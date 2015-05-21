Sprintf-style postgres query formatting and escape helper functions.
$ npm install pg-escape
var sql = escape('INSERT INTO %I VALUES(%L)', 'books', "O'Reilly");
console.log(sql);
yields:
INSERT INTO books VALUES('O''Reilly')
Format the given arguments.
Format as a simple string.
Format as a dollar quoted string
Format as an identifier.
Format as a literal.
%s formats the argument value as a simple string. A null value is treated as an empty string.
%Q formats the argument value as a dollar quoted string. A null value is treated as an empty string.
%I treats the argument value as an SQL identifier, double-quoting it if necessary. It is an error for the value to be null.
%L quotes the argument value as an SQL literal. A null value is displayed as the string NULL, without quotes.
%% In addition to the format specifiers described above, the special sequence %% may be used to output a literal % character.
MIT