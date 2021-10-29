A simple, light-weight Node.js utility for measuring code execution performance in high-resolution real times.
© 2021, Onur Yıldırım (@onury). MIT License.
npm install perfy --save
var perfy = require('perfy');
Simple. Just call
perfy.start('name') and the performance instance will be created and start time will be set until you call
perfy.end('name') which returns a result object containing the high-res elapsed time information (and destroys the created instance).
perfy.start('loop-stuff');
// some heavy stuff here...
var result = perfy.end('loop-stuff');
console.log(result.time); // —> 1.459 (sec.)
... or you could:
perfy.exec('async-stuff', function (done) {
// some heavy stuff here...
var result = done();
console.log(result.time); // —> 1.459 (sec.)
});
.start(name [, autoDestroy])
Initializes a new performance instance with the given name; and marks the current high-resolution real time.
Parameters:
String — Required. Unique name of the performance instance to be started. Setting an existing name will overwrite this item. Use
.exists() method to check for existence.
Boolean — Optional. Default:
true. Specifies whether this performance instance should be destroyed when
.end() is called.
returns
perfy
.end(name)
Ends the performance instance with the given name; and calculates the elapsed high-resolution real time. Note that if
autoDestroy is not disabled when
.start() is called; corresponding performance instance is immediately destroyed after returning the result.
Parameters:
String — Required. Unique name of the performance instance to be ended.
returns
Object — A result object with the following properties.
String — Initialized name of the performance instance.
Number — Seconds portion of the elapsed time. e.g.
1
Number — Nanoseconds portion converted to milliseconds.
235.125283
Number — Nanoseconds portion of the elapsed time. e.g.
235125283
Number — Float representation of full elapsed time in seconds. e.g.
1.235
Number — Alias of
.time.
Number — Float representation of full elapsed time in milliseconds. e.g.
1235.125
Number — Float representation of full elapsed time in nanoseconds. e.g.
1235125283
String — Text summary shorthand for elapsed time.
Number — UTC start time of the execution (low-resolution). e.g.
1533302465251
Number — UTC end time of the execution (low-resolution). e.g.
1533302466486
.exec([name,] fn)
Initializes a new performance instance right before executing the given function, and automatically ends after the execution is done.
Parameters:
String — Optional. Unique name of the performance instance. Set this if you want the keep the instance for later use (such as getting the result at a later time).
Function — Required. Function to be executed. This function is invoked with an optional
done argument which is only required if you are running an asynchronous operation. You should omit the
done argument if it's a synchronous operation.
returns
Object|perfy — Returns a result object if running a synchronous operation (by omitting
done).
function syncOp() {
// sync operation
}
var result = perfy.exec(syncOp);
Otherwise (if asynchronous), immediately returns the
perfy object and result will be returned by calling
done() from within
fn.
perfy.exec(function (done) {
// a-sync operation
var result = done();
// perfy.count() === 0 // (auto-destroyed)
});
You can also save this performance instance by setting the name.
perfy.exec('async-op', function (done) {
// a-sync operation
done();
perfy.exists('async-op'); // —> true (saved)
});
.result(name)
Gets the calculated result of the performance instance for the given name. To be used with non-destroyed, ended instances. If instance is not yet ended or does not exist at all, returns
null.
Parameters:
String — Required. Unique name of the performance instance.
returns
Object — A result object (see
.end() method).
.exists(name)
Specifies whether a performance instance exists with the given name. This method will return
false for an item, if called after
.end(name) is called since the instance is destroyed.
Parameters:
String — Required. Name of the performance instance to be checked.
returns
Boolean
.destroy(name)
Destroys the performance instance with the given name.
Parameters:
String — Required. Name of the performance instance to be destroyed.
returns
perfy
.destroyAll()
Destroys all existing performance instances.
returns
perfy
.names()
Gets the names of existing performance instances.
returns
Array
.count()
Gets the total number of existing performance instances.
returns
Number
Basic:
perfy.start('metric-1');
var result1 = perfy.end('metric-1');
console.log(result1.seconds + ' sec, ' + result1.milliseconds.toFixed(3) + ' ms.');
// —> 1 sec, 234 ms.
// OR
console.log(result1.time + ' sec. ');
// —> 1.234 sec.
Auto-Destroy:
perfy.start('metric-2').count(); // —> 1 (metric-1 is already destroyed)
var result2 = perfy.end('metric-2');
perfy.count(); // —> 0 (metric-2 is also destroyed after .end() is called)
Keep the instance (disable
autoDestroy):
perfy.start('metric-3', false);
perfy.end('metric-3').time; // —> 0.123
perfy.exists('metric-3'); // —> true
Destroy all:
perfy.destroyAll().count(); // —> 0
Save/exec async:
perfy
.exec('async-op', function (done) {
var result = done(); // === perfy.result('async-op')
perfy.count(); // 1
})
.count(); // 0 (sync)
v1.1.5 (2018-08-03)
v1.1.2 (2016-03-23)
Fixed
time and
summary padding issue. (PR #1 by @gunnarlium)
Other minor dev improvements.
v1.1.0 (2015-10-16)
Added
.exec() convenience method.
.exists() will throw if no
name is specified.
v1.0.1 (2015-10-12)
.result(name) will not throw (and return
null) even if the perf-instance does not exist. It will throw if no name is specified.
v1.0.0 (2015-10-12)
First release.