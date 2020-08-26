A simple JavaScript library for Persian language localization.



How to use

Simply include persian.js in your HTML page and use the functions. If your in production environment, use persian.min.js instead.

In Node.js

npm install persianjs

In Bower

bower install persianjs

Functions

1) Convert to Persian characters

Used for converting Arabic characters to Persian.

Example:

persianJs( "علي" ).arabicChar().toString();

2) Convert to English numbers from Persian Number

Used for converting Persian numbers to English.

Example:

persianJs( "۳۴۵" ).persianNumber().toString();

3) Convert to Persian numbers from Arabic Number

Used for converting Arabic numbers to Persian.

Example:

persianJs( "٣٤٥" ).arabicNumber().toString();

4) Convert to Persian numbers from English Number

Used for converting English numbers to Persian.

Example:

persianJs( "345" ).englishNumber().toString();

5) Convert to English numbers from Arabic Number

Used for converting Arabic and Persian numbers to English.

Example:

persianJs( "٣٤٥" ).toEnglishNumber().toString();

6) Decode Percent-encoding Characters in URLs

Used to convert unreadable Persian characters in URL to readable characters.

Example:

persianJs( "https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D8%B5%D9%81%D8%AD%D9%87%D9%94_%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%84%DB%8C" ).fixURL().toString();

7) Change keyboard layout

Used for converting Persian char to English char.

Example:

persianJs( "لخخلمث" ).switchKey().toString();

8) Convert numbers to words

Used for representing numbers as Persian words.

Example:

persianJs( "1372" ).digitsToWords().toString();

9) Zero-width non-joiner correction

Example:

persianJs( "آمده ای ولی من رفته ام و می آییم" ).halfSpace().toString();

Chainable using

You can use all of the functions together with one PersianJs instance (in v0.3).

Example:

persianJs( "علي٤2465" ).arabicChar().englishNumber().arabicNumber().toString();

Roadmap

Make library configurable (e.g. setting the language)

Add uglifyjs to MakeFile in order to make .min version of script (Related to issue #7)

Contributing

This is a open-source project. Fork the project, complete the code and send pull request.

Getting support

Google Groups forum

Report bug/issues

License