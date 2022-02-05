openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
psv

perfect-scrollbar-vue2

by Adam
1.2.0 (see all)

Vue.js wrapper for perfect scrollbar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

254

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Scroll Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue2-perfect-scrollbar

Vue.js minimalistic but powerful wrapper for perfect scrollbar

Are you looking compatible version with Vue3 ? check https://github.com/mercs600/vue3-perfect-scrollbar

Why I Created it ?

Because I ❤️ to use perfect-scrollbar in my projects (🙌 utatti). But also because the current solutions on github are outdated or overcomplicated.

Why would you use it ?

Because you want to load perfect-scrollbar to your Vue project in an easy way. But also because this plugin is updated, tested and build by rollup. So you will not find any unnecessary 💩 code in this repo. I hope 🙏.

If you have any reasonable PR you are welcome 🤘

Install

npm

npm install vue2-perfect-scrollbar

yarn

yarn add vue2-perfect-scrollbar

How to use

Global Registration

import PerfectScrollbar from 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar'
import 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar/dist/vue2-perfect-scrollbar.css'

Vue.use(PerfectScrollbar)

So then you can use this plugin in each component as

<perfect-scrollbar>
    <p> Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. </p>
</perfect-scrollbar>

This plugin will generate a container with ".ps" class name, you need to customize the height of the container

/* example */
.ps {
  height: 400px;
}

Edit Vue Template

Global options

Install method takes additional parameters:

name {String}

Name of your global component.

Default: PerfectScrollbar

tag {String}

Tag which will be render as perfect scrollbar container

Default: div

watchOptions {Boolean}

Set true if you want to update perfect-scrollbar on options change

Default: false

options {Object}: Options

perfect-scrollbar options.

Default: {}

Local Registration

<template>
    <div>
        <perfect-scrollbar>
            <p> Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. </p>
        </perfect-scrollbar>
    </div>
</template>
<script>
import { PerfectScrollbar } from 'vue2-perfect-scrollbar'
export default {
    components: {
        PerfectScrollbar
    }
}
</script>
<style src="vue2-perfect-scrollbar/dist/vue2-perfect-scrollbar.css"/>

Edit Vue Template

Props

tag {String}

Tag which will be render as perfect scrollbar container

Default: div

watchOptions {Boolean}

Set true if you want to update perfect-scrollbar on options change

Default: false

options {Object}: Options

perfect-scrollbar options.

Events

You can use Vue.js way to listen on the all perfect-scrollbar events. List of events you can find here

Simple example:

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <perfect-scrollbar @ps-scroll-y="onScroll" ref="scrollbar">
      <div>your content here</div>
    </perfect-scrollbar>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    onScroll(event) {
      console.log(this.$refs.scrollbar.ps, event);
    }
  }
};
</script>

Edit Vue Perfect Scrollbar Event Listening

DEMO

https://mercs600.github.io/vue2-perfect-scrollbar/. You can also fork example from codesandbox

Cookbook

Custom scrollbar behavior with router.

One of simple solution to setup custom scrollbar to top when your route is changed.

  1. Add perfect scrollbar as wrapper for router-view and add simple ref
<perfect-scrollbar ref="scroll">
  <router-view></router-view>
</perfect-scrollbar>
  1. Add watch on $route to setup scroll container to 0, when route is changed. 
watch: {
  $route() {
    this.$refs.scroll.$el.scrollTop = 0;
  }
}

Edit vue2-perfect-scrollbar with router

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vue
vuebar(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vps
vue-perfect-scrollbarscrollbar for vue, depend on perfect-scrollbar(https://github.com/noraesae/perfect-scrollbar)
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
22K
vuescrollA customizable scrollbar plugin based on vue.js for PC , mobile phone, touch screen, laptop.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
15K
vs
vue2-scrollbarThe Simplest Pretty Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. https://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-scrollbar
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1K
vsl
vue-scrollbar-liveA vuejs scrollbar component for PC
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
641
vb
v-barThe virtual responsive crossbrowser scrollbar component for VueJS 2x
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
327
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial