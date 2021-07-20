periscopic

Utility for analyzing scopes belonging to an ESTree-compliant AST.

API

import { analyze } from 'periscopic' ; const ast = acorn.parse( ` const a = b; console.log(a); ` ); const { map, globals, scope } = analyze(ast);

map is a WeakMap<Node, Scope> , where the keys are the nodes of your AST that create a scope

Scope

Each Scope instance has the following properties:

scope.block — true if the scope is created by a block statement (i.e. let , const and class are contained to it), false otherwise

— the parent scope object scope.declarations — a Map<string, Node> of all the variables declared in this scope, the node value referes to the declaration statement

It also has two methods:

scope.has(name) — returns true if name is declared in this scope or an ancestor scope

extract_identifiers and extract_names

This package also exposes utilities for extracting the identifiers contained in a declaration or a function parameter:

import { extract_identifiers, extract_names } from 'periscopic' ; const ast = acorn.parse( ` const { a, b: [c, d] = e } = opts; ` ); const lhs = ast.body[ 0 ].declarations[ 0 ].id; extract_identifiers(lhs); extract_names(lhs);

License

MIT