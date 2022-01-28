Physically based renderer (PBR) and scene graph for PEX.
This is an experimental API and it's likely to change in the future.
PEX Renderer v3 is currently in beta. You can install the latest version via npm:
npm i pex-renderer@next
This will install v3 with the beta release number after the dash e.g. pex-renderer@3.0.0-4.
PEX Renderer is a CommonJS module and you will need a bundler (e.g. Browserify) to run it in the browser.
Open live examples here.
const createContext = require('pex-context')
const createRenderer = require('pex-renderer')
const createSphere = require('primitive-sphere')
const ctx = createContext({ width: 800, height: 600 })
const renderer = createRenderer({
ctx: ctx
})
const camera = renderer.entity([
renderer.transform({ position: [0, 0, 3] }),
renderer.camera({
fov: Math.PI / 2,
aspect: ctx.gl.drawingBufferWidth / ctx.gl.drawingBufferHeight,
near: 0.1,
far: 100
})
])
renderer.add(camera)
const cube = renderer.entity([
renderer.transform({ position: [0, 0, 0] }),
renderer.geometry(createSphere(1)),
renderer.material({
baseColor: [1, 0, 0, 1]
})
])
renderer.add(cube)
const skybox = renderer.entity([
renderer.skybox({
sunPosition: [1, 1, 1]
})
])
renderer.add(skybox)
const reflectionProbe = renderer.entity([renderer.reflectionProbe()])
renderer.add(reflectionProbe)
ctx.frame(() => {
renderer.draw()
})
You can find runnable examples in the
/examples folder in this repository. To run an example install Node.js, clone or download this repository and then:
# go to the example folder
cd examples
# install dependencies
npm install
# start a webpack-dev-server to run all the examples
npm start
Main class responsible for managing scene hierarchy and rendering. You add your entities to the renderer and call draw every frame.
Note: PEX Renderer doesn't currently have a concept of a scene. This can be simulated by creating multiple root entities with their own scene hierarchies and adding / removing them as necessary.
const createRenderer = require('pex-renderer')
const renderer = createRenderer({
ctx,
shadowQuality: 2,
rgbm: false,
profile: false,
pauseOnBlur: true
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
ctx
|rendering context
|pex-context.Context
|null
shadowQuality
|shadow smoothness
|Integer 0-4
|2
rgbm
|use RGBM color packing for rendering pipeline
|Boolean
|false
profile
|enable profiling
|Boolean
|false
pauseOnBlur
|stop rendering when window looses focus
|Boolean
|false
entities*
|list of entities in the scene
|Array of Entity
|[]
required read only
function frame() {
renderer.draw()
requestAnimationFrame(frame)
}
requestAnimationFrame(frame)
// or using built-in frame() from pex-context
ctx.frame(() => {
renderer.draw()
})
Updates transforms, shadow-maps, reflection probes, materials, shaders, renders the scene and applies post-processing. Should be called every frame.
Entities are collection of components representing an object in the scene graph.
NOTE: It's worth mentioning that in its current form PEX Renderer doesn't implement Entity-Component-System architecture. Components are self contained and fully functional not merely buckets of data to be processed by a collection of systems. In that regard it's comparable to Unity and its GameObject and MonoBehaviour implementation.
Creates an entity from a list of components.
components: Array of Component - list of components that the entity is made of
tags - Array of String - list of tags
Note: entities are not added to the scene graph automatically.
Note on tagging: Camera component also accepts tags. Only entities matching one or more camera tags will be rendered. If camera doesn't have any tags only untagged entities will be rendered.
const entity = renderer.entity(
[
renderer.transform({ position: [0, 1, 0] }),
renderer.geometry({ positions: [], normals: [], cells: [] }),
renderer.material({ baseColor: [1, 0, 0, 1] })
],
['opaque', 'debug-only']
)
Adds entity to the scene graph and attaches to a parent as a child.
Removes entity from the scene graph.
Adds component to an entity.
const entity = renderer.entity([renderer.pointLight()])
entity.getComponent('PointLight')
Gets component by it's class name.
type - upper camel case name of the component class
Removes entity from the scene and disposes all the components and their resources.
