The goal of this package is to support:
This Node.js library is the reference implementation. Others will follow in other languages. There are the following components in this reference implementation:
You obtain the following with little or no additional work:
The usual for Node.js stuff
$ npm install perfectapi
or for a global install:
$ sudo npm install -g perfectapi
First, create a
perfectapi.json configuration file. See Configuration File for details. Once you have a configuration file, a sample usage is:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var perfectapi = require('perfectapi');
var path = require('path');
var configPath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'perfectapi.json');
var parser = new perfectapi.Parser();
//handle the commands
parser.on("mycommand", function(config, callback) {
//do mycommand code, putting results into "result" object
//after done
callback(err, result);
});
parser.on("anothercommand", function(config, callback) {
//do anothercommand code, putting results into "result" object
//after done
callback(err, result);
});
//expose the api
module.exports = parser.parse(configPath);
In your
package.json file, be sure to specify the above file as a "bin", so that the app can be called from the command-line, e.g.
{ "name": "myNodeLib"
, "version": "0.0.1"
,"description": "My brilliant API"
,"main": "./bin/myNodeLib.js"
,"bin": "./bin/myNodeLib.js"
, "engines": {
"node" : ">=0.6.5"
}
, "dependencies": {
"perfectapi": ">=0.0.6"
}
}
Thats it.
Other node apps can use your library (e.g.
myNodeLib) like below. This is exactly the same as you might access any other API, except that the function signature is always the same
(config, callback) and the callback is also always the same
function(err, result).
result is a return object with the structure defined in the configuration.
var test1=require('myNodeLib');
var config = {}
test1.mycommand(config, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('something went wrong: ' + err);
} else {
console.log('output = ' + JSON.stringify(result));
}
});
Assuming the service is running at http://myserver.com:3000/apis, code looks like below:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.6.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="//myserver.com:3000/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="//myserver.com:3000/apis/jquery.perfectapi.js"></script>
<script>
myNodeLib.callApi('myCommand', config, function(err, result) {
...do stuff
});
</script>
Examples:
$ myapp --help
Usage: myapp [options] [command]
Commands:
gen [options] <scripts>
Generates a new Amazon EC2 image using the supplied scripts
scripts [options]
Lists available scripts for use in gen
server [options]
Run this API as a REST + JSON server
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
The
server command is added automatically (to self-host your API).
Focusing on just one of the commands:
$ myapp gen --help
Usage: gen [options] <scripts>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-r, --root <root> specify the root folder where scripts can be found
-a, --ami [ami] the AMI name that will form the basis of the new images
-p, --publish if set, the resulting AMI(s) will be made public
This is for accessing other PerfectAPI interfaces from Node.js. The API you are accessing could be written in any language, but is written using PerfectAPI, and hosted somewhere on the Internet. The syntax is almost identical to the normal Node usage, with the following differences:
var perfectapi = require('perfectapi');
perfectapi.proxy('http://myserver.com:3000/apis', function(err, test1) {
var config = {}
test1.mycommand(config, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.log('something went wrong: ' + err);
} else {
console.log('output = ' + JSON.stringify(result));
}
});
});