A simple JavaScript library for Persian language localization.
Simply include
persian.js in your HTML page and use the functions.
If your in production environment, use
persian.min.js instead.
npm install persianjs
bower install persianjs
Used for converting Arabic characters to Persian.
Example:
persianJs("علي").arabicChar().toString(); //returns: علی
Used for converting Persian numbers to English.
Example:
persianJs("۳۴۵").persianNumber().toString(); //returns: 345
Used for converting Arabic numbers to Persian.
Example:
persianJs("٣٤٥").arabicNumber().toString(); //returns: ۳۴۵
Used for converting English numbers to Persian.
Example:
persianJs("345").englishNumber().toString(); //returns: ۳۴۵
Used for converting Arabic and Persian numbers to English.
Example:
persianJs("٣٤٥").toEnglishNumber().toString(); //returns: 345
Used to convert unreadable Persian characters in URL to readable characters.
Example:
persianJs("https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D8%B5%D9%81%D8%AD%D9%87%D9%94_%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%84%DB%8C").fixURL().toString(); //returns https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/صفحهٔ_اصلی
Used for converting Persian char to English char.
Example:
persianJs("لخخلمث").switchKey().toString(); //returns: google
Used for representing numbers as Persian words.
Example:
persianJs("1372").digitsToWords().toString(); //returns: یک هزار و سیصد و هفتاد و دو
Example:
persianJs("آمده ای ولی من رفته ام و می آییم").halfSpace().toString(); //returns: آمدهای ولی من رفتهام و میآییم
You can use all of the functions together with one PersianJs instance (in v0.3).
Example:
persianJs("علي٤2465").arabicChar().englishNumber().arabicNumber().toString(); //returns: علی۴۲۴۶۵
uglifyjs to MakeFile in order to make
.min version of script (Related to issue #7)
This is a open-source project. Fork the project, complete the code and send pull request.
Copyright (C) 2012 Afshin Mehrabani (afshin.meh@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated
documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation
the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software,
and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions
of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED
TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL
THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF
CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS
IN THE SOFTWARE.