Components are bits of functionality (transform, light type, geometry, material etc) that are added to an entity.
|property
|info
|type
|default
type*
|component class name
|String
|''
entity*
|entity the component is attached to
|Entity
|null
changed*
|event emitted whenever component's property changes
|Signal
|null
* read only
const entity = renderer.entity([renderer.transform()])
function onParamChange(name) {
console.log(`param ${name} has changed`)
}
// start listening
entity.transform.changed.add(onParamChange)
// done internaly by transform whenever position changes
entity.transform.dispatch('position')
// stop listening
entity.transform.changed.remove(onParamChange)
transformComponent.set({
position: [Math.cos(time), 0, 0]
})
const transform = renderer.transform({
position: [0, 0, 0],
scale: [1, 1, 1],
rotation: [0, 0, 0, 1]
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
position
|entity position relatively to it's parent
|Vec3 / [x, y, z]
|[0, 0, 0]
scale
|entity scale relatively to it's parent
|Vec3 / [x, y, z]
|[1, 1, 1]
rotation
|entity rotation relatively to it's parent
|Quat / [x, y, z, w]
|[0, 0, 0, 1]
parent
|entity's parent entity
|Entity
|null
enabled
|should the entity be rendered
|Boolean
|true
children*
|Array of Entity
|false
bounds*
worldBounds*
localModelMatrix*
modelMatrix*
* read only
Defines rendering viewport and projection.
Note:
camera
position/rotation are derived from
entity.transform.position/rotation. It's probably easier to use
Orbiter component at the moment.
const camera = renderer.camera({
fov: Math.PI / 4,
aspect: ctx.gl.drawingBufferWidth / ctx.gl.drawingBufferHeight,
near: 0.1,
far: 100
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
projection
|camera projection type
|'perspective' | 'orthographic'
|'perspective'
viewport
|camera viewport
|Array [x, y, width, height]
|[0, 0, gl.drawingBufferWidth, gl.drawingBufferHeight]
near
|near plane distance
|Number
|0.1
far
|far plane distance
|Number
|100
aspect
|aspect ratio
|Number
|1
exposure
|exposure value
|Number
|1
fov
|perspective vertical field of view (yfov)
|Number [rad]
|Math.PI / 41
focalLength
|focal length of the camera lens [10mm - 200mm]
|Number [mm]
|50
fStop
|ratio of camera lens opening, f-number, f/N, aperture [1.2 - 32]
|Number
|2.8
sensorSize
|physical camera sensor or film size [sensorWidth, sensorHeight]
|Vec2 [mm, mm]
|[36, 24]
sensorFit
|how camera frame matches sensor frame
|'vertical' | 'horizontal' | 'fit' | 'overscan'
|'vertical'
left,
right,
top,
bottom
|orthographic frustum bounds
|Number
|1
zoom
|orthographic zoom
|Number
|1
projectionMatrix*
viewMatrix*
inverseViewMatrix*
* read only 1 depends on viewport aspect ratio, focalLength and sensorFit
Defines rendering post-processing.
const postProcessing = renderer.postProcessing({
fxaa: true,
ssao: true,
dof: true,
bloom: true
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
fxaa
|FXX antaliasing on/off
|Boolean
|false
|property
|info
|type
|default
ssao
|SSAO on/off
|Boolean
|false
ssaoIntensity
|SSAO shadows
|Number
|5
ssaoRadius
|SSAO shadows
|Number
|12
ssaoBias
|SSAO shadows
|Number
|0.01
ssaoBlurRadius
|SSAO shadows
|Number
|2
ssaossaoBlurSharpnessBias
|SSAO shadows
|Number
|10
|property
|info
|type
|default
dof
|DoF on/off
|Boolean
|false
dofFocusDistance
|Distance to focus plane
|Number [meters]
|5
|property
|info
|type
|default
bloom
|Bloom on/off
|Boolean
|false
bloomRadius
|Amount of bloom blur
|Number
|1
bloomThreshold
|Bloom color cut off (default 1 = only "hdr" colors will bloom)
|Number
|1
bloomIntensity
|Amount of the bloom to add to the scene
|Number
|0.1
TODO: fog, fogColor, fogStart, fogDensity, inscatteringCoeffs, sunPosition, sunColor, sunDispertion, sunIntensity
Orbiter controller for camera component.
Note: orbiter actually doesn't modify the camera but the entity's transform therefore both Orbiter and Camera should be attached to the same entity.
const orbiter = renderer.orbiter({
target: [0, 0, 0],
position: [1, 1, 1],
lat: 0,
lon: Math.PI / 2,
easing: 0.1
})
Flat 2D overlay, useful for tex and logos.
const overlay = renderer.overlay({
x: 0,
y: 0,
width: 1,
height: 1,
texture: ctx.Texture
})
Represents 3d mesh geometry attributes.
const geometry = renderer.geometry({
positons: [[0, 0, 1], [1, 2, 3], ...[]],
normals: [[0, 0, 1], [0, 0, 1], ...[]],
uvs: [[0, 0], [0, 1], ...[]],
indices: [[0, 1, 2], [3, 4, 5], ...[]],
offsets: { data: [[0, 0, 0], [0, 1, 0], ...[]], divisor: 1 }
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
positions
|vertex positions
|Array of Vec3 [x, y, z]
|null
normals
|vertex normals
|Array of Vec3 [x, y, z]
|null
texCoords
|vertex tex coords
|Array of Vec2 [u, v]
|null
uvs1
|alias of
texCoords
|Array of Vec2 [u, v]
|null
colors
|vertex colors
|Array of Vec4 [r, g, b, a]
|null
indices
indices
|Array of Vec3
|null
cells1
|geometry faces
|Array of Vec3 of Int [i, j, j]
|null
offsets2
|instances offsets
|Array of Vec3 [x, y, z]
|null
rotations2
|instances rotations
|Array of Quat/Vec4 [x, y, z, w]
|null
scales2
|instances scales
|Array of Vec3 [x, y, z]
|null
tints2
|instanced rotations
|Array of Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a]
|null
1 write only aliases,
uvs data will be stored in
texCoords,
cells data will be stored in
indices
2 those attributes are always instanced and need to be defined with a divisor and additionally number of instances needs to be specified:
const offsets = [[x, y, z], ...[]]
const g = renderer.geometry({
positions: [[x, y, z], ...[]],
offsets: { data: offsets, divisor: 1 },
instances: offsets.length
})
Physically based material description. Default to a Metallic Roughness workflow but can also use a Specular Glossiness workflow or even be unlit.
const material = renderer.material({
baseColor: [1, 1, 1, 1],
emissiveColor: [0, 0, 0, 1],
metallic: 0.8,
roughness: 0.2,
castShadows: false,
receiveShadows: false,
alphaTest: 0.5,
alphaMap: ctx.Texture2D
})
|property
|info
|type
|default
baseColor
|albedo
|Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a]
|[1, 1, 1, 1]
baseColorMap
|base color texture. Multiplied by
baseColor.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
unlit
|no lighting / shadowing. Use
baseColor.
|Boolean
|false
metallic
|metallic factor. Used if no
metallicMap is provided.
|Number
|1
metallicMap
|metallic texture. Used if no
metallicRoughnessMap is provided.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
roughness
|roughness factor. Used if no
roughnessMap is provided.
|Number
|1
roughnessMap
|roughness texture. Used if no
metallicRoughnessMap is provided.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
metallicRoughnessMap
|metallic (b channel) and roughness (g channel) combined in a texture.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
useSpecularGlossinessWorkflow
|use a specular/glossiness PBR workflow instead of above Metallic/Roughness
|Boolean
|false
diffuse
|diffuse color. Used if no
uDiffuseMap is provided.
|Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a]
|1
diffuseMap
|specular (b channel) and roughness (g channel) combined in a texture.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
specular
|specular color. Used if no
specularGlossinessMap is provided.
|Color/Vec3 [r, g, b]
|1
glossiness
|glossiness or smoothness. Used if no
specularGlossinessMap is provided.
|Number
|1
specularGlossinessMap
|specular and glossiness combined in a texture.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
normalMap
|normal texture. Doesn't modify vertices positions, only impacts lighting.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
normalScale
|normal factor. Control how much the
normalMap affects lighting.
|Number
|1
displacementMap
|displacement texture. Modifies vertices positions (r channel).
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
displacement
|displacement factor. Control how much the
displacementMap affects vertices.
|Number
|0
emissiveColor
|light emitted
|Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a]
|null
emissiveIntensity
|emissive factor
|Number
|1
emissiveColorMap
|base color texture. Multiplied by
emissiveColor and
emissiveIntensity.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
occlusionMap
|occlusion texture. Indicates areas of indirect lighting.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
reflectance
|control specular intensity on non-metallic surfaces.
|Number 0-1
|0.5
clearCoat
|strength of the clear coat layer.
|Number 0-1
|null
clearCoatRoughness
|roughness of the clear coat layer.
|Number 0-1
|null
clearCoatNormalMap
|normal texture for the clear coat layer.
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
clearCoatNormalMapScale
|clear coat normal factor.
|Number
|1
alphaMap
|alpha texture. Impacts opacity (r channel).
|ctx.Texture | TextureMap
|null
alphaTest
|value against which to test alpha.
|Number 0-1
|true
depthWrite
|depth write mask
|Boolean
|true
depthTest
|depth test on/off
|Boolean
|true
depthFunc
|depth test function
|ctx.DepthFunc
|ctx.DepthFunc.LessEqual
blend
|blending on/off
|Boolean
|false
blendSrcRGBFactor
|blending source color factor
|ctx.BlendFactor
|ctx.BlendFactor.One
blendSrcAlphaFactor
|blending source alpha factor
|ctx.BlendFactor
|ctx.BlendFactor.One
blendDstRGBFactor
|blending destination color factor
|ctx.BlendFactor
|ctx.BlendFactor.One
blendDstAlphaFactor
|blending destination alpha factor
|ctx.BlendFactor
|ctx.BlendFactor.One
cullFace
|face culling on/off
|Boolean
|false
cullFaceMode
|face culling mode
|ctx.Face
|ctx.Face.Back
pointSize
|set
gl_PointSize for
ctx.Primitive.Points
|Number
|1
castShadows
|impact shadow casting
|Boolean
|false
receiveShadows
|receive potential shadowing
|Boolean
|false
Texture transforms are achieved by optionally passing a TextureMap object with offset, rotation and/or scale alongside the texture itself:
{ texture: ctx.Texture, offset?: Vec2 [x, y], rotation?: Radians, scale?: Vec2 [x, y] }
The reflectance value represents a remapping of a percentage of reflectance (with a default of 4%: 0.16 pow(0.5, 2) = 0.04) and replaces an explicit index of refraction (IOR)*
Geometry attribute animations based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Animations.
