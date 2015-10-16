openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
per

perfschool

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.0.3 (see all)

🌊 Navigate the #perfmatters salt marsh waters in this NodeSchool workshopper

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

634

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

perfschool

Find your way through the performance optimization maze in this NodeSchool workshopper

This workshop is based on one of my talks, "High Performance in the Critical Path". The perfschool workshopper was originally written for CampJS V.

Screenshots

menu.png

cat.png

Install

Get it from npm

npm install perfschool -g

**perfschool requires you to use Node.js v0.10.x.

Usage

First off, the command below will give you fresh copies of the files you'll need to run the exercises.

perfschool init

Once that's out of the way, just run the command below and choose one of the exercises!

cd perfschool-playground ; npm install ; perfschool

FAQ

Yes, yes I have. That article talks about PageSpeed Service, a CloudFlare-like CDN service that's going to be shut down. The PageSpeed Insights product and related open-source products are still alive and well (source).

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial