Javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting Persian dates System.

from 1.0.0 persian date support gregorian calendar.

Inspired by momentjs

More info at wikipedia

Install

npm install persian-date --save-dev bower install persian-date --save-dev

Browser

< script src = "node_modules/persian-date/dist/persian-date.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > new persianDate().format(); </ script >

Webpack

require ( 'persian-date' );

Calendar and locale

toCalendar

default: persian

available option: persian gregorian

from version 1.0.* persianDate have an option that allows developers to set calendar type of Date object.

you can change calendar type globally or only in specific object

if you want change calendar type globally:

persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ); new persianDate([ 2017 ]).year(); new persianDate([ 2017 ]).format( 'MMM' );

or only on instance:

new persianDate([ 1396 ]).toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).year();

toLeapYearMode

default: algorithmic

available option: algorithmic , astronomical

There is two popular way to determining leap years for the Persian calendar.

astronomical: occur whenever that number of days elapsed between equinoxes at the reference meridian.

algorithmic: based on Behrooz-Birashk proposed algorithm.

After version 1.0.* persianDate support both algorithms and you can choose which algorithm use in your project. currently, we have support 2 type of leap year mode algorithmic , astronomical .

you can change it globally like this example

persianDate.toLeapYearMode( 'algorithmic' )

or change it in you instance

new persianDate().toLeapYearMode( 'algorithmic' )

toLeapYearMode only work when calendar type is persian , and doesnt any effect on gregorian calendar

toLocale

default: fa

available option: fa en

if you want change locale globally:

persianDate.toLocale( 'fa' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format( 'dddd' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format( 'MMMM' ); persianDate.toLocale( 'en' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format( 'dddd' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).format( 'MMMM' );

or only on instance:

new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'fa' ).format(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'fa' ).format( 'dddd' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'fa' ).format( 'MMMM' ); persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'en' ).format(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'en' ).format( 'dddd' ); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 17 ]).toLocale( 'en' ).format( 'MMMM' );

after version 1.0.*, you must use toLocale instead formatPersian , for show persian or english digit.

Parse

Instead of modifying the native Date.prototype , persianDate creates a wrapper for the Date object. To get this wrapper object, simply call persianDate() with one of the supported input types.

Now

new persianDate();

To get the current date and time, just call persianDate() with no parameters.

var now = new persianDate();

This is essentially the same as calling new persianDate(new Date()) .

Unix Offset (milliseconds)

new persianDate( );

Similar to new Date(Number) , you can create a persianDate by passing an integer value representing the number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch (Jan 1 1970 12AM UTC).

var day = new persianDate( 1318781876406 );

persianDate.unix( );

To create a persianDate from a Unix timestamp (seconds since the Unix Epoch), use persianDate.unix(Number)

var day = new persianDate.unix( 1318781876 );

This is implemented as persianDate(timestamp * 1000) , so partial seconds in the input timestamp are included.

new persianDate( new Date ());

You can create a persianDate with a pre-existing native Javascript Date object.

var day = new Date ( 2011 , 9 , 16 ); var dayWrapper = new persianDate(day);

This is the fastest way to get a persianDate.js wrapper.

Array

['year', 'month', 'day', 'hour', 'minute', 'second', 'millisecond']

new persianDate([ 1391 , 12 , 29 , 12 , 25 , 25 , 900 ]);

You can create a persianDate with an array of numbers that mirror the parameters passed to new Date() But As Persian Date Number Like [1393,2,22,11,22,30]

new persianDate([ 1393 , 1 , 14 , 15 , 25 , 50 , 125 ]);

Any value past the year is optional, and will default to the lowest possible number.

new persianDate([ 1392 ]); new persianDate([ 1392 , 6 ]); new persianDate([ 1392 , 6 , 10 ]);

Note: from 1.0.* you can pass gregorian date array to create gregorian date object. for this functionality you must change date object calendar type by toCalendar('gregorian')

example:

persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ); new persianDate([ 2017 , 2 , 2 ]).format();

new persianDate( String );

ASP.NET returns dates in JSON as /Date(1198908717056)/ or /Date(1198908717056-0700)/

If a string that matches this format is passed in, it will be parsed correctly.

new persianDate( "/Date(1198908717056-0700)/" );

new persianDate(persianDate);

All persianDate are mutable. If you want a clone of a persianDate, you can do so explicitly or implicitly. Calling persianDate() on a persianDate will clone it.

var a = new persianDate([ 1392 ]); var b = new persianDate(a); a.year( 1300 ); b.year();

var a = new persianDate([ 1392 ]); var b = a.clone(); a.year( 1300 ); b.year();

Get + Set

persainDate.js uses overloaded getters and setters. You may be familiar with this pattern from it's use in jQuery.

Calling these methods without parameters acts as a getter, and calling them with a parameter acts as a setter.

These map to the corresponding function on the native Date object.

new persianDate().seconds( 30 ).valueOf() === new Date ().setSeconds( 30 ); new persianDate().seconds() === new Date ().getSeconds();

Millisecond

new persianDate().millisecond( 100 ); new persianDate().millisecond(); new persianDate().milliseconds( 100 ); new persianDate().milliseconds();

Gets or sets the milliseconds.

Accepts numbers from 0 to 999. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the seconds.

Second

new persianDate().second( 10 ); new persianDate().second(); new persianDate().seconds( 10 ); new persianDate().seconds();

Gets or sets the seconds.

Accepts numbers from 0 to 59. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the minutes.

Minute

new persianDate().minute( 20 ); new persianDate().minute(); new persianDate().minutes( 20 ); new persianDate().minutes();

Gets or sets the minutes.

Accepts numbers from 0 to 59. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the hours.

Hour

new persianDate().hour( 12 ); new persianDate().hour(); new persianDate().hours( 12 ); new persianDate().hours();

Gets or sets the hour.

Accepts numbers from 0 to 23. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the day.

new persianDate().date( 23 ); new persianDate().date(); new persianDate().dates( 23 ); new persianDate().dates();

Gets or sets the day of the month.

Accepts numbers from 1 to 31. If the range is exceeded, it will bubble up to the months.

Note: persianDate#date is for the date of the month, and persianDate#day is for the day of the week.

Year

new persianDate().year( 1390 ); new persianDate().year(); new persianDate().years( 1390 ); new persianDate().years();

Gets or sets the year.

Accepts numbers from -270,000 to 270,000.

Day of Week

new persianDate().day(); new persianDate().days();

Gets the day of the week.

Note: persianDate#date is for the date of the month, and persianDate#day is for the day of the week.

Manipulate

Once you have a PersianDate , you may want to manipulate it in some way. There are a number of methods to help with this.

persianDate.js uses the fluent interface pattern, also known as method chaining. This allows you to do crazy things like the following.

new persianDate().add( 'days' , 7 ).subtract( 'months' , 1 ).year( 2009 ).hours( 0 ).minutes( 0 ).seconds( 0 );

Note: It should be noted that persianDates are mutable. Calling any of the manipulation methods will change the original persianDate.

If you want to create a copy and manipulate it, you should use persianDate#clone before manipulating the persianDate.

Add

new persianDate().add( String , Number );

Mutates the original persianDate by adding time.

This is a pretty robust function for adding time to an existing persianDate. To add time, pass the key of what time you want to add, and the amount you want to add.

new persianDate().add( 'days' , 7 );

There are some shorthand keys as well if you're into that whole brevity thing.

new persianDate().add( 'd' , 7 );

Key Alternate Shorthand years year y months month M weeks week w days day d hours hour h minutes minute m seconds second s milliseconds millisecond ms

If you want to add multiple different keys at the same time, you can pass them in as an object literal.

new persianDate().add( 'days' , 7 ).add( 'months' , 1 );

There are no upper limits for the amounts, so you can overload any of the parameters.

new persianDate().add( 'milliseconds' , 1000000 ); new persianDate().add( 'days' , 360 );

Subtract

new persianDate().subtract( String , Number );

Mutates the original persianDate by subtracting time.

This is exactly the same as persianDate#add , only instead of adding time, it subtracts time.

new persianDate().subtract( 'days' , 7 );

Start of Time

new persianDate().startOf( String );

Mutates the original persianDate by setting it to the start of a unit of time.

new persianDate().startOf( 'year' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'month' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'week' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'day' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'hour' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'minute' ); new persianDate().startOf( 'second' );

These shortcuts are essentially the same as the following.

new persianDate().startOf( 'year' ); new persianDate().month( 1 ).date( 1 ).hours( 0 ).minutes( 0 ).seconds( 0 ).milliseconds( 0 );

new persianDate().startOf( 'hour' ); new persianDate().minutes( 0 ).seconds( 0 ).milliseconds( 0 )

End of Time

new persianDate().endOf( String );

Mutates the original persianDate by setting it to the end of a unit of time.

This is the same as persianDate#startOf , only instead of setting to the start of a unit of time, it sets to the end of a unit of time.

new persianDate().endOf( "year" );

Display

Once parsing and manipulation are done, you need some way to display the persianDate.

Format

new persianDate().format(); new persianDate().format( 'string' );

This is the most robust display option. It takes a string of tokens and replaces them with their corresponding values.

new persianDate().format( "dddd, MMMM DD YYYY, h:mm:ss a" ); new persianDate().format( "dddd, ha" );

This is the most robust display option. It takes a string of tokens and replaces them with their corresponding values.

Type Tocken Output Month M ۱ ۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲ MM ۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲ MMM فرو ارد ... اسف MMMM فروردین اردیبهشت ... اسفند Day of month D ۱ ۲ ... ۳۰ ۳۱ DD ۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۳۰ ۳۱ Day of year DDD ۱ ۲ ... ۳۶۴ ۳۶۵ d ۰ ۱ ... ۵ ۶ dd ش ی ... ج ddd شنبه یکشنبه ... جمعه dddd انارام مانتره سپند ... اشتاد Week of Year w ۱ ۲ ... ۵۲ ۵۳ ww ۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۵۲ ۵۳ Year YY ۶۶ ۹۱ ... ۹۸ ۳۰ YYYY ۱۳۶۶ ۱۳۹۱ ... ۱۳۹۸ ۱۴۰۱ AM/PM a "ق ظ", "ب ظ" Hour H ۰ ۱ ... ۲۲ ۲۳ HH ۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۲۲ ۲۳ h ۱ ۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲ hh ۰۱ ۰۲ ... ۱۱ ۱۲ Minute m ۰ ۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹ mm ۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹ Second s ۰ ۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹ ss ۰۰ ۰۱ ... ۵۸ ۵۹ Unix Timestamp X 1360013296 Timezone Z -۰۴:۳۰ -۰۵:۰۰ ... +۰۴:۳۰ +۰۵:۰۰ ZZ -۰۴۳۰ -۰۵:۰۰ ... +۰۴:۳۰ +۰۵:۰۰

Type Tocken Output Time LT "۴:۱۵ ب ظ" Month numeral, day of month, year L ۱۳۹۲/۰۲/۲۰ l ۳۹۲/۲/۲۰ Month name, day of month, year LL اردیبهشت ۲۰ ۱۳۹۲ ll ارد ۲۰ ۱۳۹۲ Month name, day of month, year, time LLL اردیبهشت ۱۳۹۲ ۲۰ ۴:۲۳ ب ظ lll ارد ۱۳۹۲ ۲۰ ۴:۲۳ ب ظ Month name, day of month, day of week, year, time LLLL جمعه ۲۰ اردیبهشت ۱۳۹۲ ۴:۲۵ ب ظ llll ج ۲۰ ارد ۱۳۹۲ ۴:۲۷ ب ظ

Default format

ISO8601 format YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ "۱۳۹۱-۱۰-۰۴ ۱۱:۲۷:۵۳ ق ظ"

Format To Persian digit

Deprecated as 1.0.* instead use toLocale

By Default persianDate format, use Persian Number System, for engilsh number Set formatPersian Option as false

var d = new persianDate([ 1391 ]); d.format(); window .formatPersian = false ; d.format();

Also you can set golbal config like this

window .formatPersian = false ;

Note: After Set Global config you can set config for every instance

var d = new persianDate([ 1391 ]); d.format(); window .formatPersian = false ; d.format(); d.formatPersian = true ; d.format();

Difference

new persianDate().diff(PersianDate| String | Boolean );

Accept 3 argument, (ccmparable persianDate object, difference key, boolean value that make returned output float)

To get the difference in milliseconds, use persianDate#diff .

var a = new persianDate([ 1392 , 1 , 29 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1392 , 1 , 28 ]); a.diff(b)

To get the difference in another unit of measurement, pass that measurement as the second argument.

var a = new persianDate([ 1392 , 1 , 29 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1392 , 1 , 28 ]); a.diff(b, 'days' );

The supported measurements are years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds. For ease of development, the singular forms are supported .

