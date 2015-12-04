pff

Minimal printf implementation

No more words, show me the numbers!

Run yourself to get numbers relevant to your hardware:

$ npm i -g matcha printf sprint $ npm i $ matcha benchmark/index.js

Usage

var pff = require ( 'pff' ); console .log(pff( '%s world from %d year!' , 'Hello' , 2014.7 ));

Specifiers

Specifier What it does Example Result %s String pff('Hello %s', 'world') 'Hello world' %d Floored number pff('My age is %d', 13.2) 'My age is 13' %% Percent pff('100%%s cool!') '100%s cool!'

Not much, but hey! - it's fast!

License

MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)