If you want to get more details about that, please read "Cross-platform performance measurements with User Timing API and perf-marks" blog post
That's the simplest and lightweight solution for User Timing API in Javascript. Simple how it should be.
You can find more details about it in the slides "User Timing API: because performance matters"
Please check our contributing.md to know more about setup and how to contribute.
Make sure that you are using the NodeJS version is the same as
.nvmrc file version. If you don't have this version please use a version manager such as
nvm or
n to manage your local nodejs versions.
Please make sure that you are using NodeJS version 6.10.2
Assuming that you are using
nvm, please run the commands inside this folder:
$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); # install required nodejs version
$ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc); # use nodejs version
In Windows, please install NodeJS using one of these options:
Via
NVM Windows package: Dowload via this link. After that, run the commands:
$ nvm install $(cat .nvmrc); # install required nodejs version
$ nvm use $(cat .nvmrc); # use nodejs version
Via Chocolatey:
$ choco install nodejs.install -version 6.10.2
We use
yarn as our package manager instead of
npm
Install it following these steps
After that, just navigate to your local repository and run
$ yarn install
Try out our demo on Stackblitz!
$ yarn test # run the tests
$ yarn build # run the tests
$ yarn bundlesize # run the tests
$ yarn lint # run the tests
PerfMarks
This service exposes a few different methods with which you can interact with feature toggle service.
PerfMarks.start(markName)
Adds the user timing api marker instrumentation in your application.
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
PerfMarks.start('name-of-your-mark');
...
PerfMarks.end(markName, markNameToCompare)
Returns the results for the specified marker.
PerfMarks.end(markName)calls
PerfMarks.clear(markName)after return the mark values
If
markNameToCompare value is not passed, the package will create a mark using
markName + '-end'. Otherwise, it will compare based on the given mark.
If you're passing
markNameToComparevalue, please make sure you're also started the mark with the same name previously
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
PerfMarks.start('name-of-your-mark');
...
const markResults: PerfMarks.PerfMarksPerformanceEntry = PerfMarks.end('name-of-your-mark');
PerfMarks.clear(markName)
Removes the specified marker
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
PerfMarks.start('name-of-your-mark');
...
PerfMarks.clear('name-of-your-mark');
...
PerfMarks.clearAll()
Removes all the markers
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
PerfMarks.start('name-of-your-mark');
PerfMarks.start('another-name-of-your-mark');
...
PerfMarks.clearAll();
...
PerfMarks.getNavigationMarker()
Gets the marks for
navigation loaded
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
const markResults: PerfMarksPerformanceNavigationTiming = PerfMarks.getNavigationMarker();
...
PerfMarks.getEntriesByType(markName)
Gets the result for all marks that matches with the given mark name
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
PerfMarks.start('name-of-your-mark');
PerfMarks.start('another-name-of-your-mark');
...
// It will return results for all the marks that matches with `name-of-your-mark`
// In this case, `name-of-your-mark` and `another-name-of-your-mark`
const markResult: PerfMarksPerformanceNavigationTiming[] = PerfMarks.getEntriesByType('name-of-your-mark');
...
PerfMarks.isUserTimingAPISupported
Boolean with the result of the check if User Timing API is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version.
PerfMarksalready have a fallback in case user timing is not supported. This boolean is exposed in case the app needs to check the case to use any other mechanism.
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
if (PerfMarks.isUserTimingAPISupported) {
// ... Do something
}
...
PerfMarks.isPerformanceObservableSupported
Boolean with the result of the check if PerformanceObservable is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version.
PerfMarksdoes not provide a fallback if
PerformanceObservableis not supported. This boolean is exposed in case the app needs to check the case to use any other mechanism.
import * as PerfMarks from 'perf-marks';
...
// Checking if `PerformanceObservable` is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version
if (PerfMarks.isPerformanceObservableSupported) {
try {
// If yes, start the PerformanceObserver
const observer: PerformanceObserver = new PerformanceObserver(list => {
// ... Do something
});
// register observer based on the entryTypes
// E.G. for long task notifications
observer.observe({ entryTypes: ['longtask'] });
} catch (e) {}
// ... Finishing the observer
observer.disconnect();
}
...
PerfMarks.profiler()
Runs profiler using User Timing Api method to get user timing information. It will return a Promise with
mark key with a
PerfMarksPerformanceEntry type OR
mark key +
data key with the content for the callback method If the given callback returns something.
const methodToBeMeasured = () => {
/** method content */
};
// `res` will contain `mark` with the information and `data`
// if `methodToBeMeasured` returns something
const { mark, data } = PerfMarks.profiler(methodToBeMeasured, 'name-of-the-mark-for-this-method');
These are entrypoints for specific components to be used carefully by the consumers. If you're using one of these entrypoints we are assuming you know what you are doing. So it means that code-splitting and tree-shaking should be done on the consumer/product side.
By definition it will use CJS as the main distribution entrypoint used in the app. However, this can be changed in the consumer's bundle step. This is the built-in scenario if the consumer uses toolings such as
Webpack,
Rollup, or
Parcel.
perf-marks/marks: it has all the methods for marks
start: Frontend and Backend support
end: Frontend and Backend support
clear: Frontend and Backend support
clearAll: Frontend and Backend support
isUserTimingAPISupported: Deprecated (will be removed in v2). Use the value imported from
perf-marks/utils instead. Frontend and Backend support
isPerformanceObservableSupported: Deprecated (will be removed in v2). Use the value imported from
perf-marks/utils instead. Frontend and Backend support
perf-marks/entries: it has all the methods to get entries
getNavigationMarker: Frontend support only
getEntriesByType: frontend support only
perf-marks/utils: it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations
isNodeJSEnv: Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if package is running on the browser or in a NodeJS environment
isPerformanceObservableSupported: Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if
PerformanceObservable is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version
isUserTimingAPISupported: Frontend and Backend support. Boolean with the result of the check if User Timing API is supported for the current browser/NodeJS version
perf-marks/profiler: it has all the feature, and platform checks and validations
profiler: Frontend and Backend support. profiler using User Timing Api method. It will return a Promise with
mark key with a
PerfMarksPerformanceEntry type or
mark key +
data key with the content for the callback method If the given callback returns something.
If you need optimize your bundle size even more, this package provides different bundles for
CommonJS,
UMD,
ESM,
ES2015 and
ES2020. To make the dev experience smoothiest as possible, you can use
babel-plugin-transform-imports in your app and configure the bundle that fits the most for your app!
Also, please make sure you configured your module bundler to support these optimized bundles based on your development loop. For Webpack, please check https://webpack.js.org/configuration/resolve/#resolvemainfields for more details or look for the module bundler documentation you're currently using.
yarn add -D babel-plugin-transform-imports
# or
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-imports
Create a
.babelrc.js file in the root directory of your project:
const plugins = [
[
'babel-plugin-transform-imports',
{
'perf-marks/perf-marks': {
// Use "transform: 'perf-marks/perf-marks/${member}'," if your bundler does not support ES modules
transform: 'perf-marks/dist/esm/${member}',
preventFullImport: true,
},
'perf-marks/entries': {
// Use "transform: 'perf-marks/entries/${member}'," if your bundler does not support ES modules
transform: 'perf-marks/entries/esm/${member}',
preventFullImport: true,
},
},
],
];
module.exports = { plugins };
Or just use it via
babel-plugin-import
yarn add -D babel-plugin-import
# or
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-import
Create a
.babelrc.js file in the root directory of your project:
const plugins = [
[
'babel-plugin-import',
{
libraryName: 'perf-marks/entries',
// Use "'libraryDirectory': ''," if your bundler does not support ES modules
libraryDirectory: 'esm',
camel2DashComponentName: false,
},
'entries',
],
];
module.exports = { plugins };
And enjoy! Yeah, it's simple like that 😉
this project is using
np package to publish, which makes things straightforward. EX:
np <patch|minor|major>
For more details, please check np package on npmjs.com
Wilson Mendes (willmendesneto)