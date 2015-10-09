A small JavaScript library for creating and applying perspective transforms. A perspective transform can easily be used to map one 2D quadrilateral to another, given the corner coordinates for the source and destination quadrilaterals. Here is a useful resource for learning more about perspective transforms and the math behind them. And here is a blog post I wrote about the motivation for creating this library and details of some of its applications.

Features

Create functions to map points from one arbitrary quadrilateral to another and vice versa with the inverse

Access the homographic matrix and its inverse (useful for transforming elements with CSS3)

No external dependencies

Install

With npm:

$ npm install perspective- transform

With bower:

$ bower install perspective- transform

Basic Usage

Node

var PerspT = require ( 'perspective-transform' ); var srcCorners = [ 158 , 64 , 494 , 69 , 495 , 404 , 158 , 404 ]; var dstCorners = [ 100 , 500 , 152 , 564 , 148 , 604 , 100 , 560 ]; var perspT = PerspT(srcCorners, dstCorners); var srcPt = [ 250 , 120 ]; var dstPt = perspT.transform(srcPt[ 0 ], srcPt[ 1 ]);

Browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "async.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var srcCorners = [ 158 , 64 , 494 , 69 , 495 , 404 , 158 , 404 ]; var dstCorners = [ 100 , 500 , 152 , 564 , 148 , 604 , 100 , 560 ]; var perspT = PerspT(srcCorners, dstCorners); var srcPt = [ 250 , 120 ]; var dstPt = perspT.transform(srcPt[ 0 ], srcPt[ 1 ]); </ script >

API Documentation

Note: Commented variable values in the following examples assume srcPts and dstPts as used in the Basic Usage example above.

Map a point from the source quadrilateral to the destination quadrilateral.

var perspT = PerspT(srcPts, dstPts); var dstPt = perspT.transform( 250 , 120 );

Map a point from the destination quadrilateral to the source quadrilateral.

var perspT = PerspT(srcPts, dstPts); var srcPt = perspT.transformInverse( 130 , 570 );

Get the coordinates of the corners of the transform's source quadrilateral, expressed as an array.

var perspT = PerspT(srcPts, dstPts); var srcPts = perspT.srtPts;

Get the coordinates of the corners of the transform's destination quadrilateral, expressed as an array.

var perspT = PerspT(srcPts, dstPts); var dstPts = perspT.dstPts;

Get the homographic transform matrix, expressed as an array of coefficients.

var perspT = PerspT(srcPts, dstPts); var mat = perspT.coeffs;

Get the inverse homographic transform matrix, expressed as an array of coefficients.