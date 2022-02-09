openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

petite-vue-i18n

by intlify
9.2.0-beta.23 (see all)

Vue I18n for Vue 3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

294

GitHub Stars

705

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

179

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-i18n-next

This is the repository for Vue I18n 9 for Vue 3

Internationalization plugin for Vue.js

Supporting Vue I18n & Intlify Project

Vue I18n is part of the Vue Ecosystem and Intlify Project is an open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of Sponsors. If you would like to become a sponsor, please consider:

🏅 Platinum Sponsors

✨ Special Sponsors

🥇 Gold Sponsors

🥈 Silver Sponsors

🥉 Bronze Sponsors


Status: Test Lint

Quickstart

  • Via CDN: <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-i18n@9"></script>
  • In-browser playground on CodeSandbox
  • Add it to an existing Vue Project:
    npm install vue-i18n@9

Changes from Vue I18n v8

Please consult the Migration Guide.

🙋‍♂️ About support for v9 and earlier

  • v7 and v8: become LTS upon vue-i18n v9 release (latest tag) with an 12 months maintenance lifespan

🍭 Examples

See the examples directory.

The examples are offered in the following two API styles:

  • composition
    • Examples using the new Vue I18n API for Vue 3 Composition API
  • legacy
    • Examples using the Vue I18n API that are almost compatible with Vue I18n v8.x

📦 Main Packages

PackageNPM
vue-i18nvue-i18n
@intlify/core@intlify/core
@intlify/core-base@intlify/core-base
@intlify/runtime@intlify/runtime
@intlify/message-compiler@intlify/message-compiler
@intlify/message-resolver@intlify/message-resolver
@intlify/shared@intlify/shared

🏃 Other Projects

ProjectNPMRepo
Vue CLI Pluginvue-cli-plugin-i18nintlify/vue-cli-plugin-i18n
Vue I18n Extensions@intlify/vue-i18n-extensionsintlify/vue-i18n-extentions
ESLint Plugin@intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18nintlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n
Composition API for Vue 2.xvue-i18n-composableintlify/vue-i18n-composable
CLIintlify/cliintlify/cli
Vite Plugin@intlify/vite-plugin-vue-i18nintlify/vite-plugin-vue-i18n
Webpack Loader@intlify/vue-i18n-loaderintlify/vue-i18n-loader
Rollup Plugin@intlify/rollup-plugin-vue-i18nintlify/rollup-plugin-vue-i18n
Vue Jest Pluginvue-i18n-jestintlify/vue-i18n-jest
Vue I18n Locale Message Toolsvue-i18n-locale-messageintlify/vue-i18n-locale-message

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial