Critical Path CSS Generator
Penthouse is the original critical path css generator, helping you out to speed up page rendering for your websites. Supply your site's full CSS and the page you want to create the critical CSS for, and Penthouse will return the critical CSS needed to perfectly render the above the fold content of the page. Read more about critical path css here.
The process is automatic and the generated CSS is production ready as is. Behind the scenes Penthouse is using puppeteer to generate the critical css via the chromium:headless.
(If you don’t want to write code, you can use the online hosted version.)
yarn add --dev penthouse
(or
npm install, if not using yarn)
penthouse({
url: 'http://google.com',
cssString: 'body { color: red }'
})
.then(criticalCss => {
// use the critical css
fs.writeFileSync('outfile.css', criticalCss);
})
https://github.com/pocketjoso/penthouse/tree/master/examples
Penthouse is optimised for running many jobs in parallel. One shared browser instance is re-used and each job runs in its own browser tab. There's only so many jobs you can run in parallel before your machine starts running out of resources. To run many jobs effectively, see the many urls example.
Only
url and
cssString are required - all other options are optional. Note that the html file found via
url is expected to be styled;
penthouse does not inject any styles, it just uses
cssString (or
css) to prune into critical css.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|url
string
|Accessible url. Use
file:/// protocol for local html files.
|cssString
string
|Original css to extract critical css from
|css
string
|Path to original css file on disk (if using instead of
cssString)
|width
integer
1300
|Width for critical viewport
|height
integer
900
|Height for critical viewport
|screenshots
object
|Configuration for screenshots (not used by default). See Screenshot example
|keepLargerMediaQueries
boolean
false
|Keep media queries even for width/height values larger than critical viewport.
|forceInclude
array
[]
|Array of css selectors to keep in critical css, even if not appearing in critical viewport. Strings or regex (f.e.
['.keepMeEvenIfNotSeenInDom', /^\.button/])
|forceExclude
array
[]
|Array of css selectors to remove in critical css, even if appearing in critical viewport. Strings or regex (f.e.
['.doNotKeepMeEvenIfNotSeenInDom', /^\.button/])
|propertiesToRemove
array
['(.*)transition(.*)', 'cursor', 'pointer-events', '(-webkit-)?tap-highlight-color', '(.*)user-select'] ]
|Css properties to filter out from critical css
|timeout
integer
30000
|Ms; abort critical CSS generation after this time
|puppeteer
object
|Settings for puppeteer. See Custom puppeteer browser example
|pageLoadSkipTimeout
integer
0
|Ms; stop waiting for page load after this time (for sites when page load event is unreliable)
|renderWaitTime
integer
100
|ms; wait time after page load before critical css extraction starts (also before "before" screenshot is taken, if used)
|blockJSRequests
boolean
true
|set to false to load JS (not recommended)
|maxEmbeddedBase64Length
integer
1000
|characters; strip out inline base64 encoded resources larger than this
|maxElementsToCheckPerSelector
integer
undefined
|Can be specified to limit nr of elements to inspect per css selector, reducing execution time.
|userAgent
string
'Penthouse Critical Path CSS Generator'
|specify which user agent string when loading the page
|customPageHeaders
object
|Set extra http headers to be sent with the request for the url.
|cookies
array
[]
|For formatting of each cookie, see Puppeteer setCookie docs
|strict
boolean
false
|Make Penthouse throw on errors parsing the original CSS. Legacy option, not recommended.
|allowedResponseCode
number|regex|function
|Let Penthouse stop if the server response code is not matching this value.
number and
regex types are tested against the response.status(). A
function is also allowed and gets Response as argument. The function should return a
boolean.
Logging is done via the
debug module under the
penthouse namespace. You can view more about the logging on their documentation.
# Basic verbose logging for all components
env DEBUG="penthouse,penthouse:*" node script.js
Install missing dependencies to get the headless Chrome to run:
sudo apt-get install libnss3
You might possibly need an even longer list of deps, depending on your dist, see this answer
A good first step can be to test your url + css in the hosted critical path css generator, to determine whether the problem is with the input your passing (css + url), or with your local setup: https://jonassebastianohlsson.com/criticalpathcssgenerator
If you see flashes of unstyled content showing after applying your critical css then something is wrong. Below are the most commont causes and some general related advice:
Generally you have to ensure that all elements you want styled in the critical css appears (visible) in the HTML of your page (with Javascript disabled). The first render of your page, the one critical css helps make much faster, happens before JS has loaded, which is why Penthouse runs with JavaScript disabled. So if your html is essentially empty, or your real content is hidden before a loading spinner or similar you have to adress this before you can get the performance benefits of using critical css.
If your html is fine, but varies based on things such as the logged in user, third party advertising etc, then you can use the
forceInclude parameter to force specific extra styles to remain in the critical css, even if Penthouse doesn’t see them on the page during critical css generation.
This problem can happen if you have an element appearing early in the DOM, but with styles applied to move outside of the critical viewport (using absolute position or transforms). Penthouse does not look at the absolute position and transform values and will just see the element as not being part of the critical viewport, and hence Penthouse will not consider it’s styles critical (so the unstyled element will show when the critical css is used).
Solution: Consider whether it really should appear so early in the DOM, or use the
forceInclude property to make sure the styles to "hide"/move it are left in the critical css.
Problems with special characters like → after converting? Make sure you use the correct hexadecimal format in your CSS. You can always get this format from your browser console, by entering '→'
.charCodeAt(0).toString(16) (answer for this arrow glyph is
2192). When using hexadecimal format in CSS it needs to be prepended with a backslash, like so:
\2192 (f.e.
content: '\2192';)