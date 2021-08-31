Automatically generates administration pages based on your Mongoose models.
For basic use, you don't have to alter anything in your mongoose models definition, Penguin will read the definition and automagically create edit/add forms, in addition to a basic listing.
https://github.com/etabits/node-penguin-example
Check penguin.etabits.com/admin/. Temporarily offline!
In your app:
app = express()
// ...
require('coffee-script/register') // <-- This dependency is to be removed very soon.
penguin = require('penguin')
admin = new penguin.Admin()
admin.setupApp(app)
This assumes that you have
./models directory at the top level of your app.
The administration panel will mount at
/admin/ by default.
Check the
./example directory for a complete example (Every feature is covered in the example).
rowActions), selected rows (
pageActions), and current set (
setActions).
$pTableRowClass schema virtual.
menu key to set your own links.
Model.$p.sort.