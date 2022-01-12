Minimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin

Why perfect-scrollbar?

perfect-scrollbar is minimalistic but perfect (for us, and maybe for most developers) scrollbar plugin.

No change on design layout

No manipulation on DOM tree

Use plain scrollTop and scrollLeft

and Scrollbar style is fully customizable

Efficient update on layout change

We hope you will love it!

Live preview

Check out the Live Preview snippet. You can fork it right away for testing and experimenting purposes.

