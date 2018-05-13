openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

personality-sunburst-chart

by personality-insights
2.2.4 (see all)

A visualization for IBM Watson Personality Insights service output.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Personality Sunburst Chart

npm-version npm-license Build Status codecov.io

Obtain a sunburst chart visualization for a personality profile. For use in an HTML page.

Personality Sunburst Chart

Usage

Importing through HTML

Include the library index.js script from the /dist folder and D3 (v3) in your HTML page.

<script src="path/to/index.js"></script> <!-- This is the file in the /dist folder. -->

Create an element to contain the chart in your HTML page.

<div id='sunburstChart'></div>

Generate the visualization for a personality profile.

  // Create the chart, specifying the css selector that identifies the element to contain the chart
  // and the version of Watson Personality Insights profile to use, v2 or v3.  Default is v2.
  var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({
    'selector':'#sunburstChart',
    'version': 'v3'
  });

  // Render the sunburst chart for a personality profile (version as specified in creating the chart)
  // and optionally a profile photo.  The photo will be inserted into the center of the sunburst chart.
  chart.show('jsonObject', 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg');

Also works with DOM element input

  var element = document.querySelector('#sunburstChart');
  var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({
    'element': element,
    'version': 'v3'
  });
  chart.show('jsonObject', 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg');

See the complete example

Importing through JavaScript

Use one of the following based on your version of Watson Personality Insights and D3

// Watson Personality Insights Version 2, D3 Version 3
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v3';

// Watson Personality Insights Version 2, D3 Version 4
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v4';

// Watson Personality Insights Version 3, D3 Version 3
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v3';

// Watson Personality Insights Version 3, D3 Version 4
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v4';

Development

Test changes in the browser:

npm start

Run unit tests:

npm test

License

This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.

CHANGELOG

10-05-2017

  • Removed d3 from window
  • Added to package.json:
    • "d3":"v3.5.14"
    • "d3-color":"^1.0.3"

26-01-2017

  • Removed jQuery
  • Add support for selectors and DOM nodes

15-01-2017

  • Added support for v3 profiles - d3 tree json wrapper provided for v2 and v3 personality profiles to generate the input required by the d3 sunburst-chart created in lib/personality-chart-renderer.js
  • Only traits, needs and values will be displayed by the sunburst-chart.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial