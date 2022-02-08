Responsive, SVG based HAR waterfall viewer .
Install via
npm install perf-cascade
Live example: https://micmro.github.io/PerfCascade/
*.zhar - zipped HAR files
PerfCascade is exported with UMD, so you can use it as global object, via AMD (e.g. requireJS) or commonJS (internally it uses ES6 modules).
Install the package
import {fromHar} from 'perf-cascade'
// `myHarDoc` represents your HAR doc
const perfCascadeSvg = fromHar(myHarDoc)
document.appendChild(perfCascadeSvg)
With TypeScript you can additionally import TypeDefinitions for
ChartOptions (PerfCascade Options) and
harFormat (namespace for HAR Typings)
When using PerfCascade without any module system it just exports as a global object
perfCascade, you can use as following:
/** pass HAR `perfCascade.fromHar` to generate the SVG element*/
var perfCascadeSvg = perfCascade.fromHar(harData)
document.appendChild(perfCascadeSvg)
Or with options:
/** override selected options for PerfCascade (all have defaults) */
var options = {
showIndicatorIcons: false, //default: true
leftColumnWidth: 30 //default: 25
}
var perfCascadeSvg = perfCascade.fromHar(harData, options)
document.appendChild(perfCascadeSvg)
You can find the compiled (and minified) JS in the releases tab. For the basic version without zHAR support you need
perf-cascade.min.js and some basic CSS styles
perf-cascade.css.
You can install PerfCascade via NPM as well:
Directories:
node_modules/perf-cascade/dist/: bundled UMD modules and the css file in the directory.
node_modules/perf-cascade/lib: contains the full project exported as separate ES6 modules
node_modules/perf-cascade/types: Typescript typings
see options.d.ts for source
|Option
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
rowHeight
number
23
|Height of every request bar block plus spacer pixel (in px) default: 23
showAlignmentHelpers
boolean
true
|Show vertical lines to easier spot potential dependencies/blocking between requests
showMimeTypeIcon
boolean
true
|Show mime type icon on the left
showIndicatorIcons
boolean
true
|Show warning icons for potential issues on the left
leftColumnWidth
number
25
|Relative width of the info column on the left (in percent)
pageSelector
HTMLSelectElement
undefined
|DOM
<select> element to use to select a run if the HAR contains multiple runs.
selectedPage
number
0
|Zero-based index of the page to initially render.
If
selectedPage is larger than the number of pages the last page will be selected.
legendHolder
HTMLElement
(DOM element)
undefined
(not shown)
|If set a legend explaining the waterfall colours is rendered in the
legendHolder DOM element.
showUserTiming
boolean
false
|If enabled the UserTiming data in WebPageTest's format
_userTime.* get parsed and rendered as well.
Matching
_userTime.startTimer-* and
_userTime.endTimer-* entries get combined into one block.
showUserTimingEndMarker
boolean
false (requires
showUserTiming to be
true)
|If
showUserTiming is enabled all
_userTime.endTimer-* marker are hidden by default, only the UserTiming's start and duration is shown. This option also adds an
_userTime.endTimer-* marker.
By loading
/perf-cascade-file-reader.min.js as in this example you can use
perfCascadeFileReader.readFile to read a zip file and convert it to a JSON HAR object.
perfCascadeFileReader.readFile(fileFromTheFileInput, fileName, function(error, data){
if(error){
// handle error
console.error(error)
}else{
// handle success
renderPerfCascadeChart(data)
}
})
Optionally
perfCascadeFileReader.readFile also takes a callback (
(progress:number) => void) as a forth argument
that gets called whenever a new unzip progress status is available.
PerfCascade is composed of a parser
src/ts/transformers/har.ts that parsed HAR into PerfCascade's agnostic
WaterfallDocs format and the renderer (see
PerfCascade() in
src/ts/main.ts that creates the chart SVG.
If you want to render another format, you could fork the repo and create a new parser in
src/ts/transformers/ and implement a new
fromMyNewFormat function similar to
fromHar()in
src/ts/main.ts that takes your format, calls its parser and then calls the main
PerfCascade() function with it and returns it.
It would also be possible to separate the renderer into a separate package, if there is enough interest to justify the effort (create an issue and we can discuss it).
npm run watch
npm run build
See
package.json for other useful tasks like linting, release etc.