rc-file Do not read ~/.pg_format automatically.
[boolean] [default: false]
--placeholder Regex to find code that must not be changed. [string]
--spaces Number of spaces to indent the code.
[number] [default: 4]
--strip-comments Remove any comment from SQL code.
[boolean] [default: false]
--tabs Use tabs instead of spaces. When true, the spaces option
is ignored. [boolean] [default: false]
--help Show help [boolean]