penv

by Julián Duque
0.2.0 (see all)

A package.json environment customizer

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

penv

A package.json environment customizer

Sometimes we need a different package.json properties for our different environments like production, staging and development. (Ex: jitsu deploys)

With penv you can customize your package.json file with properties defined inside an environments.json file.

Installation

$ npm install -g penv

Example

package.json

Create your package.json file

{
  "name": "app",
  "subdomain": "myapp",
  "scripts": {
    "start": "node app.js"
  },
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "engines": {
    "node": "0.8.x"
  }
}

environments.json

Create your environments.json file with the customized properties

{
  "staging": {
    "name": "app-staging",
    "subdomain": "myapp-staging"
  }
}

Then run

$ penv staging

And you will have a customized package.json like the following:

customized package.json

{
  "name": "app-staging",
  "subdomain": "myapp-staging",
  "scripts": {
    "start": "node app.js"
  },
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "engines": {
    "node": "0.8.x"
  },
  "env": {
    "NODE_ENV": "staging"
  }
}

Restore Original

The original package.json file will be renamed to .package.json. You can restore your original package.json by running

$ penv base

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2013 Julián Duque

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

