openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pez

by hapijs
4.0.5 (see all)

Multipart parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module has moved and is now available at @hapi/pez. Please update your dependencies as this version is no longer maintained an may contain bugs and security issues.

Readme

@hapi/pez

Multipart parser.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial