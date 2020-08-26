openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

534

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Localization

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

persian.js

A simple JavaScript library for Persian language localization.
Build Status

How to use

Simply include persian.js in your HTML page and use the functions. If your in production environment, use persian.min.js instead.

In Node.js

npm install persianjs

In Bower

bower install persianjs

Functions

1) Convert to Persian characters

Used for converting Arabic characters to Persian.

Example:

persianJs("علي").arabicChar().toString(); //returns: علی

2) Convert to English numbers from Persian Number

Used for converting Persian numbers to English.

Example:

persianJs("۳۴۵").persianNumber().toString(); //returns: 345

3) Convert to Persian numbers from Arabic Number

Used for converting Arabic numbers to Persian.

Example:

persianJs("٣٤٥").arabicNumber().toString(); //returns: ۳۴۵

4) Convert to Persian numbers from English Number

Used for converting English numbers to Persian.

Example:

persianJs("345").englishNumber().toString(); //returns: ۳۴۵

5) Convert to English numbers from Arabic Number

Used for converting Arabic and Persian numbers to English.

Example:

persianJs("٣٤٥").toEnglishNumber().toString(); //returns: 345

6) Decode Percent-encoding Characters in URLs

Used to convert unreadable Persian characters in URL to readable characters.

Example:

persianJs("https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D8%B5%D9%81%D8%AD%D9%87%D9%94_%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%84%DB%8C").fixURL().toString(); //returns https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/صفحهٔ_اصلی

7) Change keyboard layout

Used for converting Persian char to English char.

Example:

persianJs("لخخلمث").switchKey().toString(); //returns: google

8) Convert numbers to words

Used for representing numbers as Persian words.

Example:

persianJs("1372").digitsToWords().toString(); //returns: یک هزار و سیصد و هفتاد و دو

9) Zero-width non-joiner correction

Example:

persianJs("آمده ای ولی من رفته ام و می آییم").halfSpace().toString(); //returns: آمده‌ای ولی من رفته‌ام و می‌آییم

Chainable using

You can use all of the functions together with one PersianJs instance (in v0.3).

Example:

persianJs("علي٤2465").arabicChar().englishNumber().arabicNumber().toString(); //returns: علی۴۲۴۶۵

Roadmap

  • Make library configurable (e.g. setting the language)
  • Add uglifyjs to MakeFile in order to make .min version of script (Related to issue #7)

Contributing

This is a open-source project. Fork the project, complete the code and send pull request.

Getting support

License

Copyright (C) 2012 Afshin Mehrabani (afshin.meh@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated
documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation
the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software,
and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions
of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL
THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF
CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS
IN THE SOFTWARE.

