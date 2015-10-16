perfschool

Find your way through the performance optimization maze in this NodeSchool workshopper

This workshop is based on one of my talks, "High Performance in the Critical Path". The perfschool workshopper was originally written for CampJS V.

Screenshots

Install

Get it from npm

npm install perfschool -g

** perfschool requires you to use Node.js v0.10.x .

Usage

First off, the command below will give you fresh copies of the files you'll need to run the exercises.

perfschool init

Once that's out of the way, just run the command below and choose one of the exercises!

cd perfschool-playground ; npm install ; perfschool

FAQ

Haven't you read this!? PageSpeed Service deprecation

Yes, yes I have. That article talks about PageSpeed Service, a CloudFlare-like CDN service that's going to be shut down. The PageSpeed Insights product and related open-source products are still alive and well (source).

License

MIT