openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pn

performance-now

by Myrne Stol
2.1.0 (see all)

Implements performance.now (based on process.hrtime).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.2M

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

performance-now Build Status Dependency Status

Implements a function similar to performance.now (based on process.hrtime).

Modern browsers have a window.performance object with - among others - a now method which gives time in milliseconds, but with sub-millisecond precision. This module offers the same function based on the Node.js native process.hrtime function.

Using process.hrtime means that the reported time will be monotonically increasing, and not subject to clock-drift.

According to the High Resolution Time specification, the number of milliseconds reported by performance.now should be relative to the value of performance.timing.navigationStart.

In the current version of the module (2.0) the reported time is relative to the time the current Node process has started (inferred from process.uptime()).

Version 1.0 reported a different time. The reported time was relative to the time the module was loaded (i.e. the time it was first required). If you need this functionality, version 1.0 is still available on NPM.

Example usage

var now = require("performance-now")
var start = now()
var end = now()
console.log(start.toFixed(3)) // the number of milliseconds the current node process is running
console.log((start-end).toFixed(3)) // ~ 0.002 on my system

Running the now function two times right after each other yields a time difference of a few microseconds. Given this overhead, I think it's best to assume that the precision of intervals computed with this method is not higher than 10 microseconds, if you don't know the exact overhead on your own system.

License

performance-now is released under the MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017 Braveg1rl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial