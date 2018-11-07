PersistGraphQL Webpack Plugin

Webpack Plugin that gathers all the GraphQL queries/mutation/subscriptions both from .graphql files and from embedded queries in JavaScript/TypeScript source code. It generates virtual module persisted_queries.json with all the queries as a map object (query -> id) available for require from any place within source code and output file on file system with all the queries.

Installation

npm install --save-dev persistgraphql-webpack-plugin

Usage

When Webpack is used for front-end only

Sample Webpack config:

var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require ( 'persistgraphql-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(graphql|gql)$/ , use : 'graphql-tag/loader' }, ] } plugins : [ new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ filename : 'persisted_queries.json' , moduleName : path.resolve( 'node_modules/persisted_queries.json' )}) ] };

In the source code of front-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected as a virtual module persisted_queries.json . This module will be updated if queries added or changed. Also asset with name persisted_queries.json will be generated during compilation and written to output directory.

var queryMap = require ( 'persisted_queries.json' ); console .log(queryMap);

When Webpack is used both for back-end and front-end

var PersistGraphQLPlugin = require ( 'persistgraphql-webpack-plugin' ); const moduleName = path.resolve( 'node_modules/persisted_queries.json' ); const frontendPersistPlugin = new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ moduleName }); const backendPersistPlugin = new PersistGraphQLPlugin({ provider : frontendPersistPlugin, moduleName }); var frontendWebpackConfig = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(graphql|gql)$/ , use : 'graphql-tag/loader' }, ] } plugins : [ frontendPersistPlugin ] }; var backendWebpackConfig = { plugins : [ backendPersistPlugin ] }

Both in the source code of front-end and back-end persisted GraphQL queries will be injected as a virtual module node_modules/persisted_queries.json . This module will be updated if queries added or changed.

var queryMap = require ( 'persisted_queries.json' ); console .log(queryMap);

Name Type Description moduleName {String} Name of virtual wepback module with persisted GraphQL queries, this option is required filename {String} Name of the ouput file with persisted GraphQL queries addTypename {Boolean} Apply a query transformation to the query documents, adding the __typename field at every level of the query, default: true hashQuery {Function} Function to hash queries in hash map, default: SHA-256 from query, if false passed - counter values are used provider {Object} Instance of plugin running on another webpack instance which will provide persisted GraphQL queries excludeRegex {RegExp} RegExp to match file path that will be excluded from processing by the plugin, default: /[\\/]node_modules[\\/]/ graphqlRegex {RegExp} RegExp to match files loaded by graphql-tag/loader that should be processed by the plugin, default: /(.graphql\|.gql)$/ jsRegex {RegExp} RegExp to match js files that have embedded GraphQL queries marked with gql tag, default: /(.jsx?\|.tsx?)$/

License

Copyright © 2017 SysGears INC. This source code is licensed under the MIT license.