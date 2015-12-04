Minimal printf implementation
No more words, show me the numbers!
Run yourself to get numbers relevant to your hardware:
$ npm i -g matcha printf sprint
$ npm i
$ matcha benchmark/index.js
var pff = require('pff');
console.log(pff('%s world from %d year!', 'Hello', 2014.7));
// Hello world from 2014 year!
|Specifier
|What it does
|Example
|Result
|%s
|String
pff('Hello %s', 'world')
'Hello world'
|%d
|Floored number
pff('My age is %d', 13.2)
'My age is 13'
|%%
|Percent
pff('100%%s cool!')
'100%s cool!'
Not much, but hey! - it's fast!
MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)