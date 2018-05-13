Personality Sunburst Chart

Obtain a sunburst chart visualization for a personality profile. For use in an HTML page.

Usage

Importing through HTML

Include the library index.js script from the /dist folder and D3 (v3) in your HTML page.

< script src = "path/to/index.js" > </ script >

Create an element to contain the chart in your HTML page.

< div id = 'sunburstChart' > </ div >

Generate the visualization for a personality profile.

var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({ 'selector' : '#sunburstChart' , 'version' : 'v3' }); chart.show( 'jsonObject' , 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg' );

Also works with DOM element input

var element = document .querySelector( '#sunburstChart' ); var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({ 'element' : element, 'version' : 'v3' }); chart.show( 'jsonObject' , 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg' );

See the complete example

Importing through JavaScript

Use one of the following based on your version of Watson Personality Insights and D3

import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v3' ; import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v4' ; import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v3' ; import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v4' ;

Development

Test changes in the browser:

npm start

Run unit tests:

npm test

License

This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.

CHANGELOG

10-05-2017

Removed d3 from window

Added to package.json: "d3":"v3.5.14" "d3-color":"^1.0.3"



26-01-2017

Removed jQuery

Add support for selectors and DOM nodes

15-01-2017