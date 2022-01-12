openbase logo
perfect-scrollbar

by mdbootstrap
1.5.3 (see all)

Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

675K

GitHub Stars

8.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

117

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Bar

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/55
Read All Reviews
nathanewakefield

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

perfect-scrollbar

Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin

Why perfect-scrollbar?

Why perfect-scrollbar?

perfect-scrollbar is minimalistic but perfect (for us, and maybe for most developers) scrollbar plugin.

  • No change on design layout
  • No manipulation on DOM tree
  • Use plain scrollTop and scrollLeft
  • Scrollbar style is fully customizable
  • Efficient update on layout change

We hope you will love it!

Live preview

Check out the Live Preview snippet. You can fork it right away for testing and experimenting purposes.

Nathan Wakefield
9 months ago
Software Developer for HBE Systems Junior CS major
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

perfect-scrollbar is very nice for getting a sleek scrollbar style in your app. I use it in every project I work on. It's simple and configurable, both in appearance and behavior. I highly recommend it.

0
Farbod Vand
2 months ago
2 months ago
James Donaldson
10 months ago
10 months ago
Aditya
November 26, 2020
Just a young gun with a quick fuse!
November 26, 2020
amiceli
August 14, 2020
August 14, 2020

