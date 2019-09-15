calendarType string 'persian' Set default calendar mode of datepicker, available options: 'persian', 'gregorian'

calendar object Calendar type and localization configuration

calendar.persian object Persian calendar configuration

calendar.persian.locale string 'fa' Set locale of Persian calendar available options: 'fa', 'en'

calendar.persian.showHint boolean false If set true, small date hint of this calendar will be shown on another calendar

calendar.persian.leapYearMode string algorithmic Persian calendar leap year calculation mode, available options: 'algorithmic', 'astronomical'

calendar.gregorian object Gregorian calendar configuration

calendar.gregorian.locale string 'en' set locale of Gregorian calendar available options: 'fa', 'en'

calendar.gregorian.showHint boolean false If set true, small date hint of this calendar will be shown on another calendar

responsive boolean true If set true make enable responsive view on mobile devices

initialValue boolean true If set true datepicker init with input value date, use data-date property when you want set inline datepicker initial value

initialValueType string 'gregorian' Initial value calendar type, accept: 'persian', 'gregorian'

inline boolean false If set true datepicker render inline

persianDigit (DEPRECATED from 1.0.0) boolean true If set true all digit shows as persian digit

viewMode string 'day' Accept 'day', 'month', 'year'

format string 'LLLL' The date format, combination of d, dd, m, mm, yy, yyy. format document

formatter function function(unixDate){return unixDate} Main Input value formatter function

altField string null An input element that is to be updated with the selected date from the datepicker. Use the altFormat option to change the format of the date within this field. Leave as blank for no alternate field. acceptable value: : '#elementId','.element-class'

altFormat string 'unix' The date format, combination of d, dd, m, mm, yy, yyy. format document

altFieldFormatter function function(unixDate){return unixDate} Format value of alt field input input

minDate Unix Offset null Set min date on datepicker, prevent user select date before given unix time

maxDate Unix Offset null Set max date on datepicker, prevent user select date after given unix time

navigator object Navigator config object

navigator.enabled boolean true Make navigator enable or disable

navigator.scroll object Navigate by scroll configuration

navigator.scroll.enabled boolean true If you want prevent to navigate with mouse-wheel event make this option false

navigator.text object Navigator text config object

navigator.text.btnNextText string '<' Text of next button

navigator.text.btnPrevText string '>' Text of previews button

navigator.onNext event function (navigator) {} Called when navigator goes to next state

navigator.onPrev event function (navigator) {} Called when navigator goes to prev state

navigator.onSwitch event function (state) {} Called when navigator switch

toolbox object Toolbox object options.

toolbox.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable toolbox object

toolbox.text (DEPRECATED from 1.0.0) object

toolbox.text.btnToday (DEPRECATED from 1.0.0) string 'امروز' Today button text

toolbox.todayButton object Toolbox today button configuration

toolbox.todayButton.enabled boolean false Make toolbox today button enable or disable

toolbox.todayButton.text object Today button text

toolbox.todayButton.text.fa string 'امروز' Show when current calendar is Persian

toolbox.todayButton.text.en string 'Today' Show when current calendar is Gregorian

toolbox.todayButton.onToday event function () {} Called when today button clicked

toolbox.submitButton object Toolbox today button configuration

toolbox.submitButton.enabled boolean true Make toolbox submit button enable or disable

toolbox.submitButton.text object Submit button text

toolbox.submitButton.text.fa string 'تایید' Show when current calendar is Persian

toolbox.submitButton.text.en string 'submit' Show when current calendar is Gregorian

toolbox.submitButton.onSubmit event function () {} Called when submit button clicked

toolbox.calendarSwitch object

toolbox.calendarSwitch.enabled boolean true Make calendar switch enable or disable

toolbox.calendarSwitch.format string 'MMMM' Calendar switch text format string

toolbox.calendarSwitch.onSwitch event function () {} Called when calendar switch clicked

toolbox.onToday (DEPRECATED from 0.6.0) event function(toolbox){return unixDate} Event called when today btn clicked

onlyTimePicker (mode) boolean false If true, all pickers hide and just show timepicker

onlySelectOnDate boolean true If true, date select just by click on day in month grid, and when user select month or year selected date doesnt change

checkDate function function (unix) { return true; } Validate date access before render

checkMonth function function (month) { return true; } Validate month access before render

checkYear function function (year) { return true; } Validate year access before render

timePicker object

timePicker.enabled boolean false Make timePicker enable or disable

timePicker.step int 1 The amount that increases or decreases by pressing the button

timePicker.hour object

timePicker.hour.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable hour in timepPicker object

timePicker.hour.step int null The amount that increases or decreases hour, by pressing the button. overwrite by timepicker.step

timePicker.minute object

timePicker.minute.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable minute in timePicker object

timePicker.minute.step int null The amount that increases or decreases minute, by pressing the button. overwrite by timepicker.step

timePicker.second object

timePicker.second.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable second in timePicker object

timePicker.second.step int null The amount that increases or decreases second, by pressing the button. overwrite by timepicker.step

timePicker.meridian object

timePicker.meridian.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable meridian in timePicker object

dayPicker object

dayPicker.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable dayPicker object

dayPicker.titleFormat string 'YYYY MMMM' DayPicker title format string

dayPicker.titleFormatter function function (year, month) {} DayPicker title formatter function

dayPicker.onSelect event function (selectedDayUnix) {} Called when date select by user

monthPicker object

monthPicker.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable monthPicker object

monthPicker.titleFormat string 'YYYY' MonthPicker title format string

monthPicker.titleFormatter function function (unix) {} MonthPicker title formatter function

monthPicker.onSelect event function (monthIndex) {} Called when month select by user

yearPicker object

yearPicker.enabled boolean true Enable/Disable yearPicker object

yearPicker.titleFormat string 'YYYY' YearPicker title format string

yearPicker.titleFormatter function function (year) {} YearPicker title formatter function

yearPicker.onSelect event function (year) {} Called when year select by user

onSelect event function (unixDate) {} Called when date Select by user.

onSet event function (unixDate) {} Called when date Select by api.

onShow event function () {} Called when datePicker shown

onHide event function () {} Called when datePicker hidden

onToggle event function () {} Called when datePicker visibility toggle

onDestroy event function () {} Called when datePicker destroyed

autoClose boolean false If true datePicker close after select date

position string 'auto' Position of datepicker element relative to input element, accept 'auto', [x,y]

observer boolean false If true datepicker update self by user inputted date string, accept 'yyyy/mm/dd'

inputDelay int 800 (millisecond) Time for last user key-down event, accept millisecond