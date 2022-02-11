penguins-eggs is a console utility, in active development, who let you to remaster your system and redistribuite it as iso images or from the lan via PXE remote boot.
The scope of this project is to implement the process of remastering your version of Linux, generate it as ISO image to burn on a CD/DVD or copy to a usb key to boot your system. You can also boot your egg - via remote boot - on your LAN. You can easily install your live system with gui calamares installer or eggs cli installer.
All it is written in pure typescript, so ideally can be used with differents Linux distros. Yes, there are big differences about package manager used, but not so much in the way to work of bash and in the various programs used to build the iso.
penguins-eggs, at the moment 2021 may is a mature tool and is extremely usefull, You can easily create your personal customized iso or your organization/school version of Linux and deploy it on your LAN, give it to your friends as usb key or publish yours eggs in the internet!
Try penguins-eggs, yes it is a console utility - no GUI - but don't be scared, penguins-eggs is a console command - really very simple - if you are able to open a terminal, you can use it and yours final users will enjoy of full gui and pratical installer to install your livecd.
Starting with version 7.6.x, an addons architecture was added to eggs, allowing third parties to develop extensions. Note that currently we have an extension for the theme that includes both branding calamares, link and installer icon. In addition, also as an addon has been developed choose between GUI or CLI installation, adjust the video resolution, remote support, etc.
From version 8.0.10 You can use the backup mode by simply adding --backup in the produce command. This way eggs will save your users data and accounts and will not add a live user, you will have to log in with the main user of your system with the his password. Note: since eggs always configures autologin, you may have a security risk with valuable data. Use this option only for your personal stuff and do not share the iso on the network.
eggs produce just remove users accounts and home. This let to have working servers examples;
eggs produce --backup remove servers and users data from live, and put them on a LUKS volume.
From version 9.0.16 we have two new commands:
eggs syncfrom (alias restore) and
eggs syncto (alias backup).
A working installation, can easily sync users and servers data to a luks-eggs-backup:
eggs syncto -f /tmp/luks-eggs-backup backup users and servers data to LUKS volume /tmp/luks-eggs-backup:
A new installation, can easyly get users and servers data from a luks-eggs-backup:
eggs syncfrom from -f /tmp/luks-eggs-backup restore users and servers data from the LUKS volume /tmp/luks-eggs-backup.
NOTE:
sudo eggs install --cli will restore users and servers data automatically;
sudo eggs syncfrom -f /path/to/luks-eggs-backup -r /path/to/rootdir
/etc/penguins-eggs.d/eggs.yaml. Example:
set snapshot_dir: '/opt/eggs/', but you can't use the following: /etc, /boot, /usr and /var.
DISCLAIM: using this new feathures can be dangerous for your data:
syncfrom replace all users homes and all servers homes with data from the luck-eggs-backup, Force this data in not appropriate system can easily end in a long disaster recovery;
/nest/ovarium/filesystem.squashfs, mean remove it from the REAL filesystem. So, if something went wrong during the iso production and You remain with live filesystem again binded, the shortest way to solve the problem is simply reboot.
Starting with eggs 8.0.0 I included a new CLI installer named krill. krill let you to install your system in a nice CLI interface using the same, configuration created by eggs for calamares. This lead to have "about the same" experience installing, from old distros to new one and for GUI and CLI. To force using krill in place of calamares in a GUI system just: sudo eggs install --cli
I've added two lightweight assistants integrated with eggs: mom and dad. While mom is a bash script with whiptail - and guides the user to the various commands and documentation, dad started as a short way to create isos. All you have to do is type sudo eggs dad and follow simple instructions. You can also shortcut the way to reset the configuration sudo dad -c or - even faster - reset the configuration, load defaults, kill created isos. Simply type sudo eggs dad -d and you will immediately be able to produce the egg in the default /home/eggs nest.
I suggest to leave the default values unchanged during the development of your remaster. You will be more fast in producing eggs, enjoy of dad after reinstalling eggs. If you need more space, simply mount your big device in /home/eggs.
yolk so called - staying on the subject of eggs - is a local repository included in the livecd that contains a minimum of indispensable packages during installation. Thanks to yolk, you can safely install your system without the need of an active internet connection.
eggs was born on Debian strecth/buster, but actually full support Debian from jessie to bookworm/sid, Devuan beowulf, chimaera, daedalus, Ubuntu bionic, focal, , hirsute, impish, jammy and all derivatives including Linux mint, Deepin, neon KDE, etc. I continuisly try it against Debian various versions, before releases, I tried it successfully in LMDE 4 debbie, and deepin. eggs, generally must work with all the derivates from Debian, Devuan and Ubuntu.
You can read more on the blog, some examples of iso images remastered with eggs are in the sourceforge page of the project.
From eggs v. 8.0.4 I'm releasing eggs in 4 differents architectures: i386, amd64, arm64 and armel. eggs - at the moment - produce in i386 and amd64, but can be installed already on arm64 and armel. This mean who it is possible to install it in raspberrypi, but again not possible to produce a Raspberry Pi OS egg in armel or arm64. I'm working to complete this step, but need help and experience.
Note: Of course it is possible to produce iso for Raspberry Pi Desktop amd64 based.
eggs is released deb packages for i386, amd64, armel and arm64 architectures. Due the characteristic of eggs, they can installed in Debian, Devuan or Ubuntu based distros, withouth worries about different versions, except for the architecture. It include standard scripts for preinst, postinst, prerm and postrm. The packages usually go before in sourgeforce page of eggs, (unstable version) and later in ppa (stable version).
There are more than a way to install eggs, the most common it's to use penguins-eggs-ppa.
eggs have it's repository ppa, You can use it, copy and paste in a terminal window the following two lines:
curl -SsL https://pieroproietti.github.io/penguins-eggs-ppa/KEY.gpg | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/penguins-eggs-ppa-keyring.gpg
sudo curl -s --compressed -o /etc/apt/sources.list.d/penguins-eggs-ppa.list "https://pieroproietti.github.io/penguins-eggs-ppa/penguins-eggs-ppa.list"
Update your repositories: sudo apt update and install eggs: sudo apt install eggs.
The simplest way to install eggs is download the package eggs from sourceforge page of the project and install it
sudo dpkg -i eggs_9.0.16-1_amd64.deb
or, on a i386 system:
sudo dpkg -i eggs_8.17.17-1_i386.deb
If you are using penguins-eggs-ppa You can ugrade eggs as others packages just: sudo apt upgrade.
If you are using not the penguins-eggs-ppa, the fastest way to use sudo eggs update and choose basket. Eggs let you to select the last 4 versions on the basket and install it.
sudo eggs update
Simply download new versions of eggs from sourgeforge page and install it with the standard command sudo dpkg -i eggs_8.17.x-1_amd64.deb.
In addition to the description of the commands in this README, you can consult the Penguin's eggs official book.
$ npm install -g penguins-eggs
$ eggs COMMAND
running command...
$ eggs (--version|-v)
penguins-eggs/9.0.21 linux-x64 node-v16.14.0
$ eggs --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ eggs COMMAND
...
eggs adapt
eggs analyze
eggs autocomplete [SHELL]
eggs bro
eggs calamares
eggs config
eggs dad
eggs export deb
eggs export docs
eggs export iso
eggs help [COMMAND]
eggs info
eggs install
eggs kill
eggs mom
eggs produce
eggs remove
eggs syncfrom
eggs syncto
eggs tools clean
eggs tools locales
eggs tools skel
eggs tools stat
eggs tools yolk
eggs update
eggs version
eggs adapt
adapt monitor resolution for VM only
USAGE
$ eggs adapt [-v] [-h]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
adapt monitor resolution for VM only
ALIASES
$ eggs adjust
See code: src/commands/adapt.ts
eggs analyze
analyze situation
USAGE
$ eggs analyze [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
analyze situation
EXAMPLES
$ sudo eggs analyze
See code: src/commands/analyze.ts
eggs autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ eggs autocomplete [SHELL] [-r]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
FLAGS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
DESCRIPTION
display autocomplete installation instructions
EXAMPLES
$ eggs autocomplete
$ eggs autocomplete bash
$ eggs autocomplete zsh
$ eggs autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete
eggs bro
bro: waydroid helper
USAGE
$ eggs bro [-h]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
DESCRIPTION
bro: waydroid helper
See code: src/commands/bro.ts
eggs calamares
calamares or install or configure it
USAGE
$ eggs calamares [-h] [-v] [-i] [-f] [-r] [--theme <value>]
FLAGS
-f, --final final: remove calamares and all it's dependencies after the installation
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-i, --install install calamares and it's dependencies
-r, --remove remove calamares and it's dependencies
-v, --verbose
--theme=<value> theme/branding for eggs and calamares
DESCRIPTION
calamares or install or configure it
