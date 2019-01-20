Tiny but powerful Promise based PostgreSQL client for node.js
designed for easy use with ES7 async/await.
Based on node-postgres (known as
pg in npm registry).
Can use
pg or native
pg-native backend.
import PgAsync, {SQL} from 'pg-async';
// using default connection
const pgAsync = new PgAsync();
const userTable = 'user';
const sqlUserByLogin = (login) => SQL`
select id
from $ID${userTable}
where login = ${login}
`;
async function setPassword(login, newPwd) {
const userId = await pgAsync.value(sqlUserByLogin(login));
// userId is guaranted here,
// pgAsync.value requires query yielding exactly one row with one column.
await pgAsync.query(SQL`
update $ID${userTable} set
passwd = ${newPwd}
where userId = ${userId}
`);
}
$ npm install --save pg-async
new PgAsync([connectionOptions], [driver])
pg-async is
PgAsync class which let you configure connection options
pg.defaults
driver let you choose underlying library
npm install --save pg-native
import PgAsync from 'pg-async';
// using default connection
const pgAsync = new PgAsync();
// using connection string
const pgAsync = new PgAsync({connectionString: 'postgres://user:secret@host:port/database'});
// using connection object
const pgAsync = new PgAsync({user, password, host, port, database, ...});
// using default for current user, with native driver
// install pg-native package manually
const pgAsync = new PgAsync(null, 'native');
const pgAsync = new PgAsync(null, require('pg').native);
await pgAsync.query(SQL`...`) -> pg.Result
await pgAsync.query(sql, values...) -> pg.Result
await pgAsync.queryArgs(sql, [values]) -> pg.Result
Result object from underlying
pg library
Result object are:
rowCount Number – returned rows
oid Number – Postgres oid
rows Array – Actual result of
pgAsync.rows()
rowAsArray Boolean
fields Array of:
name String – name or alias of column
tableID Number – oid of table or 0
columnID Number – index of column in table or 0
dataTypeID Number – oid of data type
dataTypeSize Number – size in bytes od colum, -1 for variable length
dataTypeModifier Number
await pgAsync.rows(SQL`...`) -> array of objects
await pgAsync.rows(sql, values...) -> array of objects
await pgAsync.rowsArgs(sql, [values]) -> array of objects
result.rows)
await pgAsync.row(SQL`...`) -> object
await pgAsync.row(sql, values...) -> object
await pgAsync.rowArgs(sql, [values]) -> object
await location.
await pgAsync.value(SQL`...`) -> any
await pgAsync.value(sql, values...) -> any
await pgAsync.valueArgs(sql, [values]) -> any
await pgAsync.connect(async (client) => innerResult) -> innerResult
asyncFunc here has signature
async (client, pgClient) => { ... }
client has async methods:
query,
rows,
row,
value as above
queryArgs,
rowsArgs,
rowArgs,
valueArgs as above
startTransaction,
commit,
rollback - start new transaction manually. Use
pgAsync.transaction when possible
client itself is shorthand for
query
await pgAsync.transaction(async (client) => innerResult) -> innerResult
Transaction is similar to
connect but automatically start and commit transaction,
rollback on throwen error
Example:
const pgAsync = new PgAsync();
function moveMoney(fromAccount, toAccount, amount) {
return pgAsync.transaction(async (client) => {
let movementFrom, movementTo, movementId;
const sql = `
INSERT INTO bank_account (account, amount)
VALUES ($1, $2)
RETURNING id
`;
movementFrom = await client.value(sql, [fromAccount, -amount]);
movementTo = await client.value(sql, [toAccount, amount]);
return {movementFrom, movementTo}
});
}
async function doTheWork() {
// ...
try {
const result = await moveMoney('alice', 'bob', 19.95);
// transaction is commited
} catch (err) {
// transaction is rollbacked
}
// ...
}
await pgAsync.getClient([connectionOptions]) -> {client, done}
pg.Client callback based instance.
done()
pgAsync.closeConnections()
pool.end()
pg driver support
pg.native driver support
debug — Enable debugging with
DEBUG="pg-async" environment variable
SAVEPOINT support
If you miss something, don't be shy, just
open new issue!
It will be nice if you label your issue with prefix
[bug]
[doc]
[question]
[typo]
etc.
Copyright (c) 2016 Pavel Lang (langpavel@phpskelet.org)Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.