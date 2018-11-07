openbase logo
persistgraphql-webpack-plugin

by sysgears
0.5.4 (see all)

PersistGraphQL Webpack Plugin

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PersistGraphQL Webpack Plugin

Webpack Plugin that gathers all the GraphQL queries/mutation/subscriptions both from .graphql files and from embedded queries in JavaScript/TypeScript source code. It generates virtual module persisted_queries.json with all the queries as a map object (query -> id) available for require from any place within source code and output file on file system with all the queries.

Installation

npm install --save-dev persistgraphql-webpack-plugin

Usage

When Webpack is used for front-end only

Sample Webpack config:

var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require('persistgraphql-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
        use: 'graphql-tag/loader'
      },
    ]
  }

  plugins: [
    new PersistGraphQLPlugin({filename: 'persisted_queries.json',
        moduleName: path.resolve('node_modules/persisted_queries.json')})
  ]
};

In the source code of front-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected as a virtual module persisted_queries.json. This module will be updated if queries added or changed. Also asset with name persisted_queries.json will be generated during compilation and written to output directory.

var queryMap = require('persisted_queries.json');
console.log(queryMap);

When Webpack is used both for back-end and front-end

var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require('persistgraphql-webpack-plugin');

const moduleName = path.resolve('node_modules/persisted_queries.json');
const frontendPersistPlugin = new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ moduleName });
const backendPersistPlugin =
    new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ provider: frontendPersistPlugin, moduleName });

var frontendWebpackConfig = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
        use: 'graphql-tag/loader'
      },
    ]
  }

  plugins: [
    frontendPersistPlugin
  ]
};

var backendWebpackConfig = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    backendPersistPlugin
  ]
}

Both in the source code of front-end and back-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected as a virtual module node_modules/persisted_queries.json. This module will be updated if queries added or changed.

var queryMap = require('persisted_queries.json');
console.log(queryMap);
NameTypeDescription
moduleName{String}Name of virtual wepback module with persisted GraphQL queries, this option is required
filename{String}Name of the ouput file with persisted GraphQL queries
addTypename{Boolean}Apply a query transformation to the query documents, adding the __typename field at every level of the query, default: true
hashQuery{Function}Function to hash queries in hash map, default: SHA-256 from query, if false passed - counter values are used
provider{Object}Instance of plugin running on another webpack instance which will provide persisted GraphQL queries
excludeRegex{RegExp}RegExp to match file path that will be excluded from processing by the plugin, default: /[\\/]node_modules[\\/]/
graphqlRegex{RegExp}RegExp to match files loaded by graphql-tag/loader that should be processed by the plugin, default: /(.graphql\|.gql)$/
jsRegex{RegExp}RegExp to match js files that have embedded GraphQL queries marked with gql tag, default: /(.jsx?\|.tsx?)$/

License

Copyright © 2017 SysGears INC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.

