penguins-eggs is a console utility, in active development, who let you to remaster your system and redistribuite it as iso images or from the lan via PXE remote boot.

The scope of this project is to implement the process of remastering your version of Linux, generate it as ISO image to burn on a CD/DVD or copy to a usb key to boot your system. You can also boot your egg - via remote boot - on your LAN. You can easily install your live system with gui calamares installer or eggs cli installer.

All it is written in pure typescript, so ideally can be used with differents Linux distros. Yes, there are big differences about package manager used, but not so much in the way to work of bash and in the various programs used to build the iso.

penguins-eggs, at the moment 2021 may is a mature tool and is extremely usefull, You can easily create your personal customized iso or your organization/school version of Linux and deploy it on your LAN, give it to your friends as usb key or publish yours eggs in the internet!

Try penguins-eggs, yes it is a console utility - no GUI - but don't be scared, penguins-eggs is a console command - really very simple - if you are able to open a terminal, you can use it and yours final users will enjoy of full gui and pratical installer to install your livecd.

Starting with version 7.6.x, an addons architecture was added to eggs, allowing third parties to develop extensions. Note that currently we have an extension for the theme that includes both branding calamares, link and installer icon. In addition, also as an addon has been developed choose between GUI or CLI installation, adjust the video resolution, remote support, etc.

From version 8.0.10 You can use the backup mode by simply adding --backup in the produce command. This way eggs will save your users data and accounts and will not add a live user, you will have to log in with the main user of your system with the his password. Note: since eggs always configures autologin, you may have a security risk with valuable data. Use this option only for your personal stuff and do not share the iso on the network.

eggs produce just remove users accounts and home. This let to have working servers examples;

just remove users accounts and home. This let to have working servers examples; eggs produce --backup remove servers and users data from live, and put them on a LUKS volume.

From version 9.0.16 we have two new commands: eggs syncfrom (alias restore) and eggs syncto (alias backup).

A working installation, can easily sync users and servers data to a luks-eggs-backup:

eggs syncto -f /tmp/luks-eggs-backup backup users and servers data to LUKS volume /tmp/luks-eggs-backup:

A new installation, can easyly get users and servers data from a luks-eggs-backup:

eggs syncfrom from -f /tmp/luks-eggs-backup restore users and servers data from the LUKS volume /tmp/luks-eggs-backup.

NOTE:

krill: sudo eggs install --cli will restore users and servers data automatically;

will restore users and servers data automatically; installing with calamares: when installation is finished, you need to mount the rootdir of your installed system and, give the following command: sudo eggs syncfrom -f /path/to/luks-eggs-backup -r /path/to/rootdir

it's possbile actually to change the nest directory, editing configuration file /etc/penguins-eggs.d/eggs.yaml . Example: set snapshot_dir: '/opt/eggs/' , but you can't use the following: /etc, /boot, /usr and /var.

DISCLAIM: using this new feathures can be dangerous for your data:

syncfrom replace all users homes and all servers homes with data from the luck-eggs-backup, Force this data in not appropriate system can easily end in a long disaster recovery;

replace all users homes and all servers homes with data from the luck-eggs-backup, Force this data in not appropriate system can easily end in a long disaster recovery; I want stress you again on the fact we are working with a live filesystem mounted binded to the REAL filesystem. This mean who removing a directory under the nest, usually /nest/ovarium/filesystem.squashfs , mean remove it from the REAL filesystem. So, if something went wrong during the iso production and You remain with live filesystem again binded, the shortest way to solve the problem is simply reboot.

Starting with eggs 8.0.0 I included a new CLI installer named krill. krill let you to install your system in a nice CLI interface using the same, configuration created by eggs for calamares. This lead to have "about the same" experience installing, from old distros to new one and for GUI and CLI. To force using krill in place of calamares in a GUI system just: sudo eggs install --cli

I've added two lightweight assistants integrated with eggs: mom and dad. While mom is a bash script with whiptail - and guides the user to the various commands and documentation, dad started as a short way to create isos. All you have to do is type sudo eggs dad and follow simple instructions. You can also shortcut the way to reset the configuration sudo dad -c or - even faster - reset the configuration, load defaults, kill created isos. Simply type sudo eggs dad -d and you will immediately be able to produce the egg in the default /home/eggs nest.

