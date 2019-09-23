With Periodic 10, you can get up and running with periodic with zero configuration. It takes 30 seconds to create your first application server with periodic.
$ npm install periodicjs -g
$ periodicjs setup [name-of-application]
$ cd [name-of-application]
$ npm install
$ npm start [name of environment]
Periodic comes with a built in CLI, REPL and other tools to fast track development. Using the CLI is completely optional.
The
setup command will create a zero-configuration scaffolded node.js web application.
setup command create's a new directory for your application, this directory is what is referred to as the
app_root or your application root.
app_root directory is created, two scaffolded
package.json and
index.js files are created
//example ES6 import periodic from 'periodic'; //periodic singleton
//example index.js - ES5
'use strict';
const periodic = require('periodicjs'); //periodic singleton
periodic.init()
.then(console.log.bind(console)) //log startup status
.catch(console.error.bind(console)) //log any errors
{
"name": "[name-of-application]",
"description": "Simple app server.",
"version": "0.0.1",
"main": "index.js",
"engines": {
"node": "^6.x"
},
"scripts": {
"start": "node index.js --e",
"test": "mocha -R spec --recursive"
},
"dependencies": {
"periodicjs": "^10.0.0"
}
}
The scaffolded
package.json file only has one dependency periodicjs. In order to use multiple databases you may need to install other dependencies (read more about configuring periodic).
$ npm start [name of environment]
Periodic requires a runtime environment to be defined when your application starts. Your periodic application can have an unlimited number of environments all with different configuration settings.
$ node index.js development
$ NODE_ENV=development node index.js
$ ENV=development node index.js
$ node index.js -e development
$ node index.js --e=development
const periodic = require('periodicjs');
function someMiddleWareFunction(req, res){
const viewtemplate = 'user/profile';
const viewdata = req.user.profile;
periodic.core.controller.renderView(req, res, viewtemplate, viewdata);
}
$ periodicjs [extension|ext|container|con] [name] [task] [args]
$ periodicjs extension periodicjs.ext.dbseed export path/to/some/seedfile.json
$ npm i [name-of-extension]
$ periodicjs addExtension [name-of-extension]
$ npm rm [name-of-extension]
$ periodicjs removeExtension [name-of-extension]
$ periodicjs createExtension [name-of-extension]
$ periodicjs createConfig [type] [name] [environment] [filepath]
$ periodicjs createConfig extension periodicjs.ext.dbseed development ~/Desktop/dev.dbseed-config.json
$ periodicjs createConfig application my-web-app development ~/Desktop/dev.application-config.json
$ periodicjs addConfig path/to/some/file.json
$ periodicjs addConfig ~/my-documents/my-app-config.json
$ periodicjs removeConfig [id-of-db-config]
$ periodicjs removeConfig 5914a3711a04c73349623be5
[type]
$ periodicjs repl
$ #alternatively
$ node [path/to/app_root/]index.js --cli --repl
Periodic provides:
We have a friendly, growing community and welcome everyone to get involved.
Here are some ways:
periodicjs
If you can, please contribute by reporting issues, discussing ideas, or submitting pull requests with patches and new features. We do our best to respond to all issues and pull requests within a day or two, and make patch releases to npm regularly.
PeriodicJS is a free and open source community-driven project. Thanks to our many contributors and users for making it great.
Periodic's development is led by Yaw Etse, Jan Bialostok and Alan Garcia.
