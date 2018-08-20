A superset of the User Timing API (
window.performance) for Node.js
Uses
process.hrtime to capture marks + measures to gain deeper visibility into the timings that you define in your application.
0 Dependencies!
4.3.2
2.14.12
With yarn (recommended) in project directory:
yarn add performance-node
With npm in project directory:
npm install performance-node
Then, run your application:
const Perf = require('performance-node');
const timeline = new Perf();
timeline.mark('foo-start');
// delay(10)
timeline.mark('foo-end');
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');
const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-measure')[0];
// {name: 'foo-measure', startTime: 1.2, duration: 10.5, entryType: 'measure'}
const Perf = require('performance-node');
const timeline = new Perf();
// set marks
timeline.mark('foo-start');
timeline.mark('foo-end');
// create a measurement
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');
// get all timeline entries (marks + measures)
timeline.getEntries();
// get all entries with the same name
timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-start');
// get all entries with the same type
timeline.getEntriesByType('measure');
// clear marks
timeline.clearMarks();
// clear measures
timeline.clearMeasures();
// clear all entries
timeline.clear();
// get a point in time in milliseconds
timeline.now();
offset (number: optional)
By default, the
startTime of each mark is calculated by subracting the construction time from
process.hrtime. If you would rather the startTime map as closely as possible to
process.hrtime values, set
offset: 0. You can also supply any number as a custom offset.
const Perf = require('performance-node');
const timeline = new Perf({ offset: 0 });
timeline.mark('foo-start');
// delay(10)
timeline.mark('foo-end');
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');
const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-measure')[0];
// {name: 'foo-measure', startTime: 227851.91, duration: 10.5, entryType: 'measure'}
timestamp (bool: optional = false)
Add a
timestamp (unix epoch) value for each mark based on
Date.now().
const Perf = require('performance-node');
const timeline = new Perf({ timestamp: true });
timeline.mark('foo-start');
const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-start')[0];
// {name: 'foo-start', startTime: 1.2, duration: 0, entryType: 'mark', timestamp: 1501189303951}
npm run eslint -- --fix to auto-format the code before submitting pull requests.