A cache module for Node.js that uses a two-level cache (in-memory cache for recently accessed data plus Redis for distributed caching) with automatic serialization plus some extra features to avoid cache stampedes and thundering herds.

Also includes mutex and semaphore distributed locking primitives.

Features

Two-level cache Data is cached for 2 to 5 seconds in memory to reduce the amount of calls to Redis.

Jitter By default, cache values expire from Redis at a random time between 30 and 60 seconds. This helps to prevent a large amount of keys from expiring at the same time in order to avoid thundering herds (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thundering_herd_problem).

Double-checked locking Functions executed on cache misses are wrapped in double-checked locking (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Double-checked_locking). This ensures the function called on cache miss will only be executed once in order to prevent cache stampedes (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cache_stampede).

Mutex Provides a distributed lock (mutex) with the ability to retry a specified number of times after a specified interval of time when acquiring a lock.

Semaphore Provides a pool of distributed locks with the ability to release a slot back to the pool or remove the slot from the pool so that it's not used again.

Getting Started

var PettyCache = require ( 'petty-cache' ); var pettyCache = new PettyCache(); pettyCache.fetch( 'key' , function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'file.txt' , callback); }, function ( err, value ) { console .log(value); });

API

new PettyCache([port, [host, [options]]])

Creates a new petty-cache client. port , host , and options are passed directly to redis.createClient().

Example

const pettyCache = new PettyCache( 6379 , 'localhost' , { auth_pass : 'secret' });

new PettyCache(RedisClient)

Alternatively, you can inject your own RedisClient into Petty Cache.

Example

const redisClient = redis.createClient(); const pettyCache = new PettyCache(redisClient);

Attempts to retrieve the values of the keys specified in the keys array. Any keys that aren't found are passed to cacheMissFunction as an array along with a callback that takes an error and an object, expecting the keys of the object to be the keys passed to cacheMissFunction and the values to be the values that should be stored in cache for the corresponding key. Either way, the resulting error or key-value hash of all requested keys is passed to callback .

Example

pettyCache.bulkFetch([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ], function ( keys, callback ) { var results = {}; keys.forEach( function ( key ) { results[key] = key.toUpperCase(); }); callback( null , results); }, function ( err, values ) { console .log(values); });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Attempts to retrieve the values of the keys specified in the keys array. Returns a key-value hash of all specified keys with either the corresponding values from cache or undefined if a key was not found.

Example

pettyCache.get([ 'key1' , 'key2' , 'key3' ], function ( err, values ) { console .log(values); });

Unconditionally sets the values for the specified keys.

Example

pettyCache.set({ key1 : 'one' , key2 : 2 , key3 : 'three' }, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Attempts to retrieve the value from cache at the specified key. If it doesn't exist, it executes the specified cacheMissFunction that takes two parameters: an error and a value. cacheMissFunction should retrieve the expected value for the key from another source and pass it to the given callback. Either way, the resulting error or value is passed to callback .

Example

pettyCache.fetch( 'key' , function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'file.txt' , callback); }, function ( err, value ) { console .log(value); });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Similar to pettyCache.fetch but this method continually refreshes the data in cache by executing the specified cacheMissFunction before the TTL expires.

Example

pettyCache.fetchAndRefresh( 'key' , function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'file.txt' , callback); }, function ( err, value ) { console .log(value); });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Attempts to retrieve the value from cache at the specified key. Returns null if the key doesn't exist.

Example

pettyCache.get( 'key' , function ( err, value ) { console .log(value); });

Updates an object at the given key with the property values provided. Sends an error to the callback if the key does not exist.

Example

pettyCache.patch( 'key' , { a : 1 }, function ( callback ) { if (err) { } });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Unconditionally sets a value for a given key.

Example

pettyCache.set( 'key' , { a : 'b' }, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Options

{ ttl : 30000 }

{ ttl : { min : 5000 , max : 10000 } }

Mutex

Attempts to acquire a distributed lock for the specified key. Optionally retries a specified number of times by waiting a specified amount of time between attempts.

pettyCache.mutex.lock( 'key' , { retry : { interval : 100 , times : 5 }, ttl : 1000 }, function ( err ) { if (err) { } pettyCache.mutex.unlock( 'key' ); });

Options

{ retry : { interval : 100 , times : 1 }, ttl : 1000 }

Releases the distributed lock for the specified key.

pettyCache.mutex.unlock( 'key' , function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Semaphore

Provides a pool of distributed locks. Once a consumer acquires a lock they have the ability to release the lock back to the pool or mark the lock as "consumed" so that it's not used again.

Example

pettyCache.semaphore.retrieveOrCreate( 'key' , { size : 10 }, function ( err ) { if (err) { } pettyCache.semaphore.acquireLock( 'key' , { retry : { interval : 100 , times : 5 }, ttl : 1000 }, function ( err, index ) { if (err) { } pettyCache.semaphore.releaseLock( 'key' , index, function ( err ) { if (err) { } }); pettyCache.semaphore.consumeLock( 'key' , index, function ( err ) { if (err) { } }); }); });

Attempts to acquire a lock from the semaphore's pool. Optionally retries a specified number of times by waiting a specified amount of time between attempts.

pettyCache.semaphore.acquireLock( 'key' , { retry : { interval : 100 , times : 5 }, ttl : 1000 }, function ( err, index ) { if (err) { } });

Options

{ retry : { interval : 100 , times : 1 }, ttl : 1000 }

Mark the lock at the specified index as "consumed" to prevent it from being used again.

pettyCache.semaphore.consumeLock( 'key' , index, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Expand the number of locks in the specified semaphore's pool.

pettyCache.semaphore.expand(key, 100 , function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Releases the lock at the specified index back to the semaphore's pool so that it can be used again.

pettyCache.semaphore.releaseLock( 'key' , index, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Resets the semaphore to its initial state effectively releasing all locks (even those that have been marked as "consumed").

pettyCache.semaphore.reset( 'key' , function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Retrieves a previously created semaphore or creates a new semaphore with the optionally specified number of locks in its pool.

pettyCache.semaphore.retrieveOrCreate( 'key' , { size : 10 }, function ( err ) { if (err) { } });

Options