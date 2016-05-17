Clean up your
package.jsonwith per-
NODE_ENVnpm scripts.
NODE_ENV to
development.
process.env per-environment.
package.json.
npm install
npm start
{
// Processes spawned by `per-env` inherit environment-specific
// variables, if defined.
"per-env": {
"production": {
"DOCKER_USER": "my",
"DOCKER_REPO": "project"
}
},
"scripts": {
// If NODE_ENV is missing, defaults to "development".
"build": "per-env",
"build:development": "webpack -d --watch",
"build:staging": "webpack -p",
"build:production": "webpack -p",
// Deployment won't work unless NODE_ENV=production is explicitly set.
"deploy": "per-env",
"predeploy:production": "docker build -t ${DOCKER_USER}/${DOCKER_PROJECT} .",
"deploy:production": "docker push ${DOCKER_USER}/${DOCKER_PROJECT}",
// "npm start" is _the_ command to start the server across all environments.
"start": "per-env",
"start:development": "npm run build:development",
"prestart:production": "npm run build",
"start:production": "start-cluster build/server/server.js",
"prestart:staging": "npm run build",
"start:staging": "start-cluster build/server/server.js",
// Explicitly set NODE_ENV, which is helpful in CI.
"test": "NODE_ENV=test per-env",
"test:test": "mocha"
}
}
$ npm install --save per-env
MIT License 2016 © Eric Clemmons