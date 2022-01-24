Percollate is a command-line tool that turns web pages into beautifully formatted PDF, EPUB, or HTML files.
percollate is a Node.js command-line tool which you can install globally from npm:
npm install -g percollate
Percollate and its dependencies require Node.js 12.20.0 or later.
There's a packaged version available on Arch User Repository, which you can install using your local AUR helper (
yay,
pacaur, or similar):
yay -S nodejs-percollate
Some Docker images are available in this tracking issue.
Run
percollate --helpfor a list of available commands and options.
Percollate is invoked on one or more operands (usually URLs):
percollate <command> [options] url [url]...
The following commands are available:
percollate pdf produces a PDF file;
percollate epub produces an EPUB file;
percollate html produces a HTML file.
The operands can be URLs, paths to local files, or the
- character which stands for
stdin (the standard inputs).
Unless otherwise stated, these options apply to all three commands.
-o, --output
Specify the path of the resulting bundle relative to the current folder.
percollate pdf https://example.com -o my-example.pdf
-u, --url
Using the
- operand you can read the HTML content from
stdin, as fetched by a separate command, such as
curl. In this sort of setup,
percollate does not know the URL from which the content has been fetched, and relative paths on images, anchors, et cetera won't resolve correctly.
Use the
--url option to supply the source's original URL.
curl https://example.com | percollate pdf - --url=https://example.com
-w, --wait
By default, percollate processes URLs in parallel. Use the
--wait option to process them sequentially instead, with a pause between items. The delay is specified in seconds, and can be zero.
percollate epub --wait=1 url1 url2 url3
--individual
By default, percollate bundles all web pages in a single file. Use the
--individual flag to export each source to a separate file.
percollate pdf --individual http://example.com/page1 http://example.com/page2
--template
Path to a custom HTML template. Applies to
html.
--style
Path to a custom CSS stylesheet, relative to the current folder.
--css
Additional CSS styles you can pass from the command-line to override styles specified by the default/custom stylesheet.
--no-amp
Don't prefer the AMP version of the web page.
--debug
Print more detailed information.
-t, --title
Provide a title for the bundle.
percollate epub http://example.com/page-1 http://example.com/page-2 --title="Best Of Example"
-a, --author
Provide an author for the bundle.
percollate pdf --author="Ella Example" http://example.com
--cover
Generate a cover. The option is implicitly enabled when the
--title option is provided, or when bundling more than one web page to a single file. Disable this implicit behavior by passing the
--no-cover flag.
--toc
Generate a hyperlinked table of contents. The option is implicitly enabled when bundling more than one web page to a single file. Disable this implicit behavior by passing the
--no-toc flag.
Applies to
html.
--hyphenate
Hyphenation is enabled by default for
epub and
html. You can opt into hyphenation with the
--hyphenate flag, or disable it with the
--no-hyphenate flag.
See also the Hyphenation and justification recipe.
--inline
Embed images inline with the document. Images are fetched and converted to Base64-encoded
data URLs.
This option is particularly useful for
html to produce self-contained HTML files.
To turn a single web page into a PDF:
percollate pdf --output=some.pdf https://example.com
To bundle several web pages into a single PDF, specify them as separate arguments to the command:
percollate pdf --output=some.pdf https://example.com/page1 https://example.com/page2
You can use common Unix commands and keep the list of URLs in a newline-delimited text file:
cat urls.txt | xargs percollate pdf --output=some.pdf
To transform several web pages into individual PDF files at once, use the
--individual flag:
percollate pdf --individual https://example.com/page1 https://example.com/page2
If you'd like to fetch the HTML with an external command, you can use
- as an operand, which stands for
stdin (the standard input):
curl https://example.com/page1 | percollate pdf --url=https://example.com/page1 -
Notice we're using the
url option to tell percollate the source of our (now-anonymous) HTML it gets on stdin, so that relative URLs on links and images resolve correctly.