EXAMPLES
~$ sudo eggs calamares
create/renew calamares configuration's files
~$ sudo eggs calamares -i
install calamares and create it's configuration's files
See code: src/commands/calamares.ts
eggs config
Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it
USAGE
$ eggs config [-n] [-c] [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-c, --clean remove old configuration before to create new one
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-n, --nointeractive assume yes
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it
ALIASES
$ eggs prerequisites
EXAMPLES
~$ sudo eggs config
Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it
See code: src/commands/config.ts
eggs dad
ask help from daddy - configuration helper
USAGE
$ eggs dad [-h] [-c] [-d] [-v]
FLAGS
-c, --clean remove old configuration before to create
-d, --default remove old configuration and force default
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
ask help from daddy - configuration helper
See code: src/commands/dad.ts
eggs export deb
export deb/docs/iso to the destination host
USAGE
$ eggs export deb [-h] [-c] [--amd64] [--i386] [--armel] [--arm64] [-a]
FLAGS
-a, --all export all archs
-c, --clean remove old .deb before to copy
-h, --help Show CLI help.
--amd64 export amd64 arch
--arm64 export arm64 arch
--armel export armel arch
--i386 export i386 arch
DESCRIPTION
export deb/docs/iso to the destination host
eggs export docs
remove and export docType documentation of the sources in the destination host
USAGE
$ eggs export docs [-h]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
DESCRIPTION
remove and export docType documentation of the sources in the destination host
eggs export iso
export iso in the destination host
USAGE
$ eggs export iso [-h] [-b] [-c]
FLAGS
-b, --backup export backup ISOs
-c, --clean delete old ISOs before to copy
-h, --help Show CLI help.
DESCRIPTION
export iso in the destination host
eggs help [COMMAND]
Display help for eggs.
USAGE
$ eggs help [COMMAND] [-n]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND Command to show help for.
FLAGS
-n, --nested-commands Include all nested commands in the output.
DESCRIPTION
Display help for eggs.
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
eggs info
re-thinking for a different approach to CLI
USAGE
$ eggs info [-v] [-h]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
re-thinking for a different approach to CLI
See code: src/commands/info.ts
eggs install
command-line system installer - the egg became a penguin!
USAGE
$ eggs install [-c] [-k] [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-c, --cli force use CLI installer
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-k, --crypted crypted CLI installation
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
command-line system installer - the egg became a penguin!
ALIASES
$ eggs hatch
$ eggs krill
EXAMPLES
$ eggs install
Install the system using GUI or CLI installer
See code: src/commands/install.ts
eggs kill
kill the eggs/free the nest
USAGE
$ eggs kill [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
kill the eggs/free the nest
EXAMPLES
$ eggs kill
kill the eggs/free the nest
See code: src/commands/kill.ts
eggs mom
ask for mommy - gui helper
USAGE
$ eggs mom [-h]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
DESCRIPTION
ask for mommy - gui helper
See code: src/commands/mom.ts
eggs produce
produce a live image from your system whithout your data
USAGE
$ eggs produce [-p <value>] [--basename <value>] [-b] [-f] [-n] [-m] [-v] [-y] [-s] [-h] [--theme <value>]
[--addons <value>] [--release]
FLAGS
-b, --backup backup mode
-f, --fast fast compression
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-m, --max max compression
-n, --normal normal compression
-p, --prefix=<value> prefix
-s, --script script mode. Generate scripts to manage iso build
-v, --verbose verbose
-y, --yolk -y force yolk renew
--addons=<value>... addons to be used: adapt, ichoice, pve, rsupport
--basename=<value> basename
--release release: configure GUI installer to remove eggs and calamares after installation
--theme=<value> theme for livecd, calamares branding and partitions
DESCRIPTION
produce a live image from your system whithout your data
ALIASES
$ eggs spawn
$ eggs lay
EXAMPLES
$ sudo eggs produce
produce an ISO called [hostname]-[arch]-YYYY-MM-DD_HHMM.iso, compressed xz (standard compression).
If hostname=ugo and arch=i386 ugo-x86-2020-08-25_1215.iso
$ sudo eggs produce -v
same as previuos, but with --verbose output
$ sudo eggs produce -vf
same as previuos, compression zstd, lz4 or gzip (depend from system capability)
$ sudo eggs produce -vm
same as previuos, compression xz -Xbcj x86 (max compression, about 10%
more compressed)
$ sudo eggs produce -vf --basename leo --theme debian --addons adapt
produce an ISO called leo-i386-2020-08-25_1215.iso compression fast,
using Debian theme and link to adapt
$ sudo eggs produce -v --basename leo --theme debian --addons rsupport
produce an ISO called leo-i386-2020-08-25_1215.iso compression xz,
using Debian theme and link to dwagent
$ sudo eggs produce -v --basename leo --rsupport
produce an ISO called leo-i386-2020-08-25_1215.iso compression xz, using eggs
theme and link to dwagent
$ sudo eggs produce -vs --basename leo --rsupport
produce scripts to build an ISO as the previus example. Scripts can be found
in /home/eggs/ovarium and you can customize all you need
See code: src/commands/produce.ts
eggs remove
remove eggs and others stuff
USAGE
$ eggs remove [-p] [-a] [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-a, --autoremove remove eggs packages dependencies
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-p, --purge remove eggs configurations files
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
remove eggs and others stuff
EXAMPLES
$ sudo eggs remove
remove eggs
$ sudo eggs remove --purge
remove eggs, eggs configurations, configuration's files
$ sudo eggs remove --autoremove
remove eggs, eggs configurations, packages dependencies
See code: src/commands/remove.ts
eggs syncfrom
Restore users, server and datas from luks-eggs-backup
USAGE
$ eggs syncfrom [-f <value>] [-r <value>] [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-f, --file=<value> file with LUKS volume encrypted
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-r, --rootdir=<value> rootdir of the installed system, when used from live
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
Restore users, server and datas from luks-eggs-backup
ALIASES
$ eggs restore
EXAMPLES
$ sudo eggs restore
See code: src/commands/syncfrom.ts
eggs syncto
Backup users, server and datas to luks-eggs-backup
USAGE
$ eggs syncto [-k] [-f <value>] [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-f, --file=<value> file LUKS volume encrypted
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-k, --krill krill
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
Backup users, server and datas to luks-eggs-backup
ALIASES
$ eggs backup
EXAMPLES
$ sudo eggs restore
See code: src/commands/syncto.ts
eggs tools clean
clean system log, apt, etc
USAGE
$ eggs tools clean [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
clean system log, apt, etc
ALIASES
$ eggs clean
eggs tools locales
install/clean locales
USAGE
$ eggs tools locales [-h] [-r] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-r, --reinstall reinstall locales
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
install/clean locales
eggs tools skel
update skel from home configuration
USAGE
$ eggs tools skel [-h] [-u <value>] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-u, --user=<value> user to be used
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
update skel from home configuration
ALIASES
$ eggs skel
EXAMPLES
$ eggs skel --user mauro
desktop configuration of user mauro will get used as default
eggs tools stat
get statistics from sourceforge
USAGE
$ eggs tools stat [-h] [-m] [-y]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-m, --month current month
-y, --year current year
DESCRIPTION
get statistics from sourceforge
ALIASES
$ eggs stat
eggs tools yolk
configure eggs to install without internet
USAGE
$ eggs tools yolk [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
configure eggs to install without internet
EXAMPLES
$ eggs yolk -v
eggs update
update the penguin's eggs tool
USAGE
$ eggs update [-h] [-a] [-b] [-v]
FLAGS
-a, --apt if eggs package is .deb, update from distro repositories
-b, --basket if eggs package is .deb, update from eggs basket
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose verbose
DESCRIPTION
update the penguin's eggs tool
EXAMPLES
$ eggs update
update/upgrade the penguin's eggs tool
See code: src/commands/update.ts
eggs version
USAGE
$ eggs version
See code: @oclif/plugin-version
No need other configurations, penguins-eggs are battery included or better, as in the real, live is inside! :-D
There is a Penguin's eggs official book and same other documentation - mostly for developers - on penguins-eggs repo under documents and i386, in particular we have hens, differents species who descrive how to use eggs in manjaro.
You can contact me at pieroproietti@gmail.com or meet me
Copyright (c) 2017, 2021 Piero Proietti, dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 2 licenses.