A simple Node module to persistently store/cache arbitrary data.
Just run
npm install persistent-cache
add the
--save option to add
persistent-cache to the
dependencies in your
package.json
var cache = require('persistent-cache');
var cats = cache();
cats is now a cache with the default options, meaning it is a persistent
cache utilizing memory caching for performance, it has the name
cache, caches
data forever and is located in the
cache-directory of the current main module.
For all available options, see the bottom of this page.
An empty cache of cats is kind of sad. Let's bring some life to it.
//Asynchronous
cats.put('Cindy', {color: 'red'}, someCallback);
//Synchronous
cats.putSync('babies', ['Ron', 'Emily']);
Now our
cats-cache has an entry
Cindy containing an object
{color: 'red'} and an entry
babies containing an array of some names (strings).
cache.put(key, data, cb) will store any arbitrary
data in the cache under the provided
key and call the provided callback when done (passing err as the first argument, following node convention).
cache.putSync(key, data) is the synchronous counterpart (
throwing possible errors).
If there is already an entry for the provided key,
cache.put will overwrite it.
Argh, my dog quit the program. I miss my cats :-( Lets retrieve them from the cache.
cats.get('babies', function(err, babies) {
//check err for errors
console.log(babies); //['Ron', 'Emily']
});
console.log(cats.getSync('Cindy')); //{ color: 'red' }
There they are :D
cache.get(key, cb) will get the data saved under
key from the cache and call the provided callback when done, passing the retrieved data as the second argument (again, passing error first following node convention).
cache.getSync is the synchronous counterpart, returning the data. If there is no (valid) cache entry for the provided
key,
undefined will be returned/passed.
I forgot which cats I put in my cache. Fortunately I can look it up:
cats.keys(function(err, keys) {
//Handle errors
console.log(keys); //['Cindy', 'babies']
});
console.log(cats.keysSync()); //['Cindy', 'babies']
keys (and its synchronous counterpart
keysSync) finds all available keys in a cache.
I found a new owner for my cute cat babies. So I need to remove them from my cache.
cats.delete('babies', function(err) {
//Handle errors
console.log('babies removed from cache');
});
I safely removed my cat babies from the cache. Yey!
cache.delete(key, cb) will remove the provided
key from the cache and call the provided callback when done.
cache.deleteSync is the synchronous counterpart.
If you want to delete the folder and files of a persistent cache, simply call
unlink on it:
cache.unlink(function(err) {
//The cache folder and files are gone now
})
A persistent cache will obviously not work anymore after
unlinking it.
var someCache = cache({
base: 'some/folder',
name: 'foo',
duration: 1000 * 3600 * 24 //one day
});
When creating a new cache, you may pass an options object, with the following available properties:
options.base
The base directory where
persistent-cache will save its caches.
Defaults to the main modules directory
options.name
The name of the cache. Determines the name of the created folder where the data is stored, which is just
base + name.
Defaults to
cache
options.duration
The amount of milliseconds a cache entry should be valid for. If not set, cache entries are not invalidated (stay until deleted).
Defaults to
undefined (infinite)
options.memory
Whether the cache should use memory caching or not (mirrors all cache data in the ram, saving disk I/O and increasing performance).
Defaults to
true
options.persist
Whether the cache should be persistent, aka if it should write its data to the disk
for later use or not. Set this to
false to create a memory-only cache.
Defaults to
true