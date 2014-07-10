pg-camelcase
Changes the fieldnames of a query result from snake_case_nameing to camelCaseNaming. The module exposes two functions:
#inject(pg): changes the internals of pg to change the result as
desribed. Also, it returns a function which can be called to revert
this change
#camelCase(str): returns the string
str converted to camel case
Example:
var pg = require('pg');
var pgCamelCase = require('pg-camelcase');
var revertCamelCase = pgCamelCase.inject(pg);
pg.connect(function(err, client, done){
client.query('select 1 as "some_snake_case"', function(err, res){
// should return all field names camel-cased
assert.strictEqual(res.row[0].someSnakeCase, 1);
done();
});
});
revertCamelCase(); // deactivate/revert the camel casing
pg.connect(function(err, client, done){
client.query('select 1 as "some_snake_case"', function(err, res){
// should not camel case anymore
assert.strictEqual(res.row[0].some_snake_case, 1);
done();
});
});
If you run
npm test and
TEST_PG_CONNECTION is set
pg or
pg.js is installed
tests a running against an real server and the real result is checked. This should be the default for the tests on travis.