persist

persist is an ORM framework for node.js.

The following databases are currently supported:

Quick Examples

var persist = require ( "persist" ); var type = persist.type; Phone = persist.define( "Phone" , { "number" : type.STRING }); Person = persist.define( "Person" , { "name" : type.STRING }).hasMany( this .Phone); persist.connect({ driver : 'sqlite3' , filename : 'test.db' , trace : true }, function ( err, connection ) { Person.using(connection).all( function ( err, people ) { }); });

Download

You can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install persist

If the current working directory contains a file called database.json this file will be loaded upon requiring persist. The file should follow a format like this:

{ "default" : "dev" , "dev" : { "driver" : "sqlite3" , "filename" : ":memory:" }, "test" : { "driver" : "sqlite3" , "filename" : ":memory:" }, "prod" : { "driver" : "sqlite3" , "filename" : "prod.db" , "sqlDir" : "./prodSql" , "pooling" : { "name" : "testPool" , "max" : 2 , "min" : 1 , "idleTimeoutMillis" : 30000 } } }

"default" specifies which environment to load.

API Documentation

The environment to read from the database.json file. If not set will use the value of default from the database.json.

Example

persist.env = 'prod'

Connects to a database.

Arguments

Example

persist.connect({ driver : 'sqlite3' , filename : 'test.db' , trace : true }, function ( err, connection ) { });

Defines a model object for use in persist.

The primary key column does not need to be specified and will default to the name 'id' with the attributes dbColumnName='id', type='integer'. You can override the database name using dbColumnName or setting the primaryKey attribute on any column.

Arguments

modelName - The name of the model. This name will map to the database name.

properties - Hash of properties (or columns). The value of each property can simply be the type name (ie type.STRING) or it can be a hash of more options.

type - type of the property (ie type.STRING)

defaultValue - this can be a value or a function that will be called each time this model object is created

dbColumnName - the name of the database column. (default: name of the property, all lower case, seperated by '_')

primaryKey - Marks this column as being the primary key column. You can have only one primary key column.

opts - Options for this column.

tableName - The name of the table (default: modelName pluralized).

Returns

A model class. Events can also be registered with model instances - see Model Events

Example

Person = persist.define( "Person" , { "name" : type.STRING, "createdDate" : { type : type.DATETIME, defaultValue : function ( ) { return self.testDate1 }, dbColumnName : 'new_date' }, "lastUpdated" : { type : type.DATETIME } })

Defines a model object for use in persist. Columns are defined by the program in this method. Uses an existing database connection to retrieve column data.

Arguments

modelName - The name of the model. This name will map to the table name.

dbConfig - Hash of dbConfig. Should contain the driver, as well as the database name.

database - The database connection to use.

driver - The name of the database driver to use.

Returns

A model class. Events can also be registered with model instances - see Model Events

Example

persist.defineAuto( "Person" ,{ driver :dbDriver, db :self.connection.db}, function ( err,model ) { Person = model.hasMany(Phone) .on( 'beforeSave' , function ( obj ) { obj.lastUpdated = testDate; }) .on( 'afterSave' , function ( obj ) { if (!obj.updateCount) obj.updateCount = 0 ; obj.updateCount++; }); });

Sets the default connection options to be used on future connect calls. see database.json

Arguments

options - See connect for the description of options

Example

persist.setDefaultConnectOptions({ driver : 'sqlite3' , filename : 'test.db' , trace : true });

Shutdown persist. This is currently only required if you are using connection pooling. see generic-pool.

Arguments

[callback] - Optional callback on successful shutdown.

Example

persist.shutdown( function ( ) { console .log( 'persist shutdown' ); });

Chains multiple statements together in order and gets the results.

Arguments

chainables - An array of chainable queries. These can be save, updates, selects, or deletes. Each item in the array will be executed, wait for the results, and then execute the next. This can also be a hash of queries in which case the results will contain a hash of results where each key corresponds to a key in the results.

callback(err, results) - Callback called when all the items have been executed.

Example

connection.chain([ person3.save, Person.min( 'age' ), Person.max( 'age' ), phone3.delete, person2.delete, Person.orderBy( 'name' ).all, Phone.orderBy( 'number' ).first, Phone.count, Phone.deleteAll, Phone.all, Person.getById( 1 ), persist.runSql( 'SELECT * FROM Person' ) ], function ( err, results ) { }); connection.chain({ minAge : Person.min( 'age' ), maxAge : Person.max( 'age' ) }, function ( err, results ) { });

Begins a transaction on the connection.

Arguments

Example

connection.tx( function ( err, tx ) { person1.save(connection, function ( err ) { tx.commit( function ( err ) { }); }); });

Runs a sql statement that does not return results (INSERT, UPDATE, etc).

Arguments

sql - The SQL statement to run.

values - The values to substitute in the SQL statement. This is DB specific but typically you would use "?".

callback(err, results) - Callback called when SQL statement completes. results will contain the number of affected rows or last insert id.

Example

connection.runSql( "UPDATE people SET age = ?" , [ 32 ], function ( err, results ) { });

Runs a sql statement that returns results (ie SELECT).

Arguments

sql - The SQL statement to run.

values - The values to substitute in the SQL statement. This is DB specific but typically you would use "?".

callback(err, results) - Callback called when SQL statement completes. results will contain the row data.

Example

connection.runSqlAll( "SELECT * FROM people WHERE age = ?" , [ 32 ], function ( err, people ) { });

Runs a sql statement that returns results (ie SELECT). This is different from runSqlAll in that it returns each row in a seperate callback.

Arguments

sql - The SQL statement to run.

values - The values to substitute in the SQL statement. This is DB specific but typically you would use "?".

callback(err, row) - Callback called for each row returned.

doneCallback(err) - Callback called after all the rows have returned.

Example

connection.runSqlEach( "SELECT * FROM people WHERE age = ?" , [ 32 ], function ( err, person ) { }, function ( err ) { });

Same as runSql, runSqlAll, runSqlEach except the first parameter is a filename of where to load the SQL from.

Example

connection.runSqlFromFile( 'report.sql' , [ 32 ], function ( err, person ) { }, function ( err ) { });

Adds a has many relationship to a model. This will automatically add a property to the associated model which links to this model. It will also define a property on instances of this model to get the releated objects - see Associated Object Properties

Arguments

AssociatedModel - The name of the model to associate to.

options - (optional) An hash of options.

through - creates a many to many relationship using the value of through as the join table.

name - the name of the property to expose.

Returns

The model class object suitable for chaining.

Example

Phone = persist.define( "Phone" , { "number" : persist.String }); Person = persist.define( "Person" , { "name" : persist.String }).hasMany(Phone);

Adds a has one relationship to a model. This will automatically add a property to the associated model which links to this model. It will also define a property on instances of this model to get the releated objects - see Associated Object Properties

Arguments

AssociatedModel - The name of the model to associate to.

options - (optional) An hash of options.

foreignKey - The foreign key to use for the relationship

name - the name of the property to expose.

createHasMany - true/false to create the other side of the relationship.

hasManyName - The name of the property on the other side of the relationship.

Returns

The model class object suitable for chaining.

Example

Phone = persist.define( "Phone" , { "number" : persist.String }).hasOne(Person); Person = persist.define( "Person" , { "name" : persist.String });

Gets a query object bound to a connection object.

Arguments

connection - The connection to bind the query object to.

Returns

A new Query object.

Example

Person.using(connection).first(...);

Saves the model object to the database

Arguments

connection - The connection to use to save the object with.

callback(err) - The callback to be called when the save is complete

Example

person1.save(connection, function ( ) { });

Deletes the model object from the database

Arguments

connection - The connection to use to delete the object with.

callback(err) - The callback to be called when the delete is complete

Example

person1.delete(connection, function ( ) { });

Gets an object from the database by id.

Arguments

connection - The connection to use to delete the object with.

id - The if of the item to get.

callback(err, obj) - The callback to be called when the delete is complete

Example

Person.getById(connection, 1 , function ( err, person ) { });

Creates a custom method that is a composition of clauses. this is set to refer to the query. you're constructing.

Arguments

clauseName - The name of the clause to be attached to the model

clauses - The function that describes the clause composition using a query.

Example

Person.defineClause( 'clauseName' , function ( arg1, arg2, ... ) { return this .where( 'id < ?' , arg1).orderBy( 'id' ).limit( 5 ); }); Person.clauseName( 5 ).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { }); Person.defineClause( 'clauseName2' , function ( connection, callback ) { return this .where( 'id < 5' ) .orderBy( 'id' ) .limit( 5 ) .all(connection, callback); }); Person.clauseName2(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

If preset this function will be called when an update or save occures. You would typically create this method in your model file.

Arguments

Example

Person.onSave = function ( obj, connection, callback ) { obj.lastUpdated = new Date (); callback(); };

If preset this function will be called after an object is loaded from the database. You would typically create this method in your model file.

Arguments

obj - The object that was just loaded from the database.

connection - The connection persist is currently using to do the save

callback() - The callback to be called when the onLoad is complete

Example

Person.onLoad = function ( obj, connection, callback ) { obj.fullName = obj.firstName + ' ' + obj.lastName; callback(); };

If you have setup an associated property using hasMany instances of your model will have an additional property which allows you to get the associated data. This property returns a Query object which you can further chain to limit the results.

Example

Phone = persist.define( "Phone" , { "number" : persist.String }); Person = persist.define( "Person" , { "name" : persist.String }).hasMany(Phone); Person.using(connection).first( function ( err, person ) { person.phones.orderBy( 'number' ).all( function ( err, phones ) { }); });

The following events can be registered when defining a new model:

beforeCreate and afterCreate : fired before/after a new object is being added to the DB

and : fired before/after a new object is being added to the DB beforeUpdate and afterUpdate : fired before/after an existing object is being updated in the DB

and : fired before/after an existing object is being updated in the DB beforeSave and afterSave : fired before/after an object is either created or updated.

and : fired before/after an object is either created or updated. beforeDelete and afterDelete : fired before/after an object is removed from the DB

Each event function has the signature: function(obj) where 'obj' is the model instance that fired the event.

Limitation

Events are currently fired ONLY when invoking save/update/delete functions on model instances. So for instance, Model.update(connection,id,data) will not fire the save & update events.

Example

Phone = persist.define( "Phone" , { "number" : persist.String, "created_at" : persist.DATETIME, "updated_at" : persist.DATETIME }) .on( "beforeCreate" , function ( obj ) { obj.created_at = new Date (); }) .on( "beforeSave" , function ( obj ) { obj.updated_at = new Date (); });

Gets all items from a query as a single array of items. The array returned will have additional methods see here for documentation.

Arguments

connection - (Optional) The connection to use. If this is not specified a using statement must be specified earlier.

callback(err, items) - Callback to be called after the rows have been fetched. items is an array of model instances.

Example

Person.all(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

Gets items from a query calling the callback for each item returned.

Arguments

Example

Person.each(connection, function ( err, person ) { }, function ( ) { });

Gets the first item from a query.

Arguments

Example

Person.first(connection, function ( err, person ) { });

Gets the last item from a query.

Arguments

Example

Person.last(connection, function ( err, person ) { });

Orders the results of a query.

Arguments

propertyName - Name of the property to order by.

direction - The direction to orderBy. Can be persist.Ascending or persist.Descending.

Returns

The query object suitable for chaining.

Example

Person.orderBy( 'name' ).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

Limits the number of results of a query.

Arguments

count - Number of items to return.

offset - (Optional) The number of items to skip.

Returns

The query object suitable for chaining.

Example

Person.orderBy( 'name' ).limit( 5 , 5 ).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

Filters the results by a where clause.

Arguments

clause - A clause to filter the results by.

values - (Optional) A single value or array of values to substitute in for '?'s in the clause.

hash - A hash of columns and values to match on (see example)

Returns

The query object suitable for chaining.

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { }); Person.where( 'name = ? or age = ?' , [ 'bob' , 23 ]).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { }); Person.where({ 'name' : 'bob' , 'age' : 23 }).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

Arguments

property - The property to invoke the IN clause on.

values - An array of values to include in the IN clause.

Returns

The query object suitable for chaining.

Example

Person.whereIn( 'name' , [ 'bob' , 'alice' , 'cindy' ]).all(connection, function ( err,people ) { }); Person.include( "phones" ).whereIn( 'phones.number' , [ '111-2222' , '333-4444' ]).all(connection, function ( err,people ) { });

Counts the number of items that would be returned by the query.

Arguments

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).count(connection, function ( err, count ) { });

Gets the minimum value in the query of the given field.

Arguments

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).min(connection, 'age' , function ( err, min ) { });

Gets the maximum value in the query of the given field.

Arguments

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).max(connection, 'age' , function ( err, min ) { });

Gets the sum of all values in the query of the given field.

Arguments

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).sum(connection, 'age' , function ( err, sum ) { });

Deletes all the items specified by the query.

Arguments

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).deleteAll(connection, function ( err ) { });

using statement must be specified earlier.

data - A hash of properties to update. Key is the property name to update. Value is the value to update the property to.

callback(err) - Callback called upon completion.

Example

Person.where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).updateAll(connection, { age : 25 }, function ( err ) { });

Includes the associated data linked by (hasMany or hasMany(through)) the propertyName when retrieving data from the database. This will replace obj.propertyName with an array of results as opposed to the default before which is a query.

Internally this will do a join to the associated table in the case of a one to many. And will do a join to the associated through table and the associated table in the case of a many to many.

Arguments

propertyName - This can be a single property name or an array of property names to include.

Example

Person.include( "phones" ).where( 'name = ?' , 'bob' ).all(connection, function ( err, people ) { });

Commits a transaction.

Arguments

callback(err) - Callback called when the transaction has committed.

Example

connection.tx( function ( err, tx ) { person1.save(connection, function ( err ) { tx.commit( function ( err ) { }); }); });

Rollsback a transaction.

Arguments

callback(err) - Callback called when the transaction has rolledback.

Example

connection.tx( function ( err, tx ) { person1.save(connection, function ( err ) { tx.rollback( function ( err ) { }); }); });

Gets an item from the result set by id.

Arguments

id - The id of the item to get.

Example

Person.all(connection, function ( err, people ) { var person2 = people.getById( 2 ); });

Persist uses generic-pool to manage the connection pool. If you specify "pooling" in your configuration you must specify a pool name. See generic-pool for other options. To cleanly shutdown the connection pool you must also call persist.shutdown.

Example database.json to enable pooling: