Automatically generates administration pages based on your Mongoose models.

For basic use, you don't have to alter anything in your mongoose models definition, Penguin will read the definition and automagically create edit/add forms, in addition to a basic listing.

Example

https://github.com/etabits/node-penguin-example

Live example

Check penguin.etabits.com/admin/. Temporarily offline!

Usage

In your app:

app = express() require ( 'coffee-script/register' ) penguin = require ( 'penguin' ) admin = new penguin.Admin() admin.setupApp(app)

This assumes that you have ./models directory at the top level of your app.

The administration panel will mount at /admin/ by default.

Check the ./example directory for a complete example (Every feature is covered in the example).

Features

Custom actions: per row ( rowActions ), selected rows ( pageActions ), and current set ( setActions ).

), selected rows ( ), and current set ( ). Automatic pagination of content

Search inside text fields (quick filtering box)

Support for referenced mongoose models ({type: ObjectId, ref: RemoteModel}, automatic .populate()...).

Sorting by columns

Add new documents, and edit existing ones

Basic file upload manager

Currently support basic field types (String, Date, ObjectId, Boolean).

Minor Features

Can set row class for table listing using the $pTableRowClass schema virtual.

schema virtual. Can override default menu, use menu key to set your own links.

key to set your own links. Default sort, use Model.$p.sort .

Roadmap