--css option
The
--css option lets you pass a small snippet of CSS to percollate. Here are some common use-cases:
The default page size is A5 (portrait). You can use the
--css option to override it using any supported CSS
size:
percollate pdf --css "@page { size: A3 landscape }" http://example.com
Similarly, you can define:
@page { margin: 0 }
html { font-size: 10pt }
The default stylesheet includes CSS variables for the fonts used in the PDF:
:root {
--main-font: Palatino, 'Palatino Linotype', 'Times New Roman',
'Droid Serif', Times, 'Source Serif Pro', serif, 'Apple Color Emoji',
'Segoe UI Emoji', 'Segoe UI Symbol';
--alt-font: 'helvetica neue', ubuntu, roboto, noto, 'segoe ui', arial,
sans-serif, 'Apple Color Emoji', 'Segoe UI Emoji', 'Segoe UI Symbol';
--code-font: Menlo, Consolas, monospace;
}
|CSS variable
|What it does
--main-font
|The font stack used for body text
--alt-font
|Used in headings, captions, et cetera
--code-font
|Used for code snippets
To override them, use the
--css option:
percollate pdf --css ":root { --main-font: 'PT Serif'; --alt-font: Roboto; }" http://example.com
💡 To work correctly, you must have the fonts installed on your machine. Custom web fonts currently require you to use a custom CSS stylesheet / HTML template.
hrefs from hyperlinks
The idea with percollate is to make PDFs that can be printed without losing where the hyperlinks point to. However, for some link-heavy pages, the appended
hrefs can become bothersome. You can remove them using:
percollate pdf --css "a:after { display: none }" http://example.com
Hyphenation is only enabled by default for PDFs, but you can opt in or out of it for any output format with a flag.
When hyphenation is enabled, paragraphs will be justified:
.article__content p {
text-align: justify;
}
If you prefer left-aligned text:
percollate pdf --css ".article__content p { text-align: left }" http://example.com
--style option
The
--style option lets you use your own CSS stylesheet instead of the default one. Here are some common use-cases for this option:
⚠️ TODO add examples here
--template option
The
--template option lets you use a custom HTML template for the PDF.
💡 The HTML template is parsed with nunjucks, which is a close JavaScript relative of Twig for PHP, Jinja2 for Python and L for Ruby.
Here are some common use-cases:
Puppeteer can print some basic information about the page in the PDF. The following CSS class names are available for the header / footer, into which the appropriate content will be injected:
date — The formatted print date
title — The document title
url — document location (Note: this will print the path of the temporary html, not the original web page URL)
pageNumber — the current page number
totalPages — total pages in the document
👉 See the Chromium source code for details.
You place your header / footer template in a
template element in your HTML:
<template class="header-template"> My header </template>
<template class="footer-template">
<div class="text center">
<span class="pageNumber"></span>
</div>
</template>
See the default HTML for example usage.
You can add CSS styles to the header / footer with either the
--css option or a separate CSS stylesheet (the
--style option).
💡 The header / footer template do not inherit their styles from the rest of the page (i.e. they are not part of the cascade), so you'll have to write the full CSS you want to apply to them.
An example from the default stylesheet:
.footer-template {
font-size: 10pt;
font-weight: bold;
}
To keep the tool up-to-date, you can run:
npm install -g percollate
Occasionally, an ugrade might not go according to plan; in this case, you can uninstall and re-install
percollate:
npm uninstall -g percollate && npm install -g percollate
All export formats follow a common pipeline:
node-fetch
--no-amp flag)
jsdom
mozilla/readability to strip unnecessary elements
Different formats then use different tools to produce the final file.
PDFs are rendered with
puppeteer.
EPUBs have external images fetched and bundled together with the HTML of each article. When the
--inline option is used, images are instead converted to
data URLs and embedded into the HTML.
HTMLs are saved without any further changes. When the
--inline option is used, images are converted to
data URLs and embedded into the HTML. External images are not otherwise fetched.
Percollate inherits the limitations of two of its main components, Readability and Puppeteer (headless Chrome).
The imperative approach Readability takes will not be perfect in each case, especially on HTML pages with atypical markup; you may occasionally notice that it either leaves in superfluous content, or that it strips out parts of the content. You can confirm the problem against Firefox's Reader View. In this case, consider filing an issue on
mozilla/readability.
Using a browser to generate the PDF is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you get excellent support for web platform features. On the other hand, print CSS as defined by W3C specifications is only partially implemented, and it seems unlikely that support will be improved any time soon. However, even with modest print support, I think Chrome is the best (free) tool for the job.
On some Linux machines you'll need to install a few more Chrome dependencies before
percollate works correctly. (Thanks to @ptica for sorting it out)
The
percollate pdf command supports the
--no-sandbox Puppeteer flag, but make sure you're aware of the implications before disabling the sandbox.
Contributions of all kinds are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
Here are some other projects to check out if you're interested in building books using the browser: