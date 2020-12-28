Petal
Petal is a modern, light CSS UI framework developed at Shakr.
Petal aims to provide an ample set of consistently designed UI components you can easily utilize in your web projects.
Petal is fully coded on LESS from scratch.
Download the latest release, copy the
dist folder to your project folder. (You may want to rename it to something else.)
Insert the link to stylesheet in the
<head> of your html:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="dist/petal.min.css">
Now you can use all the Petal classes and styles in your project's HTML file.
(If you need a pre-built, hosted CDN link, use the rawgit URL as explained in the documentation.)
Alternatively, if you want to install through npm, run
npm install petal.less
in your console.
Please refer to the documentation for other advanced ways to use Petal in your project.
Petal uses Grunt for compiling LESS files to a single
petal.css file. Run
grunt petal to compile Petal for a single time. Run
grunt dev to go into development mode where files in the Petal directory will be watched, building automatically when you make changes to any of the source files. (This will also build the documentation.)
Petal's documentation is built using Assemble. Run
grunt (default task) to build Petal and documentation pages for a single time,
grunt dev for continuous watching and automatic building. The documentation will be built into
docs folder.
The
dev task will also run a local webserver based on the
docs folder. While running the
dev task, you can access the built documentation at
localhost:9000. The pages will also livereload when you save any of the watched files.
Please view Releases for the changelog.
Released under the MIT License. See LICENSE for details.