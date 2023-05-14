PersianTools is a standalone, library-agnostic JavaScript that enables some of the Persian features for use in the JavaScript.
There are two main ways to get PersianTools.js in your JavaScript project: via script tags or by installing it from NPM and using a build tool like Parcel, WebPack, or Rollup.
Add the following code to an HTML file:
<html>
<head>
<!-- Load PersianTools.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@persian-tools/persian-tools/build/persian-tools.umd.js"></script>
<!-- Place your code in the script tag below. You can also use an external .js file -->
<script type="text/javascript">
// Notice there is no 'import' statement. 'all persian-tools functions like digitsEnToFa, etc...' is available on the index-page
// because of the script tag above.
// Takes a string made of English digits only, and returns a string that represents the same number but with Persian digits
var convertToFa = PersianTools.digitsEnToFa(1234567);
// etc...
</script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>
Open up that html file in your browser, and the code should run!
Install the PersianTools to your project using yarn or npm. Note: Because
we use ES2017 syntax (such as
import), this workflow assumes you are using a modern browser, or a bundler/transpiler
to convert your code to something older browsers understand.
$ npm install --save @persian-tools/persian-tools
or
$ yarn add @persian-tools/persian-tools
import * as persianTools from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
// or
import { digitsEnToFa } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
// Takes a string made of English digits only, and returns a string that represents the same number but with Persian digits
const convertedToFa = persianTools.digitsEnToFa(1234567);
// or
const convertedToFa = digitsEnToFa(1234567);
Let's take a look at what an example test case would look like using Persian-tools.
|Options
|Description
|Default
fuzzy(Beta)
|Fix typo in the Persian words by using
levenshtein algorithm
false
digits
|Result will be converted to the English or Persian digits
en
addCommas
|Commas will be added to the Result
false
import { wordsToNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
wordsToNumber("منفی سه هزارمین") // -3000
wordsToNumber("منفی سه هزارم") // -3000
wordsToNumber("منفی سه هزار") // -3000
wordsToNumber("سه هزار دویست و دوازده") // 3212
wordsToNumber("دوازده هزار بیست دو") // 12022
wordsToNumber("منفی سه هزارمین", { digits: "fa" }) // "-۳۰۰۰"
wordsToNumber("دوازده هزار بیست دو", { digits: "fa" }) // ۱۲۰۲۲
wordsToNumber("منفی سه هزارمین", { addCommas: true }) // "-3,000"
wordsToNumber("دوازده هزار بیست دو", { addCommas: true }) // "12,022"
v1.5.0):
import { WordsToNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
wordsToNumber("یگصد و بنجاه هزار", { fuzzy: true }) // "150000"
wordsToNumber("دویشت ر بیشت هزار", { fuzzy: true }) // "220000"
wordsToNumber("منقی ضد", { fuzzy: true }) // "-100"
import { numberToWords } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
numberToWords(500443) // "پانصد هزار و چهار صد و چهل و سه"
numberToWords("500,443") // "پانصد هزار و چهار صد و چهل و سه"
numberToWords("500,443", { ordinal: true }) // "پانصد هزار و چهار صد و چهل و سوم"
numberToWords(30000000000) // "سی میلیارد"
NOTE: This function supports the largest safe integer (9007199254740991 / 2^53 - 1)
import { addCommas, removeCommas } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
addCommas(30000000) // "30,000,000"
removeCommas("30,000,000") // 30000000
import { digitsArToFa, digitsArToEn, digitsEnToFa, digitsFaToEn , digitsEnToAr, digitsFaToAr } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
digitsArToFa("۸۹123۴۵"); // "۸۹123۴۵"
digitsArToEn("٨٩123٤٥"); // "8912345"
digitsEnToFa("123۴۵۶"); // "۱۲۳۴۵۶"
digitsEnToAr("123٤٥٦"); // "۱۲۳٤٥٦"
digitsFaToAr("۱۷۸۲۳۴۰۵۶۹") // ١٧٨٢٣٤٠٥٦٩
import { verifyIranianNationalId, getPlaceByIranNationalId } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
verifyIranianNationalId("0499370899"); // true
verifyIranianNationalId("0684159415"); // false
import { verifyIranianLegalId } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
verifyIranianLegalId(10380285692) // false
verifyIranianLegalId(10380284790) // true
getPlaceByIranNationalId("0084575948").city; // "تهران مرکزی"
import { verifyCardNumber, getBankNameFromCardNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
verifyCardNumber(6037701689095443); // true
getBankNameFromCardNumber("6219861034529007"); // "بانک سامان"
import { isPersian, hasPersian, toPersianChars } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
isPersian("این یک متن فارسی است؟") // true
isPersian("Lorem Ipsum Test") // false
isPersian("هل هذا نص فارسي؟")// false
hasPersian("This text includes فارسی") // true
toPersianChars("علي") // علی
Note: You can pass
2 more options to
isPersian to customize it as your needs:
isComplex: If you pass
true, Then it accepts some of regular arabic characters which are commons in persian texts.(default is
false)
trimPattern: By default the function skips some of characters e.g.
"'-+()؟. and
whitespaces. You can pass your own customized
regex as you need.
import { isPersian, toPersianChars } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
URLfix(
"https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D9%85%D8%AF%DB%8C%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%DA%A9%DB%8C:Gadget-Extra-Editbuttons-botworks.js",
); // "https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/مدیاویکی:Gadget-Extra-Editbuttons-botworks.js"
URLfix("https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persian_alphabet"); // "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persian_alphabet",
URLfix("Sample Text"); // "Sample Text"
|Method
|Description
|Return type
getResult
|Result of bill calculated information
|BillResult
getAmount
|Calculate Bill amount by payment id and bill id which entered by the Bill constructor
|number
getBillType
|Get Bill provider type name
|BillTypes
getBarcode
|Calculate and get Bill's barcode
string
verificationBill
|Validate entered both Bill id and payment id, and return true if bill id and payment id relation was true
|boolean
verificationBillId
|Validate entered Bill id
boolean
verificationBillPayment
|Validate entered Bill payment id
boolean
import { Bill } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
// Calculate bill amount by bill id and payment id
// Convert to Iranian Rials
// Return bill amount by Toman(Iranian currency type) by default
new Bill({ billId: 1117753200140, paymentId: 12070160, currency: "rial" }).getResult().amount; // 120000
// Find Bill's type by bill id and payment id
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800142, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().type; // تلفن ثابت
new Bill({ billId: 9174639504124, paymentId: 12908197 }).getResult().type; // برق
new Bill({ billId: 2050327604613, paymentId: 1070189 }).getResult().type; // آب
new Bill({ billId: 9100074409151, paymentId: 12908190 }).getResult().type; // تلفن همراه
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800105, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().type; // unknown
// Check Bill id validation
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800142, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().isValidBillId; // true
new Bill({ billId: 2234322344613, paymentId: 1070189 }).getResult().isValidBillId; // false
// Check Bill's payment id validation
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800142, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().isValidBillPayment; // true
new Bill({ billId: 9174639504124, paymentId: 12908197 }).getResult().isValidBillPayment; // false
// Check Bill id and payment id relations which is valid or not
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800142, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().isValid; // true
new Bill({ billId: 2234322344613, paymentId: 1070189 }).getResult().isValid; // false
// Get barcode from billId and paymentId
new Bill({ billId: 7748317800142, paymentId: 1770160 }).getResult().barcode; // 77483178001420001770160
new Bill({ billId: 9174639504124, paymentId: 12908197 }).getResult().barcode; // 917463950412400012908197
// Get bill bill id and payment id by bill's barcode
new Bill({ barcode: "22343223446130001070189" }).findByBarcode(); // { billId: 2234322344613 , paymentId: 1070189 }
import { isShebaValid } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
isShebaValid("IR820540102680020817909002"); // true
isShebaValid("IR01234567890123456789"); // false
import { getShebaInfo } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
getShebaInfo("IR820540102680020817909002");
/*
Result: {
"nickname": "parsian",
"name": "Parsian Bank",
"persianName": "بانک پارسیان",
"code": "054",
"accountNumberAvailable": true,
"accountNumber": "020817909002",
"formattedAccountNumber": "002-00817909-002"
}
*/
import { halfSpace } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
halfSpace("نمی خواهی درخت ها را ببینیم؟") // "نمیخواهی درختها را ببینیم؟"
|Properties
|Description
|Return type
info
|provide info about plate
|PlateResultApi
isValid
|checks if plate is valid or not
|boolean
Usage
import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
Plate("12D45147"); // passing string argument
// or passing in object style
Plate({
number: "1245147",
char: "الف"
})
import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
Plate("12D45147").info;
/*
{
template: 12 D 451 ایران 47
province: مرکزی ,
type: Car,
category: دیپلمات,
details: {
firstTwoDigits: 12,
plateCharacter: D,
nextThreeDigits: 451,
provinceCode: 47
}
}
*/
// handle motorcyles plate
Plate(12345678).info;
/*
{
template: 123-45678,
province: مرکز تهران,
type: Motorcyle,
category: null,
details: {
digits: 45678
provinceCode:123
}
}
*/
Plates that have farsi digits in them(like: الف، ب، ص) will be returned in this template
${first_two_digits}${plate_character}${next_three_digits}ایران${province_code}
import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
Plate("12D45147").isValid;
/*
true
*/
Plate(12345678).isValid;
/*
true
*/
Plate(1234567).isValid
/*
will return false - plate character is not provided
*/
Plate(1204567).isValid
/*
will return false - plate can't have 0 in its digits (except last digit)
*/
Usage
Suppose the current time is equal to
1400/03/17 18:00:00
import { timeAgo } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
// Previous
timeAgo('1400/03/17 17:55:00') // 5 دقیقه قبل
timeAgo('1400/02/17 18:00:00') // حدود 1 ماه قبل
// Next
timeAgo('1400/04/07 18:00:00') // حدود 3 هفته بعد
timeAgo('1401/03/17 18:00:00') // حدود 1 سال بعد
Usage
Takes a date(it could be string, number or date) and calculate years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds remained to that specific date.
import { remainingTime } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
remainingTime("2023-05-14T13:35:59Z").toString() // ۱ سال و ۱ ماه و ۲ روز و ۳ ساعت و ۵ دقیقه و ۸ ثانیه
const { years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds, isFinished } = remainingTime("2023-05-14T13:35:59Z");
years // 1
minutes // 5
isFinished // false
remainingTime("2018-04-12T10:30:51Z").isFinished // true
Usage
import { phoneNumberDetail } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
phoneNumberDetail("9123456789");
/*
{
province: ["البرز", "زنجان", "سمنان", "قزوین", "قم", "برخی از شهرستان های استان مرکزی"],
base: "تهران",
operator: "همراه اول",
type: ["permanent"],
}
*/
phoneNumberDetail("09022002580");
/*
{
province: [],
base: "کشوری",
operator: "ایرانسل",
type: ["permanent", "credit"],
}
*/
phoneNumberDetail("09981000000");
/*
{
province: [],
base: "کشوری",
operator: "شاتل موبایل",
type: ["credit"],
}
*/
import { phoneNumberValidator } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools";
phoneNumberValidator("09122002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("09192002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("+989022002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("09022002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("989022002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("00989022002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("9022002580"); // true
phoneNumberValidator("09802002580"); // false
Thank you for your interest in contributing! Please feel free to put up a PR for any issue or feature request.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.
|
Bank Maskan
|
MyDong
If you're curious to see what can be accomplished with Persian tools, check out these apps!
If you have a software you'd like to see added, please open a pull request! All that's required is a name, link, and a PNG icon.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Ali Torki
🚇 ⚠️ 💻
|
mssoheil
⚠️ 💻
|
Mohsen
⚠️ 💻
|
Hesam pourghazian
💻
|
Amir Hossien Qasemi Moqaddam
💻
|
SeyyedKhandon
💻
|
msdDaliriyan
💻 ⚠️
|
Mahdi
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
PS-PARSA
⚠️ 💻 🤔
|
Amirhossein Douzandeh Zenoozi
💻 ⚠️ 🤔
|
M0rteza-M
💻 ⚠️
|
mediv0
💻 ⚠️ 🤔
|
Poorshad Shaddel
💻 ⚠️ 🤔
|
Seyed Masih Sajadi
💻 ⚠️
|
Mohammad Ghonchesefidi
💻 ⚠️
|
Saeed Hasani Borzadaran
💻 ⚠️
|
Ali Madihi
💻
|
Amir
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!