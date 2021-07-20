Utility for analyzing scopes belonging to an ESTree-compliant AST.
import { analyze } from 'periscopic';
const ast = acorn.parse(`
const a = b;
console.log(a);
`);
const { map, globals, scope } = analyze(ast);
map is a
WeakMap<Node, Scope>, where the keys are the nodes of your AST that create a scope
globals is a
Map<string, Node> of all the identifiers that are referenced without being declared anywhere in the program (in this case,
b and
console)
scope is the top-level
Scope belonging to the program
Each
Scope instance has the following properties:
scope.block — true if the scope is created by a block statement (i.e.
let,
const and
class are contained to it), false otherwise
scope.parent — the parent scope object
scope.declarations — a
Map<string, Node> of all the variables declared in this scope, the node value referes to the declaration statement
scope.initialised_declarations — a
Set<string> of all the variables declared and initialised in this scope
scope.references — a
Set<string> of all the names referenced in this scope (or child scopes)
It also has two methods:
scope.has(name) — returns
true if
name is declared in this scope or an ancestor scope
scope.find_owner(name) — returns the scope object in which
name is declared (or
null if it is not declared)
extract_identifiers and
extract_names
This package also exposes utilities for extracting the identifiers contained in a declaration or a function parameter:
import { extract_identifiers, extract_names } from 'periscopic';
const ast = acorn.parse(`
const { a, b: [c, d] = e } = opts;
`);
const lhs = ast.body[0].declarations[0].id;
extract_identifiers(lhs);
/*
[
{ type: 'Identifier', name: 'a', start: 9, end: 10 },
{ type: 'Identifier', name: 'c', start: 16, end: 17 },
{ type: 'Identifier', name: 'd', start: 19, end: 20 }
]
*/
extract_names(lhs);
/*
['a', 'c', 'd']
*/