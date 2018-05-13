Obtain a sunburst chart visualization for a personality profile. For use in an HTML page.
Include the library index.js script from the /dist folder and D3 (v3) in your HTML page.
<script src="path/to/index.js"></script> <!-- This is the file in the /dist folder. -->
Create an element to contain the chart in your HTML page.
<div id='sunburstChart'></div>
Generate the visualization for a personality profile.
// Create the chart, specifying the css selector that identifies the element to contain the chart
// and the version of Watson Personality Insights profile to use, v2 or v3. Default is v2.
var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({
'selector':'#sunburstChart',
'version': 'v3'
});
// Render the sunburst chart for a personality profile (version as specified in creating the chart)
// and optionally a profile photo. The photo will be inserted into the center of the sunburst chart.
chart.show('jsonObject', 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg');
Also works with DOM element input
var element = document.querySelector('#sunburstChart');
var chart = new PersonalitySunburstChart({
'element': element,
'version': 'v3'
});
chart.show('jsonObject', 'path/to/profile_photo.jpg');
See the complete example
Use one of the following based on your version of Watson Personality Insights and D3
// Watson Personality Insights Version 2, D3 Version 3
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v3';
// Watson Personality Insights Version 2, D3 Version 4
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v2-d3v4';
// Watson Personality Insights Version 3, D3 Version 3
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v3';
// Watson Personality Insights Version 3, D3 Version 4
import PersonalitySunburstChart from 'personality-sunburst-chart/lib/charts/v3-d3v4';
Test changes in the browser:
npm start
Run unit tests:
npm test
This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.
