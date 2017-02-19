Implements a function similar to performance.now (based on process.hrtime ).

Modern browsers have a window.performance object with - among others - a now method which gives time in milliseconds, but with sub-millisecond precision. This module offers the same function based on the Node.js native process.hrtime function.

Using process.hrtime means that the reported time will be monotonically increasing, and not subject to clock-drift.

According to the High Resolution Time specification, the number of milliseconds reported by performance.now should be relative to the value of performance.timing.navigationStart .

In the current version of the module (2.0) the reported time is relative to the time the current Node process has started (inferred from process.uptime() ).

Version 1.0 reported a different time. The reported time was relative to the time the module was loaded (i.e. the time it was first require d). If you need this functionality, version 1.0 is still available on NPM.

Example usage

var now = require ( "performance-now" ) var start = now() var end = now() console .log(start.toFixed( 3 )) console .log((start-end).toFixed( 3 ))

Running the now function two times right after each other yields a time difference of a few microseconds. Given this overhead, I think it's best to assume that the precision of intervals computed with this method is not higher than 10 microseconds, if you don't know the exact overhead on your own system.

License

performance-now is released under the MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017 Braveg1rl