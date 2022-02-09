This is the repository for Vue I18n 9 for Vue 3

Internationalization plugin for Vue.js

Documentation

If you use Vue I18n v8 for Vue 2, see this repository

Quickstart

Via CDN: <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-i18n@9"></script>

In-browser playground on CodeSandbox

Add it to an existing Vue Project: npm install vue-i18n@9

Changes from Vue I18n v8

Please consult the Migration Guide.

🙋‍♂️ About support for v9 and earlier

v7 and v8: become LTS upon vue-i18n v9 release (latest tag) with an 12 months maintenance lifespan

🍭 Examples

See the examples directory.

The examples are offered in the following two API styles:

composition Examples using the new Vue I18n API for Vue 3 Composition API

legacy Examples using the Vue I18n API that are almost compatible with Vue I18n v8.x



📦 Main Packages

🏃 Other Projects

Project NPM Repo Vue CLI Plugin intlify/vue-cli-plugin-i18n Vue I18n Extensions intlify/vue-i18n-extentions ESLint Plugin intlify/eslint-plugin-vue-i18n Composition API for Vue 2.x intlify/vue-i18n-composable CLI intlify/cli Vite Plugin intlify/vite-plugin-vue-i18n Webpack Loader intlify/vue-i18n-loader Rollup Plugin intlify/rollup-plugin-vue-i18n Vue Jest Plugin intlify/vue-i18n-jest Vue I18n Locale Message Tools intlify/vue-i18n-locale-message

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT