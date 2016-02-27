A high-level 3D perspective camera with a familiar and convenient interface, built from modular pieces.
var createCamera = require('perspective-camera')
var camera = createCamera({
fov: Math.PI/4,
near: 0.01,
far: 100,
viewport: [0, 0, width, height]
})
//set up our camera
camera.translate([ x, y, z ])
camera.lookAt([ 0, 0, 0 ])
camera.update()
//do some 3D hit-testing
var ray = camera.createPickingRay(mouseInput)
if (ray.intersectsSphere(center, radius)) {
console.log("Mouse hit 3D sphere!")
}
See demo/canvas.js for a full example, using Canvas2D.
camera = createCamera([opts])
Creates a new camera with options:
fov field of view in radians, default
Math.PI / 4
far the far range, default
100
near the near range, default
1 / 100
position the camera position, default
[0, 0, 0]
direction the camera direction, default
[0, 0, -1]
up the camera up vector, default
[0, 1, 0]
viewport the screen-space viewport bounds, default
[-1, -1, 1, 1]
The
viewport is used to determine the aspect ratio of the projection, as well as projecting and ray-picking.
camera.update()
Updates the camera projection and view matrices from the camera's current state (position, direction, viewport, etc).
camera.identity()
Resets the
position,
direction,
up,
projection and
view values to their identity; the defaults described in the constructor.
camera.translate(vec3)
Translates this camera's
position by the given
vec3.
camera.lookAt(vec3)
Updates the
direction and
up to look at the given
vec3 target.
camera.project(vec3)
Projects the world space 3D point
vec3 into 2D screen-space based on this camera's
viewport bounds. Returns a new
vec4 point with
z and
w components representing the computed depth (similar to
gl_FragCoord).
camera.unproject(vec3)
Unprojects the screen-space point into 3D world-space. The Z of the screen-space point is between 0 (near plane) and 1 (far plane).
camera.createPickingRay(vec2)
Creates a new picking ray from the 2D screen-space
vec2 point (i.e. the mouse).
The ray is an instance of ray-3d, and it can be used for hit-testing.
var ray = camera.createPickingRay(mouse)
if (ray.intersectsSphere(center, radius))
console.log("Hit!")
camera.viewport
A
[x, y, width, height] array defining the viewport in screen space.
camera.projection,
camera.view
The 4x4 projection and view matrices, computed after a call to
update().
camera.position,
camera.direction,
camera.up
The current position, direction, and up vectors.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.