pex-renderer v3

Physically based renderer (PBR) and scene graph for PEX.

This is an experimental API and it's likely to change in the future.

Key dependencies:

pex-context modern WebGL wrapper (buffers, textures, pipelines, commands etc)

pex-math array based math (vec3, mat4, quat etc)

Contents

Usage

PEX Renderer v3 is currently in beta. You can install the latest version via npm:

npm i pex-renderer@next

This will install v3 with the beta release number after the dash e.g. pex-renderer@3.0.0-4.

PEX Renderer is a CommonJS module and you will need a bundler (e.g. Browserify) to run it in the browser.

Examples

Open live examples here.

const createContext = require ( 'pex-context' ) const createRenderer = require ( 'pex-renderer' ) const createSphere = require ( 'primitive-sphere' ) const ctx = createContext({ width : 800 , height : 600 }) const renderer = createRenderer({ ctx : ctx }) const camera = renderer.entity([ renderer.transform({ position : [ 0 , 0 , 3 ] }), renderer.camera({ fov : Math .PI / 2 , aspect : ctx.gl.drawingBufferWidth / ctx.gl.drawingBufferHeight, near : 0.1 , far : 100 }) ]) renderer.add(camera) const cube = renderer.entity([ renderer.transform({ position : [ 0 , 0 , 0 ] }), renderer.geometry(createSphere( 1 )), renderer.material({ baseColor : [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 ] }) ]) renderer.add(cube) const skybox = renderer.entity([ renderer.skybox({ sunPosition : [ 1 , 1 , 1 ] }) ]) renderer.add(skybox) const reflectionProbe = renderer.entity([renderer.reflectionProbe()]) renderer.add(reflectionProbe) ctx.frame( () => { renderer.draw() })

You can find runnable examples in the /examples folder in this repository. To run an example install Node.js, clone or download this repository and then:

cd examples npm install npm start

API

Renderer

Main class responsible for managing scene hierarchy and rendering. You add your entities to the renderer and call draw every frame.

Note: PEX Renderer doesn't currently have a concept of a scene. This can be simulated by creating multiple root entities with their own scene hierarchies and adding / removing them as necessary.

renderer = createRenderer(opts)

const createRenderer = require ( 'pex-renderer' ) const renderer = createRenderer({ ctx, shadowQuality : 2 , rgbm : false , profile : false , pauseOnBlur : true })

renderer.paused

renderer.profiler

property info type default ctx rendering context pex-context.Context null shadowQuality shadow smoothness Integer 0-4 2 rgbm use RGBM color packing for rendering pipeline Boolean false profile enable profiling Boolean false pauseOnBlur stop rendering when window looses focus Boolean false entities * list of entities in the scene Array of Entity []

required read only

function frame ( ) { renderer.draw() requestAnimationFrame(frame) } requestAnimationFrame(frame) ctx.frame( () => { renderer.draw() })

Updates transforms, shadow-maps, reflection probes, materials, shaders, renders the scene and applies post-processing. Should be called every frame.

Entities

Entities are collection of components representing an object in the scene graph.

NOTE: It's worth mentioning that in its current form PEX Renderer doesn't implement Entity-Component-System architecture. Components are self contained and fully functional not merely buckets of data to be processed by a collection of systems. In that regard it's comparable to Unity and its GameObject and MonoBehaviour implementation.

Creates an entity from a list of components.

components : Array of Component - list of components that the entity is made of

: Array of Component - list of components that the entity is made of tags - Array of String - list of tags

Note: entities are not added to the scene graph automatically.

Note on tagging: Camera component also accepts tags. Only entities matching one or more camera tags will be rendered. If camera doesn't have any tags only untagged entities will be rendered.

const entity = renderer.entity( [ renderer.transform({ position : [ 0 , 1 , 0 ] }), renderer.geometry({ positions : [], normals : [], cells : [] }), renderer.material({ baseColor : [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 ] }) ], [ 'opaque' , 'debug-only' ] )

entity = renderer.add(entity, parent)

Adds entity to the scene graph and attaches to a parent as a child.

Removes entity from the scene graph.

Adds component to an entity.

component = entity.getComponent(type)

const entity = renderer.entity([renderer.pointLight()]) entity.getComponent( 'PointLight' )

Gets component by it's class name.

type - upper camel case name of the component class

Removes entity from the scene and disposes all the components and their resources.

Components

Components are bits of functionality (transform, light type, geometry, material etc) that are added to an entity.

