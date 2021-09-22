Pexels Javascript Library

The Pexels Javascript library is a convenient wrapper around the Pexels API that can be used both on the server in Node.js and in the browser.

Installation

yarn add pexels or npm install pexels

Documentation

See the API docs here

Tests

To run the tests you need to provide your own api key. You can get one from here: https://www.pexels.com/api/new/