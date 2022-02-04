openbase logo
pg

pg

by Brian C
8.7.1 (see all)

PostgreSQL client for node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7M

GitHub Stars

10.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

295

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js PostgresSQL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/531
Read All Reviews
shrpande
s-r-aman
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
sajinimarychandy
pari-deshmukh
rajesh-tirupathi
jatin269

Top Feedback

13Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
8Performant
8Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge

Readme

node-postgres

Build Status NPM version NPM downloads

Non-blocking PostgreSQL client for Node.js. Pure JavaScript and optional native libpq bindings.

Monorepo

This repo is a monorepo which contains the core pg module as well as a handful of related modules.

Documentation

Each package in this repo should have its own readme more focused on how to develop/contribute. For overall documentation on the project and the related modules managed by this repo please see:

Documentation

The source repo for the documentation is https://github.com/brianc/node-postgres-docs.

Features

  • Pure JavaScript client and native libpq bindings share the same API
  • Connection pooling
  • Extensible JS ↔ PostgreSQL data-type coercion
  • Supported PostgreSQL features
    • Parameterized queries
    • Named statements with query plan caching
    • Async notifications with LISTEN/NOTIFY
    • Bulk import & export with COPY TO/COPY FROM

Extras

node-postgres is by design pretty light on abstractions. These are some handy modules we've been using over the years to complete the picture. The entire list can be found on our wiki.

Support

node-postgres is free software. If you encounter a bug with the library please open an issue on the GitHub repo. If you have questions unanswered by the documentation please open an issue pointing out how the documentation was unclear & I will do my best to make it better!

When you open an issue please provide:

  • version of Node
  • version of Postgres
  • smallest possible snippet of code to reproduce the problem

You can also follow me @briancarlson if that's your thing. I try to always announce noteworthy changes & developments with node-postgres on Twitter.

Sponsorship 💕

node-postgres's continued development has been made possible in part by generous finanical support from the community and these featured sponsors:

If you or your company are benefiting from node-postgres and would like to help keep the project financially sustainable please consider supporting its development.

Contributing

❤️ contributions!

I will happily accept your pull request if it:

  • has tests
  • looks reasonable
  • does not break backwards compatibility

If your change involves breaking backwards compatibility please please point that out in the pull request & we can discuss & plan when and how to release it and what type of documentation or communication it will require.

Setting up for local development

  1. Clone the repo
  2. From your workspace root run yarn and then yarn lerna bootstrap
  3. Ensure you have a PostgreSQL instance running with SSL enabled and an empty database for tests
  4. Ensure you have the proper environment variables configured for connecting to the instance
  5. Run yarn test to run all the tests

Troubleshooting and FAQ

The causes and solutions to common errors can be found among the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

License

Copyright (c) 2010-2020 Brian Carlson (brian.m.carlson@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

100
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Pg is a great database connector for the node.js app. With the Pg client even simple queries can be executed performantly. However, when it comes to multiple joints and quering from multiple views, I've observed the timeouts from the pg client. To overcome this, we have to manually write the error-handling mechanisms with this module and it is a painful moment.

2
riginoommen
sajinimarychandy
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Pg is a very easy and beginner friendly tool. Its basic and its simple. I have used this package in a lot of projects in my early learning days, it was so easy to get started. It has a very good documentation, a decent community support and and Easy API's. So that you dont get confused. One of the things that I like about this library is the error message, they are very good at conveying the error and what went wrong, and how it can be fixed, very few library does this and I think a lot of other libraries should do this also, essentially it acts sort of like a documentation.

1
Yogi-Kmr
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

Pg is a very basic orm to connect with postgres database, great for learning but not good for using in production. If you are learning about sql and want something quick then pg works great otherwise I would suggest you to use TypeORM or Knex. They have better API and more options. Typescript support is not there so that also a bummer.

1
s-r-aman
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
1 month ago

I have used pg for few of my apps, for simple queries it works perfectly but for complex queries like joins, I notice time-out happening. It has a bit of memory management issues. Apart from the above issues, the documentation is excellent and is quite easy to use.

1
riginoommen
Pranali DeshmukhRemote, UK32 Ratings32 Reviews
6 days ago
Easy to Use

I use Postgres quite a lot for my applications and pg is my go-to database connector for Nodejs. It has excellent documentation available already and its usage is pretty basic, to say the least. It provides out of the box support for implementing async services using promise objects or async/await hooks. The query structure for pg is also quite simple however, from time to time it does create a few memory management related issues that might cause DB connections to timeout.

0