var a = new persianDate([ 1391 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1392 , 5 ]); a.diff(b, 'years' ); a.diff(b, 'years' , true );

If the persianDate is later than the persianDate you are passing to persianDate.fn.diff , the return value will be negative.

var a = new persianDate(); var b = new persianDate().add( 'seconds' , 1 ); a.diff(b); b.diff(a);

A easy way to think of this is by replacing .diff( with a minus operator.

a.diff(b); b.diff(a);

Unix Offset (milliseconds)

new persianDate().valueOf();

persianDate#valueOf simply outputs the number of milliseconds since the Unix Epoch, just like Date#valueOf .

new persianDate( 1318874398806 ).valueOf(); new persianDate( 1318874398806 ).format();

To get a Unix timestamp (the number of seconds since the epoch) from a persianDate , use persianDate#unix .

new persianDate().unix();

persianDate#unix outputs a Unix timestamp (the of seconds since the Unix Epoch).

new persianDate( 1318874398806 ).unix();

This value is floored to the nearest second, and does not include a milliseconds component.

Timezone Offset

new persianDate().zone();

Get the timezone offset in minutes.

new persianDate().zone();

Days in Month

new persianDate().daysInMonth();

Get the number of days in the current month.

new persianDate([ 1392 , 1 ]).daysInMonth(); new persianDate([ 1392 , 8 ]).daysInMonth(); new persianDate([ 1392 , 12 ]).daysInMonth(); new persianDate([ 1391 , 12 ]).daysInMonth();

new persianDate().toDate();

To get the native Date object that persianDate.js wraps, use persianDate#toDate .

This will return the Date that the persianDate uses.

As Array

new persianDate().toArray();

This returns an array that mirrors the parameters from new persianDate() .

new persianDate().toArray();

Range Name

Helper method that return date range name like week days name, month names, month days names (specially in persian calendar).

persianDate.toLocale( 'fa' ).toCalendar( 'persian' ); persianDate.rangeName().weekdays; persianDate.rangeName().weekdaysMin; persianDate.rangeName().months; persianDate.rangeName().monthsShort; persianDate.rangeName().persianDaysName[ 0 ];

Also You can get Gregorian calendar range names

persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).rangeName().months; persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).toLocale( 'en' ).rangeName().months; persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).toLocale( 'en' ).rangeName().weekDayes; persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).toLocale( 'en' ).rangeName().weekDayesShort; persianDate.toCalendar( 'gregorian' ).toLocale( 'en' ).rangeName().weekDayesMin;

Query

Is Leap Year

new persianDate().isLeapYear();

persianDate#isLeapYear returns true if that year is a leap year, and false if it is not. base on object calendarType.

new persianDate([ 1391 ]).isLeapYear(); new persianDate([ 1392 ]).isLeapYear(); new persianDate([ 1393 ]).isLeapYear(); new persianDate([ 1394 ]).isLeapYear(); new persianDate([ 1395 ]).isLeapYear(); new persianDate([ 1396 ]).isLeapYear();

Is Daylight Saving Time

new persianDate().isDST();

persianDate#isDST checks if the current persianDate is in daylight savings time.

new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]).isDST(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 2 ]).isDST(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 30 ]).isDST(); new persianDate([ 1396 , 6 , 31 ]).isDST();

Based on Persian DST wiki

Is a PersianDat

var obj = new persianDate(); new persianDate().isPersianDate(obj); persianDate.isPersianDate(obj);

To check if a variable is a persianDate object, use persianDate().isPersianDate() .

new persianDate().isPersianDate(); new persianDate().isPersianDate( new Date ()); new persianDate().isPersianDate( new persianDate());

Is Same Month

Check date object with given date object month similarity

var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 12 ]); b.isSameMonth(a); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1397 , 1 , 12 ]); b.isSameMonth(a); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 12 ]); persianDate.isSameMonth(a,b); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1397 , 1 , 12 ]); persianDate.isSameMonth(a,b);

Is Same Day

Check date object with given date object day similarity

var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); b.isSameDay(a); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 1 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1396 , 2 , 1 ]); b.isSameDay(a); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 12 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 12 ]); persianDate.isSameDay(a,b); var a = new persianDate([ 1396 , 1 , 12 ]); var b = new persianDate([ 1397 , 1 , 12 ]); persianDate.isSameDay(a,b);

license

Freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.