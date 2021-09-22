openbase logo
pexels

by pexels
1.3.0 (see all)

Official Javascript library for the Pexels API.

Readme

Pexels Javascript Library

The Pexels Javascript library is a convenient wrapper around the Pexels API that can be used both on the server in Node.js and in the browser.

Installation

yarn add pexels

or

npm install pexels --save

Documentation

See the API docs here

Tests

To run the tests you need to provide your own api key. You can get one from here: https://www.pexels.com/api/new/

API_KEY=<REPLACE-WITH-YOUR-API-KEY> yarn test

Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Who doesn't need images for any kind of project? Pexels is one of the biggest websites that provide free images for your project. This library is a wrapper of their API and provides an image library to your project easily.

