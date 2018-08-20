openbase logo
performance-node

by iopipe
0.2.0

Performance for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Performance for Node.js

CircleCI styled with prettier semantic-release

A superset of the User Timing API (window.performance) for Node.js

Uses process.hrtime to capture marks + measures to gain deeper visibility into the timings that you define in your application.

0 Dependencies!

Requirements

  • Node >= 4.3.2
  • NPM >= 2.14.12

Install

With yarn (recommended) in project directory:

yarn add performance-node

With npm in project directory:

npm install performance-node

Then, run your application:

const Perf = require('performance-node');

const timeline = new Perf();

timeline.mark('foo-start');
// delay(10)
timeline.mark('foo-end');
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');

const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-measure')[0];
// {name: 'foo-measure', startTime: 1.2, duration: 10.5, entryType: 'measure'}

Methods

const Perf = require('performance-node');

const timeline = new Perf();

// set marks
timeline.mark('foo-start');
timeline.mark('foo-end');

// create a measurement
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');

// get all timeline entries (marks + measures)
timeline.getEntries();

// get all entries with the same name
timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-start');

// get all entries with the same type
timeline.getEntriesByType('measure');

// clear marks
timeline.clearMarks();

// clear measures
timeline.clearMeasures();

// clear all entries
timeline.clear();

// get a point in time in milliseconds
timeline.now();

Config

offset (number: optional)

By default, the startTime of each mark is calculated by subracting the construction time from process.hrtime. If you would rather the startTime map as closely as possible to process.hrtime values, set offset: 0. You can also supply any number as a custom offset.

const Perf = require('performance-node');

const timeline = new Perf({ offset: 0 });

timeline.mark('foo-start');
// delay(10)
timeline.mark('foo-end');
timeline.measure('foo-measure', 'foo-start', 'foo-end');

const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-measure')[0];
// {name: 'foo-measure', startTime: 227851.91, duration: 10.5, entryType: 'measure'}

timestamp (bool: optional = false)

Add a timestamp (unix epoch) value for each mark based on Date.now().

const Perf = require('performance-node');

const timeline = new Perf({ timestamp: true });

timeline.mark('foo-start');

const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName('foo-start')[0];
// {name: 'foo-start', startTime: 1.2, duration: 0, entryType: 'mark', timestamp: 1501189303951}

Contributing

  • This project uses Prettier. Please execute npm run eslint -- --fix to auto-format the code before submitting pull requests.

