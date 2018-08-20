Performance for Node.js

A superset of the User Timing API ( window.performance ) for Node.js

Uses process.hrtime to capture marks + measures to gain deeper visibility into the timings that you define in your application.

0 Dependencies!

Requirements

Node >= 4.3.2

NPM >= 2.14.12

Install

With yarn (recommended) in project directory:

yarn add performance-node

With npm in project directory:

npm install performance-node

Then, run your application:

const Perf = require ( 'performance-node' ); const timeline = new Perf(); timeline.mark( 'foo-start' ); timeline.mark( 'foo-end' ); timeline.measure( 'foo-measure' , 'foo-start' , 'foo-end' ); const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName( 'foo-measure' )[ 0 ];

Methods

const Perf = require ( 'performance-node' ); const timeline = new Perf(); timeline.mark( 'foo-start' ); timeline.mark( 'foo-end' ); timeline.measure( 'foo-measure' , 'foo-start' , 'foo-end' ); timeline.getEntries(); timeline.getEntriesByName( 'foo-start' ); timeline.getEntriesByType( 'measure' ); timeline.clearMarks(); timeline.clearMeasures(); timeline.clear(); timeline.now();

Config

offset (number: optional)

By default, the startTime of each mark is calculated by subracting the construction time from process.hrtime . If you would rather the startTime map as closely as possible to process.hrtime values, set offset: 0 . You can also supply any number as a custom offset.

const Perf = require ( 'performance-node' ); const timeline = new Perf({ offset : 0 }); timeline.mark( 'foo-start' ); timeline.mark( 'foo-end' ); timeline.measure( 'foo-measure' , 'foo-start' , 'foo-end' ); const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName( 'foo-measure' )[ 0 ];

Add a timestamp (unix epoch) value for each mark based on Date.now() .

const Perf = require ( 'performance-node' ); const timeline = new Perf({ timestamp : true }); timeline.mark( 'foo-start' ); const myMeasure = timeline.getEntriesByName( 'foo-start' )[ 0 ];

Contributing