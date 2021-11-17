A simple Node module to persistently store/cache arbitrary data.

How to install

Just run

npm install persistent-cache

add the --save option to add persistent-cache to the dependencies in your package.json

Usage

Create cache

var cache = require ( 'persistent-cache' ); var cats = cache();

cats is now a cache with the default options, meaning it is a persistent cache utilizing memory caching for performance, it has the name cache , caches data forever and is located in the cache -directory of the current main module. For all available options, see the bottom of this page.

An empty cache of cats is kind of sad. Let's bring some life to it.

Insert data

cats.put( 'Cindy' , { color : 'red' }, someCallback); cats.putSync( 'babies' , [ 'Ron' , 'Emily' ]);

Now our cats -cache has an entry Cindy containing an object {color: 'red'} and an entry babies containing an array of some names (strings).

cache.put(key, data, cb) will store any arbitrary data in the cache under the provided key and call the provided callback when done (passing err as the first argument, following node convention). cache.putSync(key, data) is the synchronous counterpart ( throw ing possible errors).

If there is already an entry for the provided key, cache.put will overwrite it.

Argh, my dog quit the program. I miss my cats :-( Lets retrieve them from the cache.

Retrieve data

cats.get( 'babies' , function ( err, babies ) { console .log(babies); }); console .log(cats.getSync( 'Cindy' ));

There they are :D

cache.get(key, cb) will get the data saved under key from the cache and call the provided callback when done, passing the retrieved data as the second argument (again, passing error first following node convention). cache.getSync is the synchronous counterpart, returning the data. If there is no (valid) cache entry for the provided key , undefined will be returned/passed.

Getting available keys

I forgot which cats I put in my cache. Fortunately I can look it up:

cats.keys( function ( err, keys ) { console .log(keys); }); console .log(cats.keysSync());

keys (and its synchronous counterpart keysSync ) finds all available keys in a cache.

I found a new owner for my cute cat babies. So I need to remove them from my cache.

Delete data

cats.delete( 'babies' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'babies removed from cache' ); });

I safely removed my cat babies from the cache. Yey!

cache.delete(key, cb) will remove the provided key from the cache and call the provided callback when done. cache.deleteSync is the synchronous counterpart.

Tidying up

If you want to delete the folder and files of a persistent cache, simply call unlink on it:

cache.unlink( function ( err ) { })

A persistent cache will obviously not work anymore after unlink ing it.

Options

var someCache = cache({ base : 'some/folder' , name : 'foo' , duration : 1000 * 3600 * 24 });

When creating a new cache, you may pass an options object, with the following available properties:

The base directory where persistent-cache will save its caches.

Defaults to the main modules directory

The name of the cache. Determines the name of the created folder where the data is stored, which is just base + name .

Defaults to cache

The amount of milliseconds a cache entry should be valid for. If not set, cache entries are not invalidated (stay until deleted).

Defaults to undefined (infinite)

Whether the cache should use memory caching or not (mirrors all cache data in the ram, saving disk I/O and increasing performance).

Defaults to true

Whether the cache should be persistent, aka if it should write its data to the disk for later use or not. Set this to false to create a memory-only cache.