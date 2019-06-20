Use
package.jsonto automatically configure libraries and executables built with Dune.
pesy : Creates a new project in the current directory.
esy : Builds the current project (just like every other
esy project).
esy pesy : Updates your build config from
package.json (run this any time
you change
package.json).
pesy (Create New Project)
pesy global command creates
esy projects instantly inside of any directory.
npm install -g pesy
cd my-project
pesy # Hit enter to accept default name
This creates:
package.json with useful dependencies/compilers.
.gitignore and
README.md with instructions for new contributors.
.circleci continuous integration with cache configured for ultra-fast pull
requests.
library/,
executable/ and
test/ directory with starter modules.
esy (Build The Project)
Just like with any
esy project, running
esy from the project directory will
build it and fetch/install any dependencies you might need.
esy
Your project's
esy.buildfield is set to
pesy, which will run
pesyto verify that all your build config is up to date before invoking the Dune build. It will let you know if you need to run
esy pesyto update your build config from new changes to
package.json.
esy pesy: (Update Build Config Based On
package.json)
esy pesy
If you change your
buildDirs config in
package.json, run this command to
update build configuration based on your latest
package.json. If you forget
to run this command and try to build (by running
esy) without first running
esy pesy, the build will remind you.
Configure your
package.json's
buildDirs field for multiple libraries and
executables.
buildDirs.DirectoryName means that a library or executable will be located at
./DirectoryName. The
buildDirs.DirectoryName.name field determines the
public name of the library or executable. a
name ending in
.exe is
automatically configured as an executable, and a name of the form
packageName.anything is automatically configured to be a library with the
public name of
packageName.anything.
"buildDirs": {
"MyLibrary": {
"name": "packageNameMyLibrary",
"namespace": "MyLibrary",
"require": ["console.lib"]
},
"Tests": {
"name": "Tests.exe",
"description": "Runs all the tests natively",
"flags": ["-linkall"],
"require": ["console.lib", "packageNameMyLibrary""]
}
}
Not all config is supported. This is just a proof of concept. If you'd like to add support for more config fields, PRs are welcomed.
Binaries
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the binary that must end with
.exe.
main
string
|The name of the module that serves as the main entrypoint of the binary.
modes
list(string)
|Advanced linking modes. Each string should be of the form
"(<compilation-mode> <binary-kind>)" where
<compilation-mode> is one
byte,
native or
best and
<binary-kind> is one of
c,
exe,
object,
shared_object.
Libraries
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the library
modes
list("byte"\|"native"\|"best")
|Mode which should be built by default. Useful for disabling native compilation for some libraries.
cNames
list(string)
|List of strings to use as C stubs (filenames without the
.c extension).
virtualModules
list(string)
|List of modules within the library that will have interfaces but no implementation, causing this library to be considered "virtual". Another library can then claim to "implement" this library by including
"implements": "yourLibName". See Virtual Libraries
implements
list(string)
|List of virtual library names that this library implements.
wrapped
|`true
|false`
Both Libraries And Binaries
|Field
|Type
|Description
require
list(string)
|Public library names you want to be able to use.
flags
list(string)
|List of strings to pass to both native and bytecode compilers.
ocamlcFlags
list(string)
|List of flags to pass to
ocamlc
ocamloptFlags
list(string)
|List of flags to pass to
ocamlopt
jsooFlags
list(string)
|List of flags passed to
jsoo
preprocess
list(string)
|List of preprocess options to enable. Primarily used to enable PPX
ignoredSubdirs
list(string)
|Subdirectory names to ignore (This feature is soon to be deprecated).
includeSubdirs
"no"\|"unqualified"
|Default is
"no", and changing to
"unqualified" will compile modules at deeper directories than the place where the
dune file is generated. See Dune docs
rawBuildConfig
list(string)
|Raw build config to be injected into the build config for this target.
rawBuildConfigFooter
list(string)
|Raw build config to be injected into the footer of the build config.
Add dependencies to
dependencies in
package.json.
Add the name of that new dependencies library to
package.json's
buildDirs section that you want to use the library within. For example, if
your project builds a library in the
exampleLib/ directory, and you want it
to depend on a library named
bos.top from an opam package named
bos,
change the
package.json to look like this:
{
"name": "my-package",
"dependencies": {
"@opam/bos": "*"
},
"buildDirs": {
"exampleLib": {
"namespace": "Examples",
"name": "my-package.example-lib",
"require": [ "bos.top" ]
}
}
}
Then run:
esy install # Fetch dependency sources
esy pesy # Configure the build based on package.json
esy build # Do the build
Note: After adding/building a new dependency you can use
esy ls-libsto see which named libraries become available to you by adding the package dependency.
esy-pesy is good for rapidly making new small executables/libraries. Once they
grow, you'll want to "eject out" of
esy-pesy and begin customizing using a more
advanced build system.
pesy to an existing project.
You probably don't need
pesy if you have an existing project that is working
well, but to add
pesy to an existing project, follow these steps:
1. Add a dependency on
pesy, and configure
buildDirs:
{
"name": "my-package",
"dependencies": {
"pesy": "*"
},
"buildDirs": {
"exampleLib": {
"namespace": "Examples",
"name": "my-package.example-lib",
"require": [ "bos.top" ]
},
"bin": {
"name": "my-package.exe",
"require": [
"my-package.lib"
]
}
}
}
2.Install and Build:
esy install
esy pesy # Generate the project build config from json
esy build
The next major version of
pesy is getting even simpler and better, and has
undergone a full native rewrite.
Follow the work in its new repo: https://github.com/esy/pesy.
version 0.4.3 (6/20/2019)
Moved
pesy to a
devDependency of all newly created projects.
Also did the same for
refmterr. This causes fewer package conflicts.
version 0.4.2 (6/16/2019)
Make new projects pin to ocaml
4.7.1004 so that it compiles with Reason,
since we're still waiting on Reason to work with
4.8.
version 0.4.0 (12/21/2018)
buildDirs to contain deeper directories such as
"path/to/my-lib": {...}".
wrapped property on libraries.
virtualModules and
implements - properties for Dune
virtual libraries. (This will only be supported if you mark your project as
Dune 1.7 - not yet released).
ignore_subdirs in new projects, instead using
(dirs (:standard \ _esy)) which only works in Dune
1.6.0+, so made new
projects have a lower bound of Dune
1.6.0.
rawBuildConfig which will be inserted at the bottom
of the target being configured (library/executable).
rawBuildConfigFooter which will be inserted at the
bottom of the entire Dune file for the target being configured.
modes for binaries and libraries
list(string).