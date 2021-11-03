openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pf

pg-formatter

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.3.0 (see all)

A PostgreSQL SQL syntax beautifier.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pg-formatter

Travis build status Coveralls NPM version Canonical Code Style Twitter Follow

A PostgreSQL SQL syntax beautifier.

Note:

This project is a thin wrapper of https://github.com/darold/pgFormatter. Execution of the module relies on Perl being available on the host system.

Usage

import {
  format
} from 'pg-formatter';

format(`SELECT foo FROM bar`);

Configuration

ConfigurationFormatDefaultDescriptionpgFormatter equivalent
anonymizebooleanfalseObscure all literals in queries, useful to hide confidential data before formatting.anonymize
functionCasestring ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize")unchangedChange the case of the function names.function-case
keywordCasestring ("unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize")unchangedChange the case of the reserved keyword.keyword-case
noRcFilebooleanfalseDo not read ~/.pg_format automatically.no-rcfile
placeholderstring (regex)N/ARegex to find code that must not be changed.placeholder
spacesnumber4Number of spaces to indent the code.spaces
stripCommentsbooleanfalseRemove any comment from SQL code.nocomment
tabsbooleanfalseUse tabs instead of spaces. When true, the spaces option is ignored.tabs

CLI Usage

$ npm install pg-formatter -g
$ pg-formatter --help
Formats SQL files

Options:
      --version         Show version number                            [boolean]
      --anonymize       Obscure all literals in queries, useful to hide
                        confidential data before formatting.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --comma-break     Add a newline after each comma in an insert statement.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --function-case   Change the case of the function names.
         [string] [choices: "unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize"]
                                                          [default: "unchanged"]
  -i, --inplace         Override input file with formatted content.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --keyword-case    Change the case of the reserved keyword.
         [string] [choices: "unchanged", "lowercase", "uppercase", "capitalize"]
                                                          [default: "unchanged"]
      --no-rc-file      Do not read ~/.pg_format automatically.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --placeholder     Regex to find code that must not be changed.    [string]
      --spaces          Number of spaces to indent the code.
                                                           [number] [default: 4]
      --strip-comments  Remove any comment from SQL code.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --tabs            Use tabs instead of spaces. When true, the spaces option
                        is ignored.                   [boolean] [default: false]
      --help            Show help                                      [boolean]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial