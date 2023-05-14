PersianTools is a standalone, library-agnostic JavaScript that enables some of the Persian features for use in the JavaScript.

Features

Getting started

There are two main ways to get PersianTools.js in your JavaScript project: via script tags or by installing it from NPM and using a build tool like Parcel, WebPack, or Rollup.

via Script Tag

Add the following code to an HTML file:

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@persian-tools/persian-tools/build/persian-tools.umd.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var convertToFa = PersianTools.digitsEnToFa( 1234567 ); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Open up that html file in your browser, and the code should run!

Install

Install the PersianTools to your project using yarn or npm. Note: Because we use ES2017 syntax (such as import ), this workflow assumes you are using a modern browser, or a bundler/transpiler to convert your code to something older browsers understand.

$ npm install --save @persian-tools/persian-tools

or

$ yarn add @persian-tools/persian-tools

Simple usage

import * as persianTools from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; import { digitsEnToFa } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; const convertedToFa = persianTools.digitsEnToFa( 1234567 ); const convertedToFa = digitsEnToFa( 1234567 );

Usage

Let's take a look at what an example test case would look like using Persian-tools.

Convert Persian words to the number

Options Description Default fuzzy (Beta) Fix typo in the Persian words by using levenshtein algorithm false digits Result will be converted to the English or Persian digits en addCommas Commas will be added to the Result false

Convert with no option

import { wordsToNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; wordsToNumber( "منفی سه هزارمین" ) wordsToNumber( "منفی سه هزارم" ) wordsToNumber( "منفی سه هزار" ) wordsToNumber( "سه هزار دویست و دوازده" ) wordsToNumber( "دوازده هزار بیست دو" )

Digits converter

wordsToNumber( "منفی سه هزارمین" , { digits : "fa" }) wordsToNumber( "دوازده هزار بیست دو" , { digits : "fa" })

Add commas

wordsToNumber( "منفی سه هزارمین" , { addCommas : true }) wordsToNumber( "دوازده هزار بیست دو" , { addCommas : true })

Fuzzy typo fixer( v1.5.0 ):

import { WordsToNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; wordsToNumber( "یگصد و بنجاه هزار" , { fuzzy : true }) wordsToNumber( "دویشت ر بیشت هزار" , { fuzzy : true }) wordsToNumber( "منقی ضد" , { fuzzy : true })

Convert Numbers to Persian words

import { numberToWords } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; numberToWords( 500443 ) numberToWords( "500,443" ) numberToWords( "500,443" , { ordinal : true }) numberToWords( 30000000000 )

NOTE: This function supports the largest safe integer (9007199254740991 / 2^53 - 1)

Add and remove commas

import { addCommas, removeCommas } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; addCommas( 30000000 ) removeCommas( "30,000,000" )

Convert Persian numbers to Arabic or English numbers and vice versa

import { digitsArToFa, digitsArToEn, digitsEnToFa, digitsFaToEn , digitsEnToAr, digitsFaToAr } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; digitsArToFa( "۸۹123۴۵" ); digitsArToEn( "٨٩123٤٥" ); digitsEnToFa( "123۴۵۶" ); digitsEnToAr( "123٤٥٦" ); digitsFaToAr( "۱۷۸۲۳۴۰۵۶۹" )

import { verifyIranianNationalId, getPlaceByIranNationalId } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; verifyIranianNationalId( "0499370899" ); verifyIranianNationalId( "0684159415" );

import { verifyIranianLegalId } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; verifyIranianLegalId( 10380285692 ) verifyIranianLegalId( 10380284790 )

Find city and province name by national-id(code-e Melli)

getPlaceByIranNationalId( "0084575948" ).city;

Bank number validation and get the name of the bank by bank account number

import { verifyCardNumber, getBankNameFromCardNumber } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; verifyCardNumber( 6037701689095443 ); getBankNameFromCardNumber( "6219861034529007" );

import { isPersian, hasPersian, toPersianChars } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; isPersian( "این یک متن فارسی است؟" ) isPersian( "Lorem Ipsum Test" ) isPersian( "هل هذا نص فارسي؟" ) hasPersian( "This text includes فارسی" ) toPersianChars( "علي" )

Note: You can pass 2 more options to isPersian to customize it as your needs:

isComplex : If you pass true , Then it accepts some of regular arabic characters which are commons in persian texts.(default is false )

: If you pass , Then it accepts some of regular arabic characters which are commons in persian texts.(default is ) trimPattern : By default the function skips some of characters e.g. "'-+()؟. and whitespaces . You can pass your own customized regex as you need.

Fix Persian characters in URL.

import { isPersian, toPersianChars } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; URLfix( "https://fa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D9%85%D8%AF%DB%8C%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%DA%A9%DB%8C:Gadget-Extra-Editbuttons-botworks.js" , ); URLfix( "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persian_alphabet" ); URLfix( "Sample Text" );

Bill calculator

Method Description Return type getResult Result of bill calculated information BillResult getAmount Calculate Bill amount by payment id and bill id which entered by the Bill constructor number getBillType Get Bill provider type name BillTypes getBarcode Calculate and get Bill's barcode string verificationBill Validate entered both Bill id and payment id, and return true if bill id and payment id relation was true boolean verificationBillId Validate entered Bill id boolean verificationBillPayment Validate entered Bill payment id boolean

import { Bill } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; new Bill({ billId : 1117753200140 , paymentId : 12070160 , currency : "rial" }).getResult().amount; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800142 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().type; new Bill({ billId : 9174639504124 , paymentId : 12908197 }).getResult().type; new Bill({ billId : 2050327604613 , paymentId : 1070189 }).getResult().type; new Bill({ billId : 9100074409151 , paymentId : 12908190 }).getResult().type; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800105 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().type; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800142 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().isValidBillId; new Bill({ billId : 2234322344613 , paymentId : 1070189 }).getResult().isValidBillId; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800142 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().isValidBillPayment; new Bill({ billId : 9174639504124 , paymentId : 12908197 }).getResult().isValidBillPayment; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800142 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().isValid; new Bill({ billId : 2234322344613 , paymentId : 1070189 }).getResult().isValid; new Bill({ billId : 7748317800142 , paymentId : 1770160 }).getResult().barcode; new Bill({ billId : 9174639504124 , paymentId : 12908197 }).getResult().barcode; new Bill({ barcode : "22343223446130001070189" }).findByBarcode();

Iranian Sheba(IBAN)

Check validation

import { isShebaValid } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; isShebaValid( "IR820540102680020817909002" ); isShebaValid( "IR01234567890123456789" );

Recognize bank information

import { getShebaInfo } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; getShebaInfo( "IR820540102680020817909002" );

Fix Persian zero-width non-joiner(Replace spaces by half-space)

import { halfSpace } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; halfSpace( "نمی ‌خواهی درخت ها را ببینیم؟" )

Get information(province, category, type) about vehicles plate

Properties Description Return type info provide info about plate PlateResultApi isValid checks if plate is valid or not boolean

Usage

import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; Plate( "12D45147" ); Plate({ number : "1245147" , char : "الف" })

Getting info about plate

import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; Plate( "12D45147" ).info; Plate( 12345678 ).info;

Plates that have farsi digits in them(like: الف، ب، ص) will be returned in this template

${first_two_digits} ${plate_character} ${next_three_digits} ایران ${province_code}

Checking if plate is valid

import { Plate } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; Plate( "12D45147" ).isValid; Plate( 12345678 ).isValid; Plate( 1234567 ).isValid Plate( 1204567 ).isValid

Usage

Suppose the current time is equal to 1400/03/17 18:00:00

import { timeAgo } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; timeAgo( '1400/03/17 17:55:00' ) timeAgo( '1400/02/17 18:00:00' ) timeAgo( '1400/04/07 18:00:00' ) timeAgo( '1401/03/17 18:00:00' )

Usage

Takes a date(it could be string, number or date) and calculate years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds remained to that specific date.

import { remainingTime } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; remainingTime( "2023-05-14T13:35:59Z" ).toString() const { years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds, isFinished } = remainingTime( "2023-05-14T13:35:59Z" ); years minutes isFinished remainingTime( "2018-04-12T10:30:51Z" ).isFinished

Usage

Finding information such as province, type and model of phone number

import { phoneNumberDetail } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; phoneNumberDetail( "9123456789" ); phoneNumberDetail( "09022002580" ); phoneNumberDetail( "09981000000" );

Validating phone number

import { phoneNumberValidator } from "@persian-tools/persian-tools" ; phoneNumberValidator( "09122002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "09192002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "+989022002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "09022002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "989022002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "00989022002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "9022002580" ); phoneNumberValidator( "09802002580" );

Todo

Write Jalaali and Gregorian functions to convert Date together.

Contributing

Thank you for your interest in contributing! Please feel free to put up a PR for any issue or feature request.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

