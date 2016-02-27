demo - source

A high-level 3D perspective camera with a familiar and convenient interface, built from modular pieces.

var createCamera = require ( 'perspective-camera' ) var camera = createCamera({ fov : Math .PI/ 4 , near : 0.01 , far : 100 , viewport : [ 0 , 0 , width, height] }) camera.translate([ x, y, z ]) camera.lookAt([ 0 , 0 , 0 ]) camera.update() var ray = camera.createPickingRay(mouseInput) if (ray.intersectsSphere(center, radius)) { console .log( "Mouse hit 3D sphere!" ) }

See demo/canvas.js for a full example, using Canvas2D.

Usage

camera = createCamera([opts])

Creates a new camera with options:

fov field of view in radians, default Math.PI / 4

far the far range, default 100

near the near range, default 1 / 100

position the camera position, default [0, 0, 0]

direction the camera direction, default [0, 0, -1]

up the camera up vector, default [0, 1, 0]

viewport the screen-space viewport bounds, default [-1, -1, 1, 1]

The viewport is used to determine the aspect ratio of the projection, as well as projecting and ray-picking.

methods

Updates the camera projection and view matrices from the camera's current state (position, direction, viewport, etc).

Resets the position , direction , up , projection and view values to their identity; the defaults described in the constructor.

Translates this camera's position by the given vec3 .

Updates the direction and up to look at the given vec3 target.

Projects the world space 3D point vec3 into 2D screen-space based on this camera's viewport bounds. Returns a new vec4 point with z and w components representing the computed depth (similar to gl_FragCoord ).

Unprojects the screen-space point into 3D world-space. The Z of the screen-space point is between 0 (near plane) and 1 (far plane).

Creates a new picking ray from the 2D screen-space vec2 point (i.e. the mouse).

The ray is an instance of ray-3d, and it can be used for hit-testing.

var ray = camera.createPickingRay(mouse) if (ray.intersectsSphere(center, radius)) console .log( "Hit!" )

properties

A [x, y, width, height] array defining the viewport in screen space.

The 4x4 projection and view matrices, computed after a call to update() .

The current position, direction, and up vectors.

