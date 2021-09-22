The Pexels Javascript library is a convenient wrapper around the Pexels API that can be used both on the server in Node.js and in the browser.
yarn add pexels
or
npm install pexels --save
See the API docs here
To run the tests you need to provide your own api key. You can get one from here: https://www.pexels.com/api/new/
API_KEY=<REPLACE-WITH-YOUR-API-KEY> yarn test
Who doesn't need images for any kind of project? Pexels is one of the biggest websites that provide free images for your project. This library is a wrapper of their API and provides an image library to your project easily.