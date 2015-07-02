persist is an ORM framework for node.js.
The following databases are currently supported:
var persist = require("persist");
var type = persist.type;
// define some model objects
Phone = persist.define("Phone", {
"number": type.STRING
});
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": type.STRING
}).hasMany(this.Phone);
persist.connect({
driver: 'sqlite3',
filename: 'test.db',
trace: true
}, function(err, connection) {
Person.using(connection).all(function(err, people) {
// people contains all the people
});
});
You can install using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install persist
If the current working directory contains a file called database.json this file will be loaded upon requiring persist. The file should follow a format like this:
{
"default": "dev",
"dev": {
"driver": "sqlite3",
"filename": ":memory:"
},
"test": {
"driver": "sqlite3",
"filename": ":memory:"
},
"prod": {
"driver": "sqlite3",
"filename": "prod.db",
"sqlDir": "./prodSql",
"pooling": {
"name": "testPool",
"max": 2,
"min": 1,
"idleTimeoutMillis": 30000
}
}
}
"default" specifies which environment to load.
The environment to read from the database.json file. If not set will use the value of default from the database.json.
Example
### persist.connect([options], callback)
persist.env = 'prod';
Connects to a database.
Arguments
Example
### persist.define(modelName, properties, [opts]): Model
persist.connect({
driver: 'sqlite3',
filename: 'test.db',
trace: true
}, function(err, connection) {
// connnection esablished
});
Defines a model object for use in persist.
The primary key column does not need to be specified and will default to the name 'id' with the attributes dbColumnName='id', type='integer'. You can override the database name using dbColumnName or setting the primaryKey attribute on any column.
Arguments
Returns
A model class. Events can also be registered with model instances - see Model Events
Example
### persist.defineAuto(modelName, dbConfig, callback): Model
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": type.STRING,
"createdDate": { type: type.DATETIME, defaultValue: function() { return self.testDate1 }, dbColumnName: 'new_date' },
"lastUpdated": { type: type.DATETIME }
})
Defines a model object for use in persist. Columns are defined by the program in this method. Uses an existing database connection to retrieve column data.
Arguments
Returns
A model class. Events can also be registered with model instances - see Model Events
Example
### persist.setDefaultConnectOptions(options)
persist.defineAuto("Person",{driver:dbDriver, db:self.connection.db},function(err,model){
Person = model.hasMany(Phone)
.on('beforeSave', function (obj) {
obj.lastUpdated = testDate;
})
.on('afterSave', function (obj) {
if (!obj.updateCount) obj.updateCount = 0;
obj.updateCount++;
});
});
Sets the default connection options to be used on future connect calls. see database.json
Arguments
Example
### persist.shutdown([callback])
persist.setDefaultConnectOptions({
driver: 'sqlite3',
filename: 'test.db',
trace: true});
Shutdown persist. This is currently only required if you are using connection pooling. see generic-pool.
Arguments
Example
## Connection
### connection.chain(chainables, callback)
persist.shutdown(function() {
console.log('persist shutdown');
});
Chains multiple statements together in order and gets the results.
Arguments
Example
### connection.tx(callback)
// array chaining
connection.chain([
person3.save,
Person.min('age'),
Person.max('age'),
phone3.delete,
person2.delete,
Person.orderBy('name').all,
Phone.orderBy('number').first,
Phone.count,
Phone.deleteAll,
Phone.all,
Person.getById(1),
persist.runSql('SELECT * FROM Person')
], function(err, results) {
// results[0] = person3
// results[1] = 21
// results[2] = 25
// results[3] = []
// results[4] = []
// results[5] = -- all people ordered by name
// results[6] = -- first phone ordered by number
// results[7] = 100
// results[8] = []
// results[9] = [] -- nobody left
// results[10] = -- the person with id 1
// results[11] = Results of select.
});
// mapped chaining
connection.chain({
minAge: Person.min('age'),
maxAge: Person.max('age')
}, function(err, results) {
// results.minAge = 21
// results.maxAge = 25
});
Begins a transaction on the connection.
Arguments
Example
### connection.runSql(sql, values, callback)
connection.tx(function(err, tx) {
person1.save(connection, function(err) {
tx.commit(function(err) {
// person1 saved and committed to database
});
});
});
Runs a sql statement that does not return results (INSERT, UPDATE, etc).
Arguments
Example
### connection.runSqlAll(sql, values, callback)
connection.runSql("UPDATE people SET age = ?", [32], function(err, results) {
// people updated
});
Runs a sql statement that returns results (ie SELECT).
Arguments
Example
### connection.runSqlEach(sql, values, callback, doneCallback)
connection.runSqlAll("SELECT * FROM people WHERE age = ?", [32], function(err, people) {
// people contains all the people with age 32
});
Runs a sql statement that returns results (ie SELECT). This is different from runSqlAll in that it returns each row in a seperate callback.
Arguments
Example
### connection.runSqlFromFile(filename, values, callback)
### connection.runSqlAllFromFile(filename, values, callback)
### connection.runSqlEachFromFile(filename, values, callback, doneCallback)
connection.runSqlEach("SELECT * FROM people WHERE age = ?", [32], function(err, person) {
// a single person
}, function(err) {
// all done
});
Same as runSql, runSqlAll, runSqlEach except the first parameter is a filename of where to load the SQL from.
Example
## Model
### Model.hasMany(AssociatedModel, [options]): Model
connection.runSqlFromFile('report.sql', [32], function(err, person) {
// a single person
}, function(err) {
// all done
});
Adds a has many relationship to a model. This will automatically add a property to the associated model which links to this model. It will also define a property on instances of this model to get the releated objects - see Associated Object Properties
Arguments
Returns
The model class object suitable for chaining.
Example
### Model.hasOne(AssociatedModel, [options]): Model
Phone = persist.define("Phone", {
"number": persist.String
});
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": persist.String
}).hasMany(Phone);
Adds a has one relationship to a model. This will automatically add a property to the associated model which links to this model. It will also define a property on instances of this model to get the releated objects - see Associated Object Properties
Arguments
Returns
The model class object suitable for chaining.
Example
### Model.using(connection): query
Phone = persist.define("Phone", {
"number": persist.String
}).hasOne(Person);
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": persist.String
});
Gets a query object bound to a connection object.
Arguments
Returns
Example
### Model.save(connection, callback)
Person.using(connection).first(...);
Saves the model object to the database
Arguments
Example
### modelInstance.update(connection, params, callback)
person1.save(connection, function() {
// person1 saved
});
Updates the model object to the database
Arguments
Example
### Model.update(connection, id, params, callback)
person1.update(connection, { name: 'Tom' }, function() {
// person1 saved
});
Updates the model object specified with id to the database. This will only update the values specified and will not retreive the item from the database first.
Arguments
Example
### Model.delete(connection, callback)
Person.update(connection, 5, { name: 'Tom' }, function() {
// person with id = 5 updated with name 'Tom'.
});
// or chaining
connection.chain([
Person.update(5, { name: 'Tom' })
], function(err, results) {
// person with id = 5 updated with name 'Tom'.
});
Deletes the model object from the database
Arguments
Example
### Model.getById(connection, id, callback)
person1.delete(connection, function() {
// person1 deleted
});
Gets an object from the database by id.
Arguments
Example
### Model.defineClause(clauseName, clauses)
Person.getById(connection, 1, function(err, person) {
// person is the person with id equal to 1. Or null if not found
});
Creates a custom method that is a composition of clauses.
this is set to refer to the query.
you're constructing.
Arguments
Example
### Model.onSave(obj, connection, callback)
Person.defineClause('clauseName', function(arg1, arg2, ...) {
return this.where('id < ?', arg1).orderBy('id').limit(5);
});
Person.clauseName(5).all(connection, function(err, people) {
// All the people with id < 5, ordered by id and limited to 5
});
Person.defineClause('clauseName2', function(connection, callback) {
return this
.where('id < 5')
.orderBy('id')
.limit(5)
.all(connection, callback);
});
Person.clauseName2(connection, function(err, people) {
// All the people with id < 5, ordered by id and limited to 5
});
If preset this function will be called when an update or save occures. You would typically create this method in your model file.
Arguments
Example
### Model.onLoad(obj)
Person.onSave = function(obj, connection, callback) {
obj.lastUpdated = new Date();
callback();
};
If preset this function will be called after an object is loaded from the database. You would typically create this method in your model file.
Arguments
Example
### Model.validate(obj, callback, connection)
Person.onLoad = function(obj, connection, callback) {
obj.fullName = obj.firstName + ' ' + obj.lastName;
callback();
};
Model validation is loosely implemented. Instead, it's left to the developers to integrate any valiation library that fits their needs. If present this function will be called during a save or update operation.
Arguments
Example
### Associated Object Properties
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": type.STRING,
"age": type.INTEGER
};
//Single message validation
Person.validate = function (obj, connection, callback) {
if (obj.name === 'bad name') {
return callback(false, 'You had a bad name');
}
return callback(true);
};
//Multiple message validation
Person.validate = function (obj, connection, callback) {
var errors = [];
if (obj.name === 'bad name') {
errors.push({name:'You had a bad name'});
}
if (obj.age < 0) {
errors.push({age:'Age must be greater than 0'});
}
if(errors.length > 0) {
return callback(false, errors);
}
return callback(true);
};
If you have setup an associated property using hasMany instances of your model will have an additional property which allows you to get the associated data. This property returns a Query object which you can further chain to limit the results.
Example
### Model Events
Phone = persist.define("Phone", {
"number": persist.String
});
Person = persist.define("Person", {
"name": persist.String
}).hasMany(Phone);
Person.using(connection).first(function(err, person) {
person.phones.orderBy('number').all(function(err, phones) {
// all the phones of the first person
});
});
The following events can be registered when defining a new model:
beforeCreate and
afterCreate: fired before/after a new object is being added to the DB
beforeUpdate and
afterUpdate: fired before/after an existing object is being updated in the DB
beforeSave and
afterSave: fired before/after an object is either created or updated.
beforeDelete and
afterDelete: fired before/after an object is removed from the DB
Each event function has the signature: function(obj) where 'obj' is the model instance that fired the event.
Limitation
Events are currently fired ONLY when invoking save/update/delete functions on model instances. So for instance, Model.update(connection,id,data) will not fire the save & update events.
Example
## Query
### query.all([connection], callback)
Phone = persist.define("Phone", {
"number": persist.String,
"created_at": persist.DATETIME,
"updated_at": persist.DATETIME
})
.on("beforeCreate", function(obj){
obj.created_at = new Date();
})
.on("beforeSave", function(obj){
// updated when creating or updating the model instance
obj.updated_at = new Date();
});
Gets all items from a query as a single array of items. The array returned will have additional methods see here for documentation.
Arguments
Example
### query.each([connection], callback, doneCallback)
Person.all(connection, function(err, people) {
// all the people
});
Gets items from a query calling the callback for each item returned.
Arguments
Example
### query.first([connection], callback)
Person.each(connection, function(err, person) {
// a person
}, function() {
// all done
});
Gets the first item from a query.
Arguments
Example
### query.last([connection], callback)
Person.first(connection, function(err, person) {
// gets the first person
});
Gets the last item from a query.
Arguments
Example
### query.orderBy(propertyName, direction): query
Person.last(connection, function(err, person) {
// gets the last person
});
Orders the results of a query.
Arguments
Returns
The query object suitable for chaining.
Example
### query.limit(count, [offset]): query
Person.orderBy('name').all(connection, function(err, people) {
// all the people ordered by name
});
Limits the number of results of a query.
Arguments
Returns
The query object suitable for chaining.
Example
### query.where(clause, [values...]): query
### query.where(hash): query
Person.orderBy('name').limit(5, 5).all(connection, function(err, people) {
// The 5-10 people ordered by name
});
Filters the results by a where clause.
Arguments
Returns
The query object suitable for chaining.
Example
### query.whereIn(property, [values...]): query
Filters the results by a where clause using an IN clause.
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').all(connection, function(err, people) {
// All the people named 'bob'
});
Person.where('name = ? or age = ?', ['bob', 23]).all(connection, function(err, people) {
// All the people named 'bob' or people with age 23
});
Person.where({'name': 'bob', 'age': 23}).all(connection, function(err, people) {
// All the people named 'bob' with the age of 23
});
Arguments
Returns
The query object suitable for chaining.
Example
### query.count([connection], callback)
Person.whereIn('name', ['bob', 'alice', 'cindy']).all(connection, function(err,people) {
// All the people named 'bob', 'alice', or 'cindy'
});
Person.include("phones").whereIn('phones.number', ['111-2222','333-4444']).all(connection, function(err,people){
// All the people whose phone numbers are '111-2222' or '333-4444'
});
Counts the number of items that would be returned by the query.
Arguments
Example
### query.min([connection], fieldName, callback)
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').count(connection, function(err, count) {
// count = the number of people with the name bob
});
Gets the minimum value in the query of the given field.
Arguments
Example
### query.max([connection], fieldName, callback)
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').min(connection, 'age', function(err, min) {
// the minimum age of all bobs
});
Gets the maximum value in the query of the given field.
Arguments
Example
### query.sum([connection], fieldName, callback)
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').max(connection, 'age', function(err, min) {
// the maximum age of all bobs
});
Gets the sum of all values in the query of the given field.
Arguments
Example
### query.deleteAll([connection], callback)
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').sum(connection, 'age', function(err, sum) {
// the sum of all ages whos name is bob
});
Deletes all the items specified by the query.
Arguments
Example
### query.updateAll([connection], data, callback)
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').deleteAll(connection, function(err) {
// all people name 'bob' have been deleted.
});
Updates all the items specified by the query.
Arguments
Example
### query.include(propertyName): query
Person.where('name = ?', 'bob').updateAll(connection, { age: 25 }, function(err) {
// all people name 'bob' have their age set to 25.
});
Includes the associated data linked by (hasMany or hasMany(through)) the propertyName when retrieving data from the database. This will replace obj.propertyName with an array of results as opposed to the default before which is a query.
Internally this will do a join to the associated table in the case of a one to many. And will do a join to the associated through table and the associated table in the case of a many to many.
Arguments
Example
## Transaction
### tx.commit(callback)
Person.include("phones").where('name = ?', 'bob').all(connection, function(err, people) {
// all people named 'bob' and all their phone numbers
// so you can do... people[0].phones[0].number
// as opposed to... people[0].phones.all(function(err, phones) {});
});
Commits a transaction.
Arguments
Example
### tx.rollback(callback)
connection.tx(function(err, tx) {
person1.save(connection, function(err) {
tx.commit(function(err) {
// person1 saved and committed to database
});
});
});
Rollsback a transaction.
Arguments
Example
## Result Set
### rs.getById(id)
connection.tx(function(err, tx) {
person1.save(connection, function(err) {
tx.rollback(function(err) {
// person1 not saved. Transaction rolledback.
});
});
});
Gets an item from the result set by id.
Arguments
Example
## Connection Pooling
### Using
Person.all(connection, function(err, people) {
var person2 = people.getById(2);
});
Persist uses generic-pool to manage the connection pool. If you specify "pooling" in your configuration you must specify a pool name. See generic-pool for other options. To cleanly shutdown the connection pool you must also call persist.shutdown.
Example database.json to enable pooling:
{
"default": "dev",
"dev": {
"driver": "sqlite3",
"filename": ":memory:",
"pooling": {
"name": "myDatabasePool"
}
}
}