I suggest to leave the default values unchanged during the development of your remaster. You will be more fast in producing eggs, enjoy of dad after reinstalling eggs. If you need more space, simply mount your big device in /home/eggs.

yolk so called - staying on the subject of eggs - is a local repository included in the livecd that contains a minimum of indispensable packages during installation. Thanks to yolk, you can safely install your system without the need of an active internet connection.

What distributions can I use?

eggs was born on Debian strecth/buster, but actually full support Debian from jessie to bookworm/sid, Devuan beowulf, chimaera, daedalus, Ubuntu bionic, focal, , hirsute, impish, jammy and all derivatives including Linux mint, Deepin, neon KDE, etc. I continuisly try it against Debian various versions, before releases, I tried it successfully in LMDE 4 debbie, and deepin. eggs, generally must work with all the derivates from Debian, Devuan and Ubuntu.

You can read more on the blog, some examples of iso images remastered with eggs are in the sourceforge page of the project.

What architecture can I use?

From eggs v. 8.0.4 I'm releasing eggs in 4 differents architectures: i386, amd64, arm64 and armel. eggs - at the moment - produce in i386 and amd64, but can be installed already on arm64 and armel. This mean who it is possible to install it in raspberrypi, but again not possible to produce a Raspberry Pi OS egg in armel or arm64. I'm working to complete this step, but need help and experience.

Note: Of course it is possible to produce iso for Raspberry Pi Desktop amd64 based.

Packages

eggs is released deb packages for i386, amd64, armel and arm64 architectures. Due the characteristic of eggs, they can installed in Debian, Devuan or Ubuntu based distros, withouth worries about different versions, except for the architecture. It include standard scripts for preinst, postinst, prerm and postrm. The packages usually go before in sourgeforce page of eggs, (unstable version) and later in ppa (stable version).

Install eggs

There are more than a way to install eggs, the most common it's to use penguins-eggs-ppa.

Using penguins-eggs-ppa (stable version)

eggs have it's repository ppa, You can use it, copy and paste in a terminal window the following two lines:

curl -SsL https: sudo curl -s --compressed -o /etc/apt/sources. list .d/penguins-eggs-ppa. list "https://pieroproietti.github.io/penguins-eggs-ppa/penguins-eggs-ppa.list"

Update your repositories: sudo apt update and install eggs: sudo apt install eggs.

Download the package and install with dpkg

The simplest way to install eggs is download the package eggs from sourceforge page of the project and install it

sudo dpkg -i eggs_9 .0 .16-1_amd64 .deb

or, on a i386 system:

sudo dpkg -i eggs_8 .17 .17-1_i386 .deb

Upgrade eggs

If you are using penguins-eggs-ppa You can ugrade eggs as others packages just: sudo apt upgrade.

Upgrade from basket

If you are using not the penguins-eggs-ppa, the fastest way to use sudo eggs update and choose basket. Eggs let you to select the last 4 versions on the basket and install it.

sudo eggs update

Manual upgrade

Simply download new versions of eggs from sourgeforge page and install it with the standard command sudo dpkg -i eggs_8.17.x-1_amd64.deb.

Usage

In addition to the description of the commands in this README, you can consult the Penguin's eggs official book.

$ npm install -g penguins-eggs $ eggs COMMAND running command... $ eggs (--version|-v) penguins-eggs/9.0.21 linux-x64 node-v16.14.0 $ eggs --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ eggs COMMAND ...

Commands

eggs adapt

adapt monitor resolution for VM only

USAGE $ eggs adapt [-v] [-h] FLAGS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION adapt monitor resolution for VM only ALIASES $ eggs adjust

eggs analyze

analyze situation

USAGE $ eggs analyze [-h] [-v] FLAGS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION analyze situation EXAMPLES $ sudo eggs analyze

eggs autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE eggs autocomplete [SHELL] [-r] ARGUMENTS SHELL shell type FLAGS -r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions) DESCRIPTION display autocomplete installation instructions EXAMPLES eggs autocomplete eggs autocomplete bash eggs autocomplete zsh eggs autocomplete --refresh-cache

eggs bro

bro: waydroid helper

USAGE $ eggs bro [-h] FLAGS -h, --help Show CLI help. DESCRIPTION bro: waydroid helper

eggs calamares

calamares or install or configure it

USAGE $ eggs calamares [-h] [-v] [-i] [-f] [-r] [ FLAGS -f, -h, -i, -r, -v, DESCRIPTION calamares or install or configure it EXAMPLES ~$ sudo eggs calamares create /renew calamares configuration 's files ~$ sudo eggs calamares -i install calamares and create it' s configuration 's files

eggs config

Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it

USAGE $ eggs config [-n] [-c] [-h] [-v] FLAGS -c, -h, -n, -v, DESCRIPTION Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it ALIASES $ eggs prerequisites EXAMPLES ~$ sudo eggs config Configure and install prerequisites deb packages to run it

eggs dad

ask help from daddy - configuration helper

USAGE $ eggs dad [-h] [-c] [-d] [-v] FLAGS -c, --clean remove old configuration before to create -d, --default remove old configuration and force default -h, --help Show CLI help. -v, --verbose DESCRIPTION ask help from daddy - configuration helper

eggs export deb

export deb/docs/iso to the destination host

USAGE $ eggs export deb [-h] [-c] [ FLAGS -a, -c, -h, DESCRIPTION export deb/docs/iso to the destination host

eggs export docs

remove and export docType documentation of the sources in the destination host

USAGE $ eggs export docs [-h] FLAGS -h, -- help Show CLI help . DESCRIPTION remove and export docType documentation of the sources in the destination host

eggs export iso

export iso in the destination host

USAGE $ eggs export iso [-h] [-b] [-c] FLAGS -b, --backup export backup ISOs -c, --clean delete old ISOs before to copy -h, -- help Show CLI help . DESCRIPTION export iso in the destination host

eggs help [COMMAND]

Display help for eggs.

USAGE $ eggs help [COMMAND] [-n] ARGUMENTS COMMAND Command to show help for. FLAGS -n, --nested-commands Include all nested commands in the output . DESCRIPTION Display help for eggs.

eggs info

re-thinking for a different approach to CLI

USAGE $ eggs info [-v] [-h] FLAGS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION re-thinking for a different approach to CLI

eggs install

command-line system installer - the egg became a penguin!

USAGE $ eggs install [-c] [-k] [-h] [-v] FLAGS -c, -h, -k, -v, DESCRIPTION command- line system installer - the egg became a penguin! ALIASES $ eggs hatch $ eggs krill EXAMPLES $ eggs install Install the system using GUI or CLI installer

eggs kill

kill the eggs/free the nest

USAGE $ eggs kill [-h] [-v] FLAGS -h, -- help Show CLI help . -v, --verbose verbose DESCRIPTION kill the eggs/free the nest EXAMPLES $ eggs kill kill the eggs/free the nest

eggs mom

ask for mommy - gui helper

USAGE $ eggs mom [-h] FLAGS -h, --help Show CLI help. DESCRIPTION ask for mommy - gui helper

eggs produce

produce a live image from your system whithout your data

USAGE $ eggs produce [-p < value >] [ [ FLAGS -b, -f, -h, -m, -n, -p, -s, -v, -y, DESCRIPTION produce a live image from your system whithout your data ALIASES $ eggs spawn $ eggs lay EXAMPLES $ sudo eggs produce produce an ISO called [hostname]-[arch]-YYYY-MM-DD_HHMM.iso, compressed xz (standard compression). If hostname=ugo and arch=i386 ugo-x86 -2020 -08 -25 _1215.iso $ sudo eggs produce -v same as previuos, but with $ sudo eggs produce -vf same as previuos, compression zstd, lz4 or gzip (depend from system capability) $ sudo eggs produce -vm same as previuos, compression xz -Xbcj x86 (max compression, about 10 % more compressed) $ sudo eggs produce -vf produce an ISO called leo-i386 -2020 -08 -25 _1215.iso compression fast, using Debian theme and link to adapt $ sudo eggs produce -v produce an ISO called leo-i386 -2020 -08 -25 _1215.iso compression xz, using Debian theme and link to dwagent $ sudo eggs produce -v produce an ISO called leo-i386 -2020 -08 -25 _1215.iso compression xz, using eggs theme and link to dwagent $ sudo eggs produce -vs produce scripts to build an ISO as the previus example. Scripts can be found in /home/eggs/ovarium and you can customize all you need

eggs remove

remove eggs and others stuff

USAGE $ eggs remove [-p] [-a] [-h] [-v] FLAGS -a, -h, -p, -v, DESCRIPTION remove eggs and others stuff EXAMPLES $ sudo eggs remove remove eggs $ sudo eggs remove remove eggs, eggs configurations, configuration 's files $ sudo eggs remove --autoremove remove eggs, eggs configurations, packages dependencies

eggs syncfrom

Restore users, server and datas from luks-eggs-backup

USAGE $ eggs syncfrom [-f < value >] [-r < value >] [-h] [-v] FLAGS -f, -h, -r, -v, DESCRIPTION Restore users, server and datas from luks-eggs-backup ALIASES $ eggs restore EXAMPLES $ sudo eggs restore

eggs syncto

Backup users, server and datas to luks-eggs-backup

USAGE $ eggs syncto [-k] [-f < value >] [-h] [-v] FLAGS -f, -h, -k, -v, DESCRIPTION Backup users, server and datas to luks-eggs-backup ALIASES $ eggs backup EXAMPLES $ sudo eggs restore

clean system log, apt, etc

USAGE $ eggs tools clean [-h] [-v] FLAGS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION clean system log , apt, etc ALIASES $ eggs clean

install/clean locales

USAGE $ eggs tools locales [-h] [-r] [-v] FLAGS -h, -r, -v, DESCRIPTION install/clean locales

update skel from home configuration

USAGE $ eggs tools skel [-h] [-u < value >] [-v] FLAGS -h, -u, -v, DESCRIPTION update skel from home configuration ALIASES $ eggs skel EXAMPLES $ eggs skel desktop configuration of user mauro will get used as default

get statistics from sourceforge

USAGE $ eggs tools stat [-h] [-m] [-y] FLAGS -h, -m, -y, DESCRIPTION get statistics from sourceforge ALIASES $ eggs stat

configure eggs to install without internet

USAGE $ eggs tools yolk [-h] [-v] FLAGS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION configure eggs to install without internet EXAMPLES $ eggs yolk -v

update the penguin's eggs tool

USAGE $ eggs update [-h] [-a] [-b] [-v] FLAGS -a, -b, -h, -v, DESCRIPTION update the penguin 's eggs tool EXAMPLES $ eggs update update/upgrade the penguin' s eggs tool

eggs version

USAGE $ eggs version

That's all Folks!

No need other configurations, penguins-eggs are battery included or better, as in the real, live is inside! :-D

More informations

There is a Penguin's eggs official book and same other documentation - mostly for developers - on penguins-eggs repo under documents and i386, in particular we have hens, differents species who descrive how to use eggs in manjaro.

You can contact me at pieroproietti@gmail.com or meet me

Copyright and licenses

Copyright (c) 2017, 2021 Piero Proietti, dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 2 licenses.