Periodic Table

This package is a wrapper for a dataset of periodic elements. These elements were taken from a modified Penn State CS class CSV file, transformed into JSON, and then wrapped in some pretty JavaScript accessors.

npm install periodic-table

Usage

var pt = require ( 'periodic-table' ); var allElements = pt.all(); var he = pt.elements.Helium; var he = pt.symbols.He; var he = pt.numbers[ 2 ]; var util = require ( 'periodic-table/util' ); var waterMass = util.atomicMass( "H2 O" ); var organicMass = util.atomicMass( "C12 H22 O11" );

Sample data

{ atomicNumber : 1 , symbol : 'H' , name : 'Hydrogen' , atomicMass : '1.00794(4)' , cpkHexColor : 'FFFFFF' , electronicConfiguration : '1s1' , electronegativity : 2.2 , atomicRadius : 37 , ionRadius : '' , vanDelWaalsRadius : 120 , ionizationEnergy : 1312 , electronAffinity : -73 , oxidationStates : '-1, 1' , standardState : 'gas' , bondingType : 'diatomic' , meltingPoint : 14 , boilingPoint : 20 , density : 0.0899 , groupBlock : 'nonmetal' , yearDiscovered : 1766 }

Contributing

Is any table information wrong? Does some field need to be added or better formatted? Is there a more reliable source of information to work with? Open an issue or be even cooler and open a pull-request.

npm run test

Follow me on Twitter for updates or just for the lolz and please check out my other repositories if I have earned it. I thank you for reading.