Javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting Persian dates System.
from 1.0.0 persian date support gregorian calendar.
Inspired by momentjs
More info at wikipedia
npm install persian-date --save-dev
bower install persian-date --save-dev
<script src="node_modules/persian-date/dist/persian-date.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
new persianDate().format(); // "۱۳۹۶-۰۱-۱۱ ۲۳:۳۳:۲۷ ب ظ" (when i run in my console)
</script>
require('persian-date');
default:
persian
available option:
persian
gregorian
from version 1.0.*
persianDate have an option that allows developers to set calendar type of Date object.
you can change calendar type globally or only in specific object
if you want change calendar type globally:
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian');
new persianDate([2017]).year(); // 2017
new persianDate([2017]).format('MMM'); // "ژانویه"
or only on instance:
new persianDate([1396]).toCalendar('gregorian').year(); // 2017
default:
algorithmic
available option:
algorithmic,
astronomical
There is two popular way to determining leap years for the Persian calendar.
astronomical: occur whenever that number of days elapsed between equinoxes at the reference meridian.
algorithmic: based on Behrooz-Birashk proposed algorithm.
After version 1.0.*
persianDate support both algorithms and you can choose which algorithm use in your project.
currently, we have support 2 type of leap year mode
algorithmic,
astronomical.
you can change it globally like this example
persianDate.toLeapYearMode('algorithmic')
or change it in you instance
new persianDate().toLeapYearMode('algorithmic')
toLeapYearModeonly work when calendar type is
persian, and doesnt any effect on
gregoriancalendar
default:
fa
available option:
fa
en
if you want change locale globally:
persianDate.toLocale('fa');
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format(); // "۱۳۹۶-۰۶-۱۷ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format('dddd'); // "جمعه"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format('MMMM'); // "شهریور"
persianDate.toLocale('en');
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format(); // "1396-06-17 00:00:00 AM"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format('dddd'); // "Friday"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).format('MMMM'); // "Shahrivar"
or only on instance:
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('fa').format(); // "۱۳۹۶-۰۶-۱۷ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('fa').format('dddd'); // "جمعه"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('fa').format('MMMM'); // "شهریور"
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian');
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('en').format(); // "1397-07-07 00:00:00 AM"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('en').format('dddd'); // "Friday"
new persianDate([1396,6,17]).toLocale('en').format('MMMM'); // "June"
after version 1.0.*, you must use
toLocaleinstead
formatPersian, for show persian or english digit.
Instead of modifying the native
Date.prototype , persianDate creates a wrapper for the Date object.
To get this wrapper object, simply call
persianDate() with one of the supported input types.
new persianDate();
To get the current date and time, just call
persianDate() with no parameters.
var now = new persianDate();
This is essentially the same as calling
new persianDate(new Date()) .
new persianDate(/* Number */);
Similar to
new Date(Number), you can create a persianDate by passing an integer value representing the number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch (Jan 1 1970 12AM UTC).
var day = new persianDate(1318781876406); // "۱۳۹۰-۰۷-۲۴ ۱۹:۴۷:۵۶ ب ظ"
persianDate.unix(/* Number */);
To create a persianDate from a Unix timestamp (seconds since the Unix Epoch), use
persianDate.unix(Number)
var day = new persianDate.unix(1318781876); // "۱۳۹۰-۰۷-۲۴ ۱۹:۴۷:۵۶ ب ظ"
This is implemented as
persianDate(timestamp * 1000) , so partial seconds in the input timestamp are included.
new persianDate(new Date());
You can create a
persianDate with a pre-existing native Javascript
Date object.
var day = new Date(2011, 9, 16);
var dayWrapper = new persianDate(day); // "۱۳۹۰-۰۷-۲۴ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
This is the fastest way to get a persianDate.js wrapper.
['year', 'month', 'day', 'hour', 'minute', 'second', 'millisecond']
new persianDate([1391, 12, 29, 12, 25, 25, 900]);
You can create a persianDate with an array of numbers that mirror the parameters passed to new
Date() But As Persian Date Number Like [1393,2,22,11,22,30]
new persianDate([1393, 1, 14, 15,25, 50,125]); // "۱۳۹۳-۰۱-۱۴ ۱۵:۲۵:۵۰ ب ظ"
Any value past the year is optional, and will default to the lowest possible number.
new persianDate([1392]); // Farvardin 1st
new persianDate([1392, 6]); // Shahrivar 1st
new persianDate([1392, 6, 10]); // Shahrivar 10th
Note: from 1.0.* you can pass gregorian date array to create gregorian date object. for this functionality you must change date object calendar type by
toCalendar('gregorian')
example:
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian');
new persianDate([2017,2,2]).format(); // "۲۰۱۷-۰۲-۰۲ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
new persianDate(String);
ASP.NET returns dates in JSON as
/Date(1198908717056)/ or
/Date(1198908717056-0700)/
If a string that matches this format is passed in, it will be parsed correctly.
new persianDate("/Date(1198908717056-0700)/"); //"۱۳۸۶-۱۰-۰۸ ۰۹:۴۱:۵۷ ق ظ"
new persianDate(persianDate);
All persianDate are mutable. If you want a clone of a persianDate, you can do so explicitly or implicitly.
Calling
persianDate() on a persianDate will clone it.
var a = new persianDate([1392]);
var b = new persianDate(a);
a.year(1300);
b.year(); // 1392
var a = new persianDate([1392]);
var b = a.clone();
a.year(1300);
b.year(); // 1392
persainDate.js uses overloaded getters and setters. You may be familiar with this pattern from it's use in jQuery.
Calling these methods without parameters acts as a getter, and calling them with a parameter acts as a setter.
These map to the corresponding function on the native
Date object.
new persianDate().seconds(30).valueOf() === new Date().setSeconds(30); // true
new persianDate().seconds() === new Date().getSeconds(); // true
new persianDate().millisecond(100);
new persianDate().millisecond(); // 100
new persianDate().milliseconds(100);
new persianDate().milliseconds(); // 100
Gets or sets the milliseconds.
Accepts numbers from 0 to 999. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the seconds.
new persianDate().second(10);
new persianDate().second(); // 10
new persianDate().seconds(10);
new persianDate().seconds(); // 10
Gets or sets the seconds.
Accepts numbers from 0 to 59. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the minutes.
new persianDate().minute(20);
new persianDate().minute(); // 20
new persianDate().minutes(20);
new persianDate().minutes(); // 20
Gets or sets the minutes.
Accepts numbers from 0 to 59. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the hours.
new persianDate().hour(12);
new persianDate().hour(); // 12
new persianDate().hours(12);
new persianDate().hours(); // 12
Gets or sets the hour.
Accepts numbers from 0 to 23. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the day.
new persianDate().date(23);
new persianDate().date(); // 23
new persianDate().dates(23);
new persianDate().dates(); // 23
Gets or sets the day of the month.
Accepts numbers from 1 to 31. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the months.
Note: persianDate#date is for the date of the month, and persianDate#day is for the day of the week.
new persianDate().year(1390);
new persianDate().year(); // 1390
new persianDate().years(1390);
new persianDate().years(); // 1390
Gets or sets the year.
Accepts numbers from -270,000 to 270,000.
new persianDate().day(); // Number
new persianDate().days(); // Number
Gets the day of the week.
Note:
persianDate#dateis for the date of the month, and
persianDate#dayis for the day of the week.
Once you have a PersianDate , you may want to manipulate it in some way. There are a number of methods to help with this.
persianDate.js uses the fluent interface pattern, also known as method chaining. This allows you to do crazy things like the following.
new persianDate().add('days', 7).subtract('months', 1).year(2009).hours(0).minutes(0).seconds(0);
Note: It should be noted that persianDates are mutable. Calling any of the manipulation methods will change the original persianDate.
If you want to create a copy and manipulate it, you should use
persianDate#clone before manipulating the persianDate.
new persianDate().add(String, Number);
Mutates the original persianDate by adding time.
This is a pretty robust function for adding time to an existing persianDate. To add time, pass the key of what time you want to add, and the amount you want to add.
new persianDate().add('days', 7);
There are some shorthand keys as well if you're into that whole brevity thing.
new persianDate().add('d', 7);
|Key
|Alternate
|Shorthand
|years
|year
|y
|months
|month
|M
|weeks
|week
|w
|days
|day
|d
|hours
|hour
|h
|minutes
|minute
|m
|seconds
|second
|s
|milliseconds
|millisecond
|ms
If you want to add multiple different keys at the same time, you can pass them in as an object literal.
new persianDate().add('days', 7).add('months', 1); // with chaining
There are no upper limits for the amounts, so you can overload any of the parameters.
new persianDate().add('milliseconds', 1000000); // a million milliseconds
new persianDate().add('days', 360); // 360 days
new persianDate().subtract(String, Number);
Mutates the original persianDate by subtracting time.
This is exactly the same as
persianDate#add , only instead of adding time, it subtracts time.
new persianDate().subtract('days', 7);
new persianDate().startOf(String);
Mutates the original persianDate by setting it to the start of a unit of time.
new persianDate().startOf('year'); // set to Farvardin 1st, 12:00 am this year
new persianDate().startOf('month'); // set to the first of this month, 12:00 am
new persianDate().startOf('week'); // set to the first day of this week, 12:00 am
new persianDate().startOf('day'); // set to 12:00 am today
new persianDate().startOf('hour'); // set to now, but with 0 mins, 0 secs, and 0 ms
new persianDate().startOf('minute'); // set to now, but with 0 seconds and 0 milliseconds
new persianDate().startOf('second'); // same as persianDate().milliseconds(0);
These shortcuts are essentially the same as the following.
new persianDate().startOf('year');
new persianDate().month(1).date(1).hours(0).minutes(0).seconds(0).milliseconds(0);
new persianDate().startOf('hour');
new persianDate().minutes(0).seconds(0).milliseconds(0)
new persianDate().endOf(String);
Mutates the original persianDate by setting it to the end of a unit of time.
This is the same as
persianDate#startOf , only instead of setting to the start of a unit of time, it sets to the end of a unit of time.
new persianDate().endOf("year"); // set the persianDate to 12-31 11:59:59.999 pm this year
Once parsing and manipulation are done, you need some way to display the persianDate.
new persianDate().format();
new persianDate().format('string');
This is the most robust display option. It takes a string of tokens and replaces them with their corresponding values.
new persianDate().format("dddd, MMMM DD YYYY, h:mm:ss a"); // "شنبه, فروردین ۱۲ ۱۳۹۶, ۵:۵۴:۱۱ ب ظ"
new persianDate().format("dddd, ha"); // "شنبه, ۵ب ظ"
This is the most robust display option. It takes a string of tokens and replaces them with their corresponding values.
|Type
|Tocken
|Output
|Month
|M
|۱ ۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲
|MM
|۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲
|MMM
|فرو ارد ... اسف
|MMMM
|فروردین اردیبهشت ... اسفند
|Day of month
|D
|۱ ۲ ... ۳۰ ۳۱
|DD
|۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۳۰ ۳۱
|Day of year
|DDD
|۱ ۲ ... ۳۶۴ ۳۶۵
|d
|۰ ۱ ... ۵ ۶
|dd
|ش ی ... ج
|ddd
|شنبه یکشنبه ... جمعه
|dddd
|انارام مانتره سپند ... اشتاد
|Week of Year
|w
|۱ ۲ ... ۵۲ ۵۳
|ww
|۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۵۲ ۵۳
|Year
|YY
|۶۶ ۹۱ ... ۹۸ ۳۰
|YYYY
|۱۳۶۶ ۱۳۹۱ ... ۱۳۹۸ ۱۴۰۱
|AM/PM
|a
|"ق ظ", "ب ظ"
|Hour
|H
|۰ ۱ ... ۲۲ ۲۳
|HH
|۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۲۲ ۲۳
|h
|۱ ۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲
|hh
|۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲
|Minute
|m
|۰ ۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹
