pff

pff

by Vsevolod Strukchinsky
1.0.0 (see all)

Minimal implementation of printf, which is really fast

Readme

pff

Minimal printf implementation

No more words, show me the numbers!

image

Run yourself to get numbers relevant to your hardware:

$ npm i -g matcha printf sprint
$ npm i
$ matcha benchmark/index.js

Usage

var pff = require('pff');

console.log(pff('%s world from %d year!', 'Hello', 2014.7));
// Hello world from 2014 year!

Specifiers

SpecifierWhat it doesExampleResult
%sStringpff('Hello %s', 'world')'Hello world'
%dFloored numberpff('My age is %d', 13.2)'My age is 13'
%%Percentpff('100%%s cool!')'100%s cool!'

Not much, but hey! - it's fast!

License

MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)

