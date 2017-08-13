This is a PostgreSQL client, which uses PostreSQL extension of sql-bricks as an interface to construct queries and handles connections and transactions for you.
You can use
select,
insert,
update and
delete constructors of sql-bricks and
construct your query by chaining their methods. You'll only need to finally call
.run() or any data accessor to execute it:
const db = require('pg-bricks').configure(process.env.DATABASE_URL);
// mind using db.sql to wrap now() function
await db.update('user', {ll: db.sql('now()')}).where('id', id).run();
// db.sql contains various utilities to construct where conditions
db.delete('event').where(db.sql.lt('added', new Date('2005-01-01')))
.run().then(...);
// access selected rows directly, not wrapped into result object
let users = await db.select().from('user').where({name: name}).rows()
// all functions switch to callback style when one is passed
db.insert('user', data).returning('*').row(function (err, user) {});
As you can see,
db.sql is a
sql-bricks object, which you can use to escape raw sql
fragments. You can read about sql-bricks way of constructing
requests in its documentation and
about PostgreSQL specific parts on sql-bricks-postgres page.
pg-bricks also exposes a reference to used pg library via
db.pg
in case you want to go low level.
When you need to perform something custom you can resolve to raw sql queries:
// use .raw() for raw sql and .val() to get single value
let size = await db.raw('select pg_datatable_size($1)',
[tableName]).val();
You can supply either connection string or connection config to
.configure():
const bricks = require('pg-bricks');
const db1 = bricks.configure('postgresql://dbuser:pass@dbhost/mydb');
const db2 = bricks.configure({
host: 'dbhost',
database: 'mydb2',
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'pass',
});
Or you can use environment variables same as libpq uses to connect to a PostgreSQL server:
$ PGHOST=dbhost PGPORT=5433 \
PGDATABASE=mydb PGUSER=dbuser PGPASSWORD=pass \
node script.js
If you are using connection config it is passed directly to
node-postgres,
so you may take a look at its Connecting
and SSL/TLS documentation pages.
Connections are handled automatically: a connection is withheld from a pool or created for you when you need it and returned to the pool once you are done. You can also manually get connection:
await db.run(async (client) => {
// client is a node-postgres client object
// it is however extended with sql-bricks query constructors
await client.select().from('user').where('id', id).run();
// you also get .raw()
await client.raw("select * from user where id = $1", [id]).row()
})
You can easily wrap your connection in a transaction:
await db.transaction(async (client) => {
let id = await client.insert('user', ...).returning('id').val()
await client.insert('profile', {user_id: id, ...}).run()
})
There are
.rows(),
.row(),
.col() and
.val() accessors on pg-bricks queries.
You can use them to extract corresponding part of result conveniently.
Also,
.row() checks that result contains exactly one row and
.col() checks that result
contains exactly one column.
.val() does both:
await db.select('id', 'name').from('user').val()
// throws Error('Expected a single column, multiple found')
To get a stream just call
.stream() method on a brick:
var stream = db.select('id, name').from('user').stream();
stream.on('data', ...)
stream.on('end', ...)
stream.on('error', ...)
Piping also works, e.g. this way you can export to CSV:
function (req, res) {
var stream = db.raw('select id, name from user').stream();
stream.pipe(csv.stringify()).pipe(res);
}
pg-bricks uses debug package, so you can use:
DEBUG=pg-bricks node your-app.js
to see all the queries on your screen.
You can use native bindings similar to the way you use it with
pg:
var db = require('pg-bricks').configure(process.env.DATABASE_URL);
db = db.native;
// ... use db as usual
NODE_PG_FORCE_NATIVE environment variable will also work as expected:
NODE_PG_FORCE_NATIVE=1 node your_code.js
Note that streaming won't work with native bindings.
All execute methods such as
query.run() and all the accessors automatically switch between promise and callback modes as on the examples above.
db.run() and
db.transaction() additionally switch their expectation of body function:
db.transaction(function (client, callback) {
async.waterfall([
// .run is a closure, so you can pass it to other function like this:
client.insert('user', {name: 'Mike'}).returning('id').run,
// res here is normal node-postgres result,
// use .val accessor to get id directly
function (res, callback) {
var id = res.rows[0].id;
client.insert('profile', {user_id: id, ...}).run(callback);
},
], callback)
}, done)