|mm
|۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹
|Second
|s
|۰ ۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹
|ss
|۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹
|Unix Timestamp
|X
|1360013296
|Timezone
|Z
|-۰۴:۳۰ -۰۵:۰۰ ... +۰۴:۳۰ +۰۵:۰۰
|ZZ
|-۰۴۳۰ -۰۵:۰۰ ... +۰۴:۳۰ +۰۵:۰۰
|Type
|Tocken
|Output
|Time
|LT
|"۴:۱۵ ب ظ"
|Month numeral, day of month, year
|L
|۱۳۹۲/۰۲/۲۰
|l
|۳۹۲/۲/۲۰
|Month name, day of month, year
|LL
|اردیبهشت ۲۰ ۱۳۹۲
|ll
|ارد ۲۰ ۱۳۹۲
|Month name, day of month, year, time
|LLL
|اردیبهشت ۱۳۹۲ ۲۰ ۴:۲۳ ب ظ
|lll
|ارد ۱۳۹۲ ۲۰ ۴:۲۳ ب ظ
|Month name, day of month, day of week, year, time
|LLLL
|جمعه ۲۰ اردیبهشت ۱۳۹۲ ۴:۲۵ ب ظ
|llll
|ج ۲۰ ارد ۱۳۹۲ ۴:۲۷ ب ظ
ISO8601 format
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ
"۱۳۹۱-۱۰-۰۴ ۱۱:۲۷:۵۳ ق ظ"
Deprecated as 1.0.* instead use toLocale
By Default persianDate format, use Persian Number System, for engilsh number Set formatPersian Option as false
var d = new persianDate([1391]);
d.format(); //"۱۳۹۱-۰۱-۰۱ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
window.formatPersian = false;
d.format(); //"1391-01-01 00:00:00 AM"
Also you can set golbal config like this
window.formatPersian = false;
Note: After Set Global config you can set config for every instance
var d = new persianDate([1391]);
d.format(); //"۱۳۹۱-۰۱-۰۱ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
window.formatPersian = false;
d.format(); //"1391-01-01 00:00:00 AM"
d.formatPersian = true;
d.format(); //"۱۳۹۱-۰۱-۰۱ ۰۰:۰۰:۰۰ ق ظ"
new persianDate().diff(PersianDate|String|Boolean);
Accept 3 argument, (ccmparable persianDate object, difference key, boolean value that make returned output float)
To get the difference in milliseconds, use
persianDate#diff.
var a = new persianDate([1392, 1, 29]);
var b = new persianDate([1392, 1, 28]);
a.diff(b) // 86400000
To get the difference in another unit of measurement, pass that measurement as the second argument.
var a = new persianDate([1392, 1, 29]);
var b = new persianDate([1392,1, 28]);
a.diff(b, 'days'); // 1
The supported measurements are years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds. For ease of development, the singular forms are supported .
var a = new persianDate([1391, 1]);
var b = new persianDate([1392, 5]);
a.diff(b, 'years');
a.diff(b, 'years', true);
If the persianDate is later than the persianDate you are passing to
persianDate.fn.diff , the return value will be negative.
var a = new persianDate();
var b = new persianDate().add('seconds', 1);
a.diff(b); // -1000
b.diff(a); // 1000
A easy way to think of this is by replacing
.diff( with a minus operator.
a.diff(b);
b.diff(a);
new persianDate().valueOf();
persianDate#valueOf simply outputs the number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch, just like
Date#valueOf .
new persianDate(1318874398806).valueOf(); // 1318874398806
new persianDate(1318874398806).format(); // "۱۳۹۰-۰۷-۲۵ ۲۱:۲۹:۵۸ ب ظ"
To get a Unix timestamp (the number of seconds since the epoch) from a
persianDate , use
persianDate#unix .
new persianDate().unix();
persianDate#unix outputs a Unix timestamp (the of seconds since the Unix Epoch).
new persianDate(1318874398806).unix(); // 1318874398
This value is floored to the nearest second, and does not include a milliseconds component.
new persianDate().zone();
Get the timezone offset in minutes.
new persianDate().zone(); // (60, 120, 240, -270, etc.)
new persianDate().daysInMonth();
Get the number of days in the current month.
new persianDate([1392,1]).daysInMonth(); // 31
new persianDate([1392,8]).daysInMonth(); // 30
new persianDate([1392,12]).daysInMonth(); // 29
new persianDate([1391,12]).daysInMonth(); // 30
new persianDate().toDate();
To get the native
Date object that
persianDate.js wraps, use
persianDate#toDate .
