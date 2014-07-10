About

Changes the fieldnames of a query result from snake_case_nameing to camelCaseNaming. The module exposes two functions:

#inject(pg) : changes the internals of pg to change the result as desribed. Also, it returns a function which can be called to revert this change

Example:

var pg = require ( 'pg' ); var pgCamelCase = require ( 'pg-camelcase' ); var revertCamelCase = pgCamelCase.inject(pg); pg.connect( function ( err, client, done ) { client.query( 'select 1 as "some_snake_case"' , function ( err, res ) { assert.strictEqual(res.row[ 0 ].someSnakeCase, 1 ); done(); }); }); revertCamelCase(); pg.connect( function ( err, client, done ) { client.query( 'select 1 as "some_snake_case"' , function ( err, res ) { assert.strictEqual(res.row[ 0 ].some_snake_case, 1 ); done(); }); });

Tests

If you run npm test and

the environment variable TEST_PG_CONNECTION is set

is set pg or pg.js is installed

tests a running against an real server and the real result is checked. This should be the default for the tests on travis.