A set of functions for drawing perfect arrows between points and shapes.
getArrow - For point-to-point arrows.
getBoxToBoxArrow - For rectangle-to-rectangle arrows.
npm i perfect-arrows
or
yarn add perfect-arrows
The functions in this library provide only the information needed to draw an arrow. You'll need to draw the arrow yourself using your technology of choice. See below for an example React component with SVG.
getArrow(x0, y0, x1, y1, options)
The
getArrow function accepts the position of two points and returns an array containing information for:
You can use this information to draw an arc and arrow-heads. You can use the options object to tweak the return values.
const arrow = getArrow(0, 0, 100, 200, {
bow: 0,
stretch: 0.5,
stretchMin: 0,
stretchMax: 420,
padStart: 0,
padEnd: 0,
flip: false,
straights: true,
})
const [sx, sy, cx, cy, ex, ey, ae, as, sc] = arrow
|Argument
|Type
|Description
x0
|number
|The x position of the starting point.
y0
|number
|The y position of the starting point.
x1
|number
|The x position of the ending point.
y1
|number
|The y position of the ending point.
|options
|object
|An (optional) object containing one or more of the options described below.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
bow
|number
|0
|A value representing the natural bow of the arrow. At
0, all lines will be straight.
stretch
|number
|.5
|The effect that the arrow's length will have, relative to its
minStretch and
maxStretch, on the bow of the arrow. At
0, the stretch will have no effect.
minStretch
|number
|0
|The length of the arrow where the line should be most stretched. Shorter distances than this will have no additional effect on the bow of the arrow.
maxStretch
|number
|420
|The length of the arrow at which the stretch should have no effect.
padStart
|number
|0
|How far the arrow's starting point should be from the provided start point.
padEnd
|number
|0
|How far the arrow's ending point should be from the provided end point.
flip
|boolean
|false
|Whether to reflect the arrow's bow angle.
straights
|boolean
|true
|Whether to use straight lines at 45 degree angles.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
x0
|number
|The x position of the (padded) starting point.
y0
|number
|The y position of the (padded) starting point.
x1
|number
|The x position of the (padded) ending point.
y1
|number
|The y position of the (padded) ending point.
ae
|number
|The angle (in radians) for an ending arrowhead.
as
|number
|The angle (in radians) for a starting arrowhead.
ac
|number
|The angle (in radians) for a center arrowhead.
import * as React from "react"
import { getArrow } from "perfect-arrows"
export function PerfectArrow() {
const p1 = { x: 64, y: 64 }
const p2 = { x: 128, y: 96 }
const arrow = getArrow(p1.x, p1.y, p2.x, p2.y, {
padEnd: 20,
})
const [sx, sy, cx, cy, ex, ey, ae, as, ec] = arrow
const endAngleAsDegrees = ae * (180 / Math.PI)
return (
<svg
viewBox="0 0 720 480"
style={{ width: 720, height: 480 }}
stroke="#000"
fill="#000"
strokeWidth={3}
>
<circle cx={sx} cy={sy} r={4} />
<path d={`M${sx},${sy} Q${cx},${cy} ${ex},${ey}`} fill="none" />
<polygon
points="0,-6 12,0, 0,6"
transform={`translate(${ex},${ey}) rotate(${endAngleAsDegrees})`}
/>
</svg>
)
}
getBoxToBoxArrow(x0, y0, w0, h0, x1, y1, w1, h1, options)
The
getBoxToBoxArrow function accepts the position and dimensions of two boxes (or rectangles) and returns an array containing information for:
You can use this information to draw an arc and arrow-heads. You can use the options object to tweak the return values.
Note: The options and values returned by
getBoxToBoxArrow are in the same format as the options and values for
getArrow.
const arrow = getBoxToBoxArrow(0, 0, 96, 128, 400, 200, 128, 96, {
bow: 0,
stretch: 0.5,
stretchMin: 0,
stretchMax: 420,
padStart: 0,
padEnd: 0,
flip: false,
straights: true,
})
const [sx, sy, cx, cy, ex, ey, ae, as, sc] = arrow
|Argument
|Type
|Description
x0
|number
|The x position of the first rectangle.
y0
|number
|The y position of the first rectangle.
w0
|number
|The width of the first rectangle.
h0
|number
|The height of the first rectangle.
x1
|number
|The x position of the second rectangle.
y1
|number
|The y position of the second rectangle.
w1
|number
|The width of the second rectangle.
h1
|number
|The height of the second rectangle.
|options
|object
|An (optional) object containing one or more of the options described below.
See options in
getArrow above. (Both functions use the same options object.)
See returns in
getArrow above. (Both functions return the same set of values.)
import * as React from "react"
import { getBoxToBoxArrow } from "perfect-arrows"
export function PerfectArrow() {
const p1 = { x: 64, y: 64, w: 64, h: 64 }
const p2 = { x: 128, y: 96, w: 64, h: 64 }
const arrow = getBoxToBoxArrow(
p1.x,
p1.y,
p1.w,
p1.h,
p2.x,
p2.y,
p2.w,
p2.h,
{
bow: 0.2,
stretch: 0.5,
stretchMin: 40,
stretchMax: 420,
padStart: 0,
padEnd: 20,
flip: false,
straights: true,
}
)
const [sx, sy, cx, cy, ex, ey, ae, as, ec] = arrow
const endAngleAsDegrees = ae * (180 / Math.PI)
return (
<svg
viewBox="0 0 1280 720"
style={{ width: 1280, height: 720 }}
stroke="#000"
fill="#000"
strokeWidth={3}
>
<circle cx={sx} cy={sy} r={4} />
<path d={`M${sx},${sy} Q${cx},${cy} ${ex},${ey}`} fill="none" />
<polygon
points="0,-6 12,0, 0,6"
transform={`translate(${ex},${ey}) rotate(${endAngleAsDegrees})`}
/>
</svg>
)
}