This will return the
Date that the
persianDate uses.
new persianDate().toArray();
This returns an array that mirrors the parameters from new
persianDate() .
new persianDate().toArray(); // [1391, 1, 4, 14, 40, 16, 154];
Helper method that return date range name like week days name, month names, month days names (specially in persian calendar).
persianDate.toLocale('fa').toCalendar('persian');
persianDate.rangeName().weekdays;
// ["شنبه", "یکشنبه", "دوشنبه", "سه شنبه", "چهار شنبه", "پنجشنبه", "جمعه"]
persianDate.rangeName().weekdaysMin;
// ["ش", "ی", "د", "س", "چ", "پ", "ج"]
persianDate.rangeName().months;
// ["فروردین", "اردیبهشت", "خرداد", "تیر", "مرداد", "شهریور", "مهر", "آبان", "آذر", "دی", "بهمن", "اسفند"]
persianDate.rangeName().monthsShort;
// ["فرو", "ارد", "خرد", "تیر", "مرد", "شهر", "مهر", "آبا", "آذر", "دی", "بهم", "اسف"]
persianDate.rangeName().persianDaysName[0];
// "اورمزد"
Also You can get Gregorian calendar range names
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian').rangeName().months;
// ["ژانویه", "فوریه", "مارس", "آوریل", "مه", "ژوئن", "ژوئیه", "اوت", "سپتامبر", "اکتبر", "نوامبر", "دسامبر"]
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian').toLocale('en').rangeName().months;
// ["January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July", "August", "September", "October", "November", "December"]
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian').toLocale('en').rangeName().weekDayes;
// ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday', 'Saturday']
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian').toLocale('en').rangeName().weekDayesShort;
// ['Sun', 'Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat']
persianDate.toCalendar('gregorian').toLocale('en').rangeName().weekDayesMin;
// ['Su', 'Mo', 'Tu', 'We', 'Th', 'Fr', 'Sa']
new persianDate().isLeapYear();
persianDate#isLeapYear returns true if that year is a leap year, and
false if it is not. base on object calendarType.
new persianDate([1391]).isLeapYear(); // true
new persianDate([1392]).isLeapYear(); // false
new persianDate([1393]).isLeapYear(); // false
new persianDate([1394]).isLeapYear(); // false
new persianDate([1395]).isLeapYear(); // true
new persianDate([1396]).isLeapYear(); // false
new persianDate().isDST();
persianDate#isDST checks if the current persianDate is in daylight savings time.
new persianDate([1396, 1, 1]).isDST(); // false
new persianDate([1396, 1, 2]).isDST(); // true
new persianDate([1396, 6, 30]).isDST(); // true
new persianDate([1396, 6, 31]).isDST(); // false
Based on Persian DST wiki
var obj = new persianDate();
// options 1
new persianDate().isPersianDate(obj); // true
//option 2
persianDate.isPersianDate(obj);
To check if a variable is a persianDate object, use
persianDate().isPersianDate() .
new persianDate().isPersianDate(); // false
new persianDate().isPersianDate(new Date()); // false
new persianDate().isPersianDate(new persianDate()); // true
Check date object with given date object month similarity
// options 1
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1396,1,12]);
b.isSameMonth(a); // true
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1397,1,12]);
b.isSameMonth(a); // false
// options 2
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1396,1,12]);
persianDate.isSameMonth(a,b); // true
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1397,1,12]);
persianDate.isSameMonth(a,b); // false
Check date object with given date object day similarity
// options 1
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
b.isSameDay(a); // true
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,1]);
var b = new persianDate([1396,2,1]);
b.isSameDay(a); // false
// options 2
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,12]);
var b = new persianDate([1396,1,12]);
persianDate.isSameDay(a,b); // true
var a = new persianDate([1396,1,12]);
var b = new persianDate([1397,1,12]);
persianDate.isSameDay(a,b); // false
Freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.