Properties shared by all components:

property info type default type * component class name String '' entity * entity the component is attached to Entity null changed * event emitted whenever component's property changes Signal null

* read only

Observing component changes

const entity = renderer.entity([renderer.transform()]) function onParamChange ( name ) { console .log( `param ${name} has changed` ) } entity.transform.changed.add(onParamChange) entity.transform.dispatch( 'position' ) entity.transform.changed.remove(onParamChange)

transformComponent.set({ position : [ Math .cos(time), 0 , 0 ] })

Scene Components

transform = renderer.transform(opts)

const transform = renderer.transform({ position : [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], scale : [ 1 , 1 , 1 ], rotation : [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ] })

property info type default position entity position relatively to it's parent Vec3 / [x, y, z] [0, 0, 0] scale entity scale relatively to it's parent Vec3 / [x, y, z] [1, 1, 1] rotation entity rotation relatively to it's parent Quat / [x, y, z, w] [0, 0, 0, 1] parent entity's parent entity Entity null enabled should the entity be rendered Boolean true children * Array of Entity false bounds * worldBounds * localModelMatrix * modelMatrix *

* read only

camera = renderer.camera(opts)

Defines rendering viewport and projection.

Note: camera position/rotation are derived from entity.transform.position/rotation . It's probably easier to use Orbiter component at the moment.

const camera = renderer.camera({ fov : Math .PI / 4 , aspect : ctx.gl.drawingBufferWidth / ctx.gl.drawingBufferHeight, near : 0.1 , far : 100 })

property info type default projection camera projection type 'perspective' | 'orthographic' 'perspective' viewport camera viewport Array [x, y, width, height] [0, 0, gl.drawingBufferWidth, gl.drawingBufferHeight] near near plane distance Number 0.1 far far plane distance Number 100 aspect aspect ratio Number 1 exposure exposure value Number 1 fov perspective vertical field of view (yfov) Number [rad] Math.PI / 41 focalLength focal length of the camera lens [10mm - 200mm] Number [mm] 50 fStop ratio of camera lens opening, f-number, f/N, aperture [1.2 - 32] Number 2.8 sensorSize physical camera sensor or film size [sensorWidth, sensorHeight] Vec2 [mm, mm] [36, 24] sensorFit how camera frame matches sensor frame 'vertical' | 'horizontal' | 'fit' | 'overscan' 'vertical' left , right , top , bottom orthographic frustum bounds Number 1 zoom orthographic zoom Number 1 projectionMatrix * viewMatrix * inverseViewMatrix *

* read only 1 depends on viewport aspect ratio, focalLength and sensorFit

postProcessing = renderer.postProcessing(opts)

Defines rendering post-processing.

const postProcessing = renderer.postProcessing({ fxaa : true , ssao : true , dof : true , bloom : true })

Antialiasing

property info type default fxaa FXX antaliasing on/off Boolean false

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion

property info type default ssao SSAO on/off Boolean false ssaoIntensity SSAO shadows Number 5 ssaoRadius SSAO shadows Number 12 ssaoBias SSAO shadows Number 0.01 ssaoBlurRadius SSAO shadows Number 2 ssaossaoBlurSharpnessBias SSAO shadows Number 10

Depth Of Field

property info type default dof DoF on/off Boolean false dofFocusDistance Distance to focus plane Number [meters] 5

Bloom

property info type default bloom Bloom on/off Boolean false bloomRadius Amount of bloom blur Number 1 bloomThreshold Bloom color cut off (default 1 = only "hdr" colors will bloom) Number 1 bloomIntensity Amount of the bloom to add to the scene Number 0.1

Fog

TODO: fog, fogColor, fogStart, fogDensity, inscatteringCoeffs, sunPosition, sunColor, sunDispertion, sunIntensity

orbiter = renderer.orbiter(opts)

Orbiter controller for camera component.

Note: orbiter actually doesn't modify the camera but the entity's transform therefore both Orbiter and Camera should be attached to the same entity.

const orbiter = renderer.orbiter({ target : [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], position : [ 1 , 1 , 1 ], lat : 0 , lon : Math .PI / 2 , easing : 0.1 })

overlay = renderer.overlay(opts)

Flat 2D overlay, useful for tex and logos.

const overlay = renderer.overlay({ x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 1 , height : 1 , texture : ctx.Texture })

Geometry Components

geometry = renderer.geometry(opts)

Represents 3d mesh geometry attributes.

const geometry = renderer.geometry({ positons : [[ 0 , 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], ...[]], normals : [[ 0 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 ], ...[]], uvs : [[ 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ], ...[]], indices : [[ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 , 5 ], ...[]], offsets : { data : [[ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], ...[]], divisor : 1 } })

property info type default positions vertex positions Array of Vec3 [x, y, z] null normals vertex normals Array of Vec3 [x, y, z] null texCoords vertex tex coords Array of Vec2 [u, v] null uvs 1 alias of texCoords Array of Vec2 [u, v] null colors vertex colors Array of Vec4 [r, g, b, a] null indices indices Array of Vec3 null cells 1 geometry faces Array of Vec3 of Int [i, j, j] null offsets 2 instances offsets Array of Vec3 [x, y, z] null rotations 2 instances rotations Array of Quat/Vec4 [x, y, z, w] null scales 2 instances scales Array of Vec3 [x, y, z] null tints 2 instanced rotations Array of Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a] null

1 write only aliases, uvs data will be stored in texCoords , cells data will be stored in indices

2 those attributes are always instanced and need to be defined with a divisor and additionally number of instances needs to be specified:

const offsets = [[x, y, z], ...[]] const g = renderer.geometry({ positions : [[x, y, z], ...[]], offsets : { data : offsets, divisor : 1 }, instances : offsets.length })

material = renderer.material(opts)

Physically based material description. Default to a Metallic Roughness workflow but can also use a Specular Glossiness workflow or even be unlit.

const material = renderer.material({ baseColor : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], emissiveColor : [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ], metallic : 0.8 , roughness : 0.2 , castShadows : false , receiveShadows : false , alphaTest : 0.5 , alphaMap : ctx.Texture2D })

property info type default baseColor albedo Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a] [1, 1, 1, 1] baseColorMap base color texture. Multiplied by baseColor . ctx.Texture | TextureMap null unlit no lighting / shadowing. Use baseColor . Boolean false metallic metallic factor. Used if no metallicMap is provided. Number 1 metallicMap metallic texture. Used if no metallicRoughnessMap is provided. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null roughness roughness factor. Used if no roughnessMap is provided. Number 1 roughnessMap roughness texture. Used if no metallicRoughnessMap is provided. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null metallicRoughnessMap metallic (b channel) and roughness (g channel) combined in a texture. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null useSpecularGlossinessWorkflow use a specular/glossiness PBR workflow instead of above Metallic/Roughness Boolean false diffuse diffuse color. Used if no uDiffuseMap is provided. Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a] 1 diffuseMap specular (b channel) and roughness (g channel) combined in a texture. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null specular specular color. Used if no specularGlossinessMap is provided. Color/Vec3 [r, g, b] 1 glossiness glossiness or smoothness. Used if no specularGlossinessMap is provided. Number 1 specularGlossinessMap specular and glossiness combined in a texture. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null normalMap normal texture. Doesn't modify vertices positions, only impacts lighting. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null normalScale normal factor. Control how much the normalMap affects lighting. Number 1 displacementMap displacement texture. Modifies vertices positions (r channel). ctx.Texture | TextureMap null displacement displacement factor. Control how much the displacementMap affects vertices. Number 0 emissiveColor light emitted Color/Vec4 [r, g, b, a] null emissiveIntensity emissive factor Number 1 emissiveColorMap base color texture. Multiplied by emissiveColor and emissiveIntensity . ctx.Texture | TextureMap null occlusionMap occlusion texture. Indicates areas of indirect lighting. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null reflectance control specular intensity on non-metallic surfaces. Number 0-1 0.5 clearCoat strength of the clear coat layer. Number 0-1 null clearCoatRoughness roughness of the clear coat layer. Number 0-1 null clearCoatNormalMap normal texture for the clear coat layer. ctx.Texture | TextureMap null clearCoatNormalMapScale clear coat normal factor. Number 1 alphaMap alpha texture. Impacts opacity (r channel). ctx.Texture | TextureMap null alphaTest value against which to test alpha. Number 0-1 true depthWrite depth write mask Boolean true depthTest depth test on/off Boolean true depthFunc depth test function ctx.DepthFunc ctx.DepthFunc.LessEqual blend blending on/off Boolean false blendSrcRGBFactor blending source color factor ctx.BlendFactor ctx.BlendFactor.One blendSrcAlphaFactor blending source alpha factor ctx.BlendFactor ctx.BlendFactor.One blendDstRGBFactor blending destination color factor ctx.BlendFactor ctx.BlendFactor.One blendDstAlphaFactor blending destination alpha factor ctx.BlendFactor ctx.BlendFactor.One cullFace face culling on/off Boolean false cullFaceMode face culling mode ctx.Face ctx.Face.Back pointSize set gl_PointSize for ctx.Primitive.Points Number 1 castShadows impact shadow casting Boolean false receiveShadows receive potential shadowing Boolean false

Texture transforms are achieved by optionally passing a TextureMap object with offset, rotation and/or scale alongside the texture itself: { texture: ctx.Texture, offset?: Vec2 [x, y], rotation?: Radians, scale?: Vec2 [x, y] }

The reflectance value represents a remapping of a percentage of reflectance (with a default of 4%: 0.16 pow(0.5, 2) = 0.04) and replaces an explicit index of refraction (IOR)*

animation = renderer.animation(opts)

Geometry attribute animations based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Animations.

const animation = renderer.animation({ channels : [], autoplay : true , loop : true })

morph = renderer.morph(opts)

Geometry morph targets based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Morph Targets.

const morph = renderer.morph({ sources : { positions, normals, tangents, ...attributes }, targets : { positions, normals, tangents, ...attributes }, weights : [ 0.0 , 0.0 , ...weights] })

skin = renderer.skin(opts)

Geometry vertex skin based on glTF 2.0 Spec / Skin.

const skin = renderer.skin({ joints : [entity, entity, ...entities], inverseBindMatrices : [mat4, mat4, ...mat4] })

Lighting Components

Components representing light sources used for rendering of the scene.

Note on position and orientation of lights: Similar as camera light components position and orientation is controlled via transform component of the entity the light is attached to.

const directionalLightEnity = renderer.entity([ renderer.transform({ rotation : quat.fromAxisAngle(quat.create(), [ 0 , 0 , 1 ], Math .PI / 2 ) }), renderer.directionalLight({ color : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], intensity : 1 , castShadows : true }) ])

ambientLight = renderer.ambientLight(opts)

const ambientLight = renderer.ambientLight({ color : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], intensity : 1 })

directionalLight = renderer.directionalLight(opts)

const directionalLight = renderer.directionalLight({ color : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], intensity : 1 , castShadows : true })

Note: directionalLight direction is derived from entity.transform.rotation

areaLight = renderer.areaLight(opts)

Rectangular area light.

const areaLight = renderer.areaLight({ color : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], intensity : 1 })

Note: areaLight position/rotation/size are derived from entity.transform.position/rotation/scale

spotLight = renderer.spotLight(opts)

const spotLight = renderer.spotLight({ color : [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], intensity : 1 })

Note: spotLight direction is derived from entity.transform.rotation

skybox = renderer.skybox(opts)

const skybox = renderer.skybox({ sunPosition : [ 1 , 1 , 1 ], texture : ctx.texture2D(), backgroundTexture : ctx.texture2D(), backgroundBlur : 0 })

Note: By default a sky background is rendered unless hdr equirect panorama texture is provided. Note: Skybox orientation differ from engine to engine; to update it, set the entity's transform component rotation and set any reflection probe to dirty.

reflectionProbe = renderer.reflectionProbe(opts)

Captures environmental map of the scene for Image Based Lighting (IBL) specular reflection and irradiance diffuse. Currently requires Skybox component to be present in the scene as only Skybox background is captured.

const reflectionProbe = renderer.reflectionProbe({})

Note: Due to the cost of updating and pre-filtering environment map the ReflectionProbe is no updated automatically and requires reflectionProbe.set({ dirty: true }) whenever Skybox changes. The dirty flag is true by default so the Reflection Probe will get updated once on init.

Loaders

scene = renderer.loadScene(url, opts)

Load a 3D model as a scene: an object containing a root entity hierarchy that you can add to the renderer like any other entity.

const scene = await renderer.loadScene( 'model.gltf' ) renderer.add(scene.root)

Note: Currently only glTF is supported (JSON, binary and Embedded).

Creating Custom Components

Start by creating new class as follows:

const Signal = require ( 'signals' ) function MyComponent ( opts ) { this .type = 'MyComponent' this .entity = null this .numberParameter = 1 this .stringParameter = 'some text' this .changed = new Signal() this .dirty = false this .set(opts) } MyComponent.prototype.init = function ( entity ) { this .entity = entity } MyComponent.prototype.set = function ( opts ) { Object .assign( this , opts) this .dirty = true Object .keys(opts).forEach( ( prop ) => this .changed.dispatch(prop)) } MyComponent.prototype.update = function ( ) { if (! this .dirty) return this .dirty = false const transform = this .entity.transform const geom = this .entity.getComponent( 'Geometry' ) } module .exports = function createMyComponent ( opts ) { return new MyComponent(opts) }

Create instance of your component and add it to an entity.

const createMyComponent = require ( '/path/to/MyComponent' ) const myComponent = createMyComponent({ numberParameter : 1 }) const entity = renderer.entity([myComponent])

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.