Webpack Plugin that gathers all the GraphQL queries/mutation/subscriptions both from
.graphql files and from embedded queries in JavaScript/TypeScript source code. It generates
virtual module
persisted_queries.json with all the queries as a map object (query -> id) available for
require from any place within source code and output file on file system with all the queries.
npm install --save-dev persistgraphql-webpack-plugin
Sample Webpack config:
var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require('persistgraphql-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
use: 'graphql-tag/loader'
},
]
}
plugins: [
new PersistGraphQLPlugin({filename: 'persisted_queries.json',
moduleName: path.resolve('node_modules/persisted_queries.json')})
]
};
In the source code of front-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected
as a virtual module
persisted_queries.json. This module will be updated
if queries added or changed. Also asset with name
persisted_queries.json will be generated
during compilation and written to output directory.
var queryMap = require('persisted_queries.json');
console.log(queryMap);
var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require('persistgraphql-webpack-plugin');
const moduleName = path.resolve('node_modules/persisted_queries.json');
const frontendPersistPlugin = new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ moduleName });
const backendPersistPlugin =
new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ provider: frontendPersistPlugin, moduleName });
var frontendWebpackConfig = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
use: 'graphql-tag/loader'
},
]
}
plugins: [
frontendPersistPlugin
]
};
var backendWebpackConfig = {
// ...
plugins: [
backendPersistPlugin
]
}
Both in the source code of front-end and back-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected
as a virtual module
node_modules/persisted_queries.json. This module will be updated if queries added or changed.
|Name
|Type
|Description
moduleName
{String}
|Name of virtual wepback module with persisted GraphQL queries, this option is required
filename
{String}
|Name of the ouput file with persisted GraphQL queries
addTypename
{Boolean}
|Apply a query transformation to the query documents, adding the __typename field at every level of the query, default:
true
hashQuery
{Function}
|Function to hash queries in hash map, default: SHA-256 from query, if
false passed - counter values are used
provider
{Object}
|Instance of plugin running on another webpack instance which will provide persisted GraphQL queries
excludeRegex
{RegExp}
|RegExp to match file path that will be excluded from processing by the plugin, default:
/[\\/]node_modules[\\/]/
graphqlRegex
{RegExp}
|RegExp to match files loaded by
graphql-tag/loader that should be processed by the plugin, default:
/(.graphql\|.gql)$/
jsRegex
{RegExp}
|RegExp to match js files that have embedded GraphQL queries marked with
gql tag, default:
/(.jsx?\|.tsx?)$/
Copyright © 2017 SysGears INC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.