Permission is Express & Passport-compatible authorization middleware for Node.js. It provides customizable management of access control list (ACL).
$ npm install --save permission
It is as simple as
require('permission'), because you do want to require permission, don't you? Don't mess your model nor view with control-specific logic. Pass middleware determing which roles user needs to have!
router.get('/', require('permission')(['admin']), function(req, res) {
res.render('stats');
})
Pass an array determining which roles one controller supports. Pass an empty array to ensure nobody has access, even when authenticated. Leave empty if you want to allow any role to be authorized, but still to be authenticated (signed in).
router.get('/', require('permission')(), function(req, res) {
res.render('profile');
})
Fill out array with more roles, if needed.
router.get('/', require('permission')(['admin', 'user']), function(req, res) {
res.render('schools');
})
There are permission options some of which you'll most likely want to customize. You can do so by setting permission name in Express' app object:
app.set('permission', {role: 'myRole'});
It is optional to customize any option, but when done so, customized option needs to follow its interface. Here you can find listed all the properties that you may customize:
role
Defines property name for Express' user. Defaults to
role.
notAuthenticated
Defines what to do with non-authenticated user. Both
notAuthenticated and
notAuthorized (see below) implement the same interface. This interface consists of 4 properties:
flashType {string}: type of the Flash message
message {string}: flash message
redirect {string}: URL or path for Express redirection
status {number}: HTTP status for response
Not all the properties are needed to be present at the same time. See control flow for more information.
Only
status property of
notAuthenticated is set by default to value
401.
notAuthorized
Defines what to do with non-authorized user. Shares the same interface with
notAuthenticated.
Only
status property of
notAuthorized is set by default to value
403.
after Defines custom callback function to be called upon determining the state of user authentication/authorization. This is the function's skeleton:
function(req, res, next, authorizedStatus){}
Arguments
req,
res and
next are Express objects, while
authorizedStatus refers to one of the following values:
authorized : user has been successfully authorized
notAuthenticated : user has failed to authenticate.
notAuthorized : user has been successfully authenticated, but failed to authorize.
This allows you to organise logic based on authorized status of the user. You can access these constants with:
var p = require('permission')
p.AUTHORIZED === 'authorized' // true
p.NOT_AUTHENTICATED === 'notAuthenticated' // true
p.NOT_AUTHORIZED === 'notAuthorized' // true
It is noted that you don't need to customize any permission option. But, if you want to, not all of them are needed. This section explains the control flow:
After permission has determined user's authorized status, it:
after and passes it
authorizedStatus
after is not provided, calls Express
res.redirect() with
redirect value and sets Flash message
redirect of specific state is not provided, calls Express
res.status() with
status.
This example shows how permission options can be used: we want to redirect user with message if he fails to authenticate and send
HTTP status 403 if he fails to authorize.
var notAuthenticated = {
flashType: 'error',
message: 'The entered credentials are incorrect',
redirect: '/login'
};
app.set('permission', {
role: 'userRole',
notAuthenticated: notAuthenticated
});
Not that we used defaults
HTTP status for authorization fail.
If you want to suggest something, make a pull request or contribute in any other form, you're welcome to do so @ GitHub's repository.