const animation = renderer.animation({
channels: [], // Array of Channels
autoplay: true,
loop: true
})
// TODO
// const Channel = {
// input: null,
// output: null,
// interpolation: null,
// target: null,
// path: null,
// }
Geometry morph targets based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Morph Targets.
const morph = renderer.morph({
sources: { positions, normals, tangents, ...attributes },
targets: { positions, normals, tangents, ...attributes },
weights: [0.0, 0.0, ...weights]
})
Geometry vertex skin based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Skin.
const skin = renderer.skin({
joints: [entity, entity, ...entities],
inverseBindMatrices: [mat4, mat4, ...mat4]
})
Components representing light sources used for rendering of the scene.
Note on position and orientation of lights: Similar as camera light components position and orientation is controlled via transform component of the entity the light is attached to.
const directionalLightEnity = renderer.entity([
renderer.transform({
rotation: quat.fromAxisAngle(quat.create(), [0, 0, 1], Math.PI / 2)
}),
renderer.directionalLight({
color: [1, 1, 1, 1],
intensity: 1,
castShadows: true
})
])
const ambientLight = renderer.ambientLight({
color: [1, 1, 1, 1],
intensity: 1
})
const directionalLight = renderer.directionalLight({
color: [1, 1, 1, 1],
intensity: 1,
castShadows: true
})
Note:
directionalLight
direction is derived from
entity.transform.rotation
Rectangular area light.
const areaLight = renderer.areaLight({
color: [1, 1, 1, 1],
intensity: 1
})
Note:
areaLight
position/rotation/size are derived from
entity.transform.position/rotation/scale
const spotLight = renderer.spotLight({
color: [1, 1, 1, 1],
intensity: 1
})
Note:
spotLight
direction is derived from
entity.transform.rotation
const skybox = renderer.skybox({
sunPosition: [1, 1, 1], // sky gradient used for reflections
texture: ctx.texture2D(), // used for reflections instad of sky
backgroundTexture: ctx.texture2D(), // used for background rendering, not reflections,
backgroundBlur: 0 // if set to 1, blurs texture for background rendering, not reflections
})
Note: By default a sky background is rendered unless hdr equirect panorama texture is provided. Note: Skybox orientation differ from engine to engine; to update it, set the entity's transform component rotation and set any reflection probe to dirty.
Captures environmental map of the scene for Image Based Lighting (IBL) specular reflection and irradiance diffuse. Currently requires Skybox component to be present in the scene as only Skybox background is captured.
const reflectionProbe = renderer.reflectionProbe({})
Note: Due to the cost of updating and pre-filtering environment map the ReflectionProbe is no updated automatically and requires
reflectionProbe.set({ dirty: true }) whenever Skybox changes. The dirty flag is true by default so the Reflection Probe will get updated once on init.
Load a 3D model as a scene: an object containing a root entity hierarchy that you can add to the renderer like any other entity.
const scene = await renderer.loadScene('model.gltf')
renderer.add(scene.root)
Note: Currently only glTF is supported (JSON, binary and Embedded).
Start by creating new class as follows:
// MyComponent.js
const Signal = require('signals')
function MyComponent(opts) {
this.type = 'MyComponent'
this.entity = null
this.numberParameter = 1
this.stringParameter = 'some text'
this.changed = new Signal()
this.dirty = false
this.set(opts)
}
// this function gets called when the component is added
// to an enity
MyComponent.prototype.init = function(entity) {
this.entity = entity
}
MyComponent.prototype.set = function(opts) {
Object.assign(this, opts)
this.dirty = true
Object.keys(opts).forEach((prop) => this.changed.dispatch(prop))
}
MyComponent.prototype.update = function() {
if (!this.dirty) return
this.dirty = false
const transform = this.entity.transform
// do sth with transform
const geom = this.entity.getComponent('Geometry')
// do sth with geom
}
// by pex-renderer convention we export factory function
// instead of the class type
module.exports = function createMyComponent(opts) {
return new MyComponent(opts)
}
Create instance of your component and add it to an entity.
const createMyComponent = require('/path/to/MyComponent')
const myComponent = createMyComponent({ numberParameter: 1 })
const entity = renderer.entity([myComponent])
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.