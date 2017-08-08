openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pt

periodic-table

by Chris Andrejewski
0.0.8 (see all)

Periodic elements data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Periodic Table

This package is a wrapper for a dataset of periodic elements. These elements were taken from a modified Penn State CS class CSV file, transformed into JSON, and then wrapped in some pretty JavaScript accessors. 

npm install periodic-table

Usage

var pt = require('periodic-table');

// entire dataset
var allElements = pt.all();

// single elements by name
var he = pt.elements.Helium;

// single elements by symbol
var he = pt.symbols.He;

// single elements by atomic number
var he = pt.numbers[2];

var util = require('periodic-table/util');

// atomic mass of molecule
// atomicMass("[Element][Number] [Element][Number] ...")
// parenthesis around elements not supported..yet
var waterMass = util.atomicMass("H2 O");
var organicMass = util.atomicMass("C12 H22 O11");

Sample data

{ atomicNumber: 1,
  symbol: 'H',
  name: 'Hydrogen',
  atomicMass: '1.00794(4)',
  cpkHexColor: 'FFFFFF',
  electronicConfiguration: '1s1',
  electronegativity: 2.2,
  atomicRadius: 37,
  ionRadius: '',
  vanDelWaalsRadius: 120,
  ionizationEnergy: 1312,
  electronAffinity: -73,
  oxidationStates: '-1, 1',
  standardState: 'gas',
  bondingType: 'diatomic',
  meltingPoint: 14,
  boilingPoint: 20,
  density: 0.0899,
  groupBlock: 'nonmetal',
  yearDiscovered: 1766 
}

Contributing

Is any table information wrong? Does some field need to be added or better formatted? Is there a more reliable source of information to work with? Open an issue or be even cooler and open a pull-request.

# running tests
npm run test

Follow me on Twitter for updates or just for the lolz and please check out my other repositories if I have earned it. I thank you for reading.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial