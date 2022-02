penner

A library for Penner's easing equations

See http://upshots.org/actionscript/jsas-understanding-easing

usage

var t = 0 , b = 10 , c = 100 , d = 2 value = penner.easeOutQuad(t, b, c, d);

included easing functions

linear easeInQuad easeOutQuad easeInOutQuad easeInCubic easeOutCubic easeInOutCubic easeInQuart easeOutQuart easeInOutQuart easeInQuint easeOutQuint easeInOutQuint easeInSine easeOutSine easeInOutSine easeInExpo easeOutExpo easeInOutExpo easeInCirc easeOutCirc easeInOutCirc easeInElastic easeOutElastic easeInOutElastic easeInBack easeOutBack easeInOutBack easeInBounce easeOutBounce easeInOutBounce

size

Raw 7880 bytes Uglified 3200 bytes Uglified + gzipped 865 bytes

environment support