persistify

persistify is a wrapper over watchify and browserify to make it easy to make incremental builds without having to rely on the watch mode for scenarios where a watch mode is not available. It reduces the build time from several seconds to milliseconds, without relying on a watch mode :)

Motivation

Just wanted to have a good wrapper over browserify/watchify that allow me to make incremental builds even when not using the watch mode.

DISCLAIMER: this is done persisting the watchify arguments to disk using the flat-cache and file-entry-cache modules. The best results happen when only a few files were modified. Worse case scenario is when all the files are modified. In average you should experience a very noticeable reduction. As always keep in mind that your mileage may vary.

TODO

Add unit tests

Install

npm i persistify watchify browserify

Important persistify used to bundle watchify and browserify. Starting from version 2.0.0 they are declared as peer dependencies and should be installed separatedly

CLI options

Apart from all the browserify and watchify options the following are also available:

Standard Options: --outfile=FILE, -o FILE This option is required. Write the browserify bundle to this file. If the file contains the operators `|` or `>`, it will be treated as a shell command , and the output will be piped to it (not available on Windows). --verbose, -v [default: false ] Show when a file was written and how long the bundling took ( in seconds). --version Show the persistify, watchify and browserify versions with their module paths. --watch [default: false ] if true will use watchify instead of browserify --recreate [default: false ] if set will recreate the cache. Useful when transforms and cached files refuse to cooperate --never-cache, -n [default: null] a string that will be converted to a regula expression. If a file matches the returned regExp will never be saved in the cache. Even if the file is in the cache already it will be ignored. More than one pattern to be ignored can be specified by repeating this option with other regex value to ignore --cache-id [default: null] If you 're running multiple persistify instances from the same directory, use this to differentiate them. --cache-dir [default: node_modules/flat-cache/.cache] By default, the cache is saved to the default directory that flat-cache sets. This sets a custom directory for the cache files.

Examples

./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -o dist/foo.js ./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -o dist/foo.js ./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -o dist/foo.js --recreate ./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -o dist/foo.js --watch ./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -t babelify -o dist/foo.js --watch ./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -t babelify -t simpless -o dist/foo.js -n '\.less$'

As a node module

var persistify = require ( 'persistify' ); var b = persistify( { }, { watch : true } ); b.add( './demo/dep1.js' ); b.on( 'bundle:done' , function ( time ) { console .log( 'time' , time ); } ); b.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error' , err ); } ); function doBundle ( ) { b.bundle( function ( err, buff ) { if ( err ) { throw err; } require ( 'fs' ).writeFileSync( './dist/bundle.js' , buff.toString() ); } ); } doBundle(); b.on( 'update' , function ( ) { doBundle(); } );

FAQ

My less files are not detected as changed when using a transformation like lessify . Why?

Because those files are not loaded thru browserify so the cache will ignore them. use -n, --never-cache to specify certain files (or file types) to never be cached.

Example: Using the cli

./node_modules/.bin/persistify src/foo.js -t lessify -o dist/foo.js -n '\.less$'

Example: Using the node api

var persistify = require ( 'persistify' ); var b = persistify( { }, { neverCache : [ /\.less$/ ] } ); b.add( './demo/dep1.js' ); b.on( 'skip:cache' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'skipping the cache for' , file); }); b.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error' , err ); } ); function doBundle ( ) { b.bundle( function ( err, buff ) { if ( err ) { throw err; } require ( 'fs' ).writeFileSync( './dist/bundle.js' , buff.toString() ); } ); } doBundle();

My build does not include the latest changes to my files! not detecting changed files?

Mmm... that's weird, but the option --recreate should destroy the cache and create it again which most of the times should fix your issue.

I have added a new transform and the build is not using its magic!

~Since persistify will only work on the files that have changed, and adding a transform does not cause a file change it is better to just use --recreate after adding a new trasform or plugin~

Latest version of persistify will ignore the cache if the command used to execute it changes.

Changelog

License

MIT