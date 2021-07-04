Why perf-marks?

If you want to get more details about that, please read "Cross-platform performance measurements with User Timing API and perf-marks" blog post

That's the simplest and lightweight solution for User Timing API in Javascript. Simple how it should be.

You can find more details about it in the slides "User Timing API: because performance matters"

Contributing

Please check our contributing.md to know more about setup and how to contribute.

Setup and installation

Make sure that you are using the NodeJS version is the same as .nvmrc file version. If you don't have this version please use a version manager such as nvm or n to manage your local nodejs versions.

Please make sure that you are using NodeJS version 6.10.2

Assuming that you are using nvm , please run the commands inside this folder:

$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); $ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc);

In Windows, please install NodeJS using one of these options:

Via NVM Windows package: Dowload via this link. After that, run the commands:

$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); $ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc);

Via Chocolatey:

$ choco install nodejs.install -version 6.10.2

Install yarn

We use yarn as our package manager instead of npm

Install it following these steps

After that, just navigate to your local repository and run

$ yarn install

Demo

Try out our demo on Stackblitz!

Run the tests

$ yarn test

Run the build

$ yarn build

Run the bundlesize check

$ yarn bundlesize

Run the code lint

$ yarn lint

PerfMarks

This service exposes a few different methods with which you can interact with feature toggle service.

Adds the user timing api marker instrumentation in your application.

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... PerfMarks.start( 'name-of-your-mark' ); ...

Returns the results for the specified marker.

PerfMarks.end(markName) calls PerfMarks.clear(markName) after return the mark values

If markNameToCompare value is not passed, the package will create a mark using markName + '-end' . Otherwise, it will compare based on the given mark.

If you're passing markNameToCompare value, please make sure you're also started the mark with the same name previously

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... PerfMarks.start( 'name-of-your-mark' ); ... const markResults: PerfMarks.PerfMarksPerformanceEntry = PerfMarks.end( 'name-of-your-mark' );

Removes the specified marker

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... PerfMarks.start( 'name-of-your-mark' ); ... PerfMarks.clear( 'name-of-your-mark' ); ...

Removes all the markers

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... PerfMarks.start( 'name-of-your-mark' ); PerfMarks.start( 'another-name-of-your-mark' ); ... PerfMarks.clearAll(); ...

Gets the marks for navigation loaded

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... const markResults: PerfMarksPerformanceNavigationTiming = PerfMarks.getNavigationMarker(); ...

Gets the result for all marks that matches with the given mark name

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... PerfMarks.start( 'name-of-your-mark' ); PerfMarks.start( 'another-name-of-your-mark' ); ... const markResult: PerfMarksPerformanceNavigationTiming[] = PerfMarks.getEntriesByType( 'name-of-your-mark' ); ...

Boolean with the result of the check if User Timing API is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version.

PerfMarks already have a fallback in case user timing is not supported. This boolean is exposed in case the app needs to check the case to use any other mechanism.

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... if (PerfMarks.isUserTimingAPISupported) { } ...

Boolean with the result of the check if PerformanceObservable is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version.

PerfMarks does not provide a fallback if PerformanceObservable is not supported. This boolean is exposed in case the app needs to check the case to use any other mechanism.

import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks' ; ... if (PerfMarks.isPerformanceObservableSupported) { try { const observer: PerformanceObserver = new PerformanceObserver( list => { }); observer.observe({ entryTypes : [ 'longtask' ] }); } catch (e) {} observer.disconnect(); } ...

Runs profiler using User Timing Api method to get user timing information. It will return a Promise with mark key with a PerfMarksPerformanceEntry type OR mark key + data key with the content for the callback method If the given callback returns something.

const methodToBeMeasured = () => { }; const { mark, data } = PerfMarks.profiler(methodToBeMeasured, 'name-of-the-mark-for-this-method' );

Entrypoints

These are entrypoints for specific components to be used carefully by the consumers. If you're using one of these entrypoints we are assuming you know what you are doing. So it means that code-splitting and tree-shaking should be done on the consumer/product side.

By definition it will use CJS as the main distribution entrypoint used in the app. However, this can be changed in the consumer's bundle step. This is the built-in scenario if the consumer uses toolings such as Webpack , Rollup , or Parcel .

Exposed entrypoints

perf-marks/marks : it has all the methods for marks start : Frontend and Backend support end : Frontend and Backend support clear : Frontend and Backend support clearAll : Frontend and Backend support isUserTimingAPISupported : Deprecated (will be removed in v2). Use the value imported from perf-marks/utils instead. Frontend and Backend support isPerformanceObservableSupported : Deprecated (will be removed in v2). Use the value imported from perf-marks/utils instead. Frontend and Backend support

: it has all the methods for marks perf-marks/entries : it has all the methods to get entries getNavigationMarker : Frontend support only getEntriesByType : frontend support only

: it has all the methods to get entries perf-marks/utils : it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations isNodeJSEnv : Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if package is running on the browser or in a NodeJS environment isPerformanceObservableSupported : Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if PerformanceObservable is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version isUserTimingAPISupported : Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if User Timing API is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version

: it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations perf-marks/profiler : it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations profiler : Frontend and Backend support. profiler using User Timing Api method. It will return a Promise with mark key with a PerfMarksPerformanceEntry type or mark key + data key with the content for the callback method If the given callback returns something.

: it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations

If you need optimize your bundle size even more, this package provides different bundles for CommonJS , UMD , ESM , ES2015 and ES2020 . To make the dev experience smoothiest as possible, you can use babel-plugin-transform-imports in your app and configure the bundle that fits the most for your app!

Also, please make sure you configured your module bundler to support these optimized bundles based on your development loop. For Webpack, please check https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolvemainfields for more details or look for the module bundler documentation you're currently using.

yarn add -D babel-plugin-transform-imports npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-imports

Create a .babelrc.js file in the root directory of your project:

const plugins = [ [ 'babel-plugin-transform-imports' , { 'perf-marks/perf-marks' : { transform : 'perf-marks/dist/esm/${member}' , preventFullImport : true , }, 'perf-marks/entries' : { transform : 'perf-marks/entries/esm/${member}' , preventFullImport : true , }, }, ], ]; module .exports = { plugins };

Or just use it via babel-plugin-import

yarn add -D babel-plugin-import npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-import

Create a .babelrc.js file in the root directory of your project:

const plugins = [ [ 'babel-plugin-import' , { libraryName : 'perf-marks/entries' , libraryDirectory : 'esm' , camel2DashComponentName : false , }, 'entries' , ], ]; module .exports = { plugins };

And enjoy! Yeah, it's simple like that 😉

Publish

this project is using np package to publish, which makes things straightforward. EX: np <patch|minor|major>

For more details, please check np package on npmjs.com

Author

Wilson Mendes (willmendesneto)