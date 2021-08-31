openbase logo
penguin

by etabits
0.4.8 (see all)

Automatically generates administration pages based on your Mongoose models.

Readme

node-penguin

For basic use, you don't have to alter anything in your mongoose models definition, Penguin will read the definition and automagically create edit/add forms, in addition to a basic listing.

Example

https://github.com/etabits/node-penguin-example

Live example

Check penguin.etabits.com/admin/. Temporarily offline!

Usage

In your app:

app = express()
// ...

require('coffee-script/register') // <-- This dependency is to be removed very soon.
penguin = require('penguin')
admin = new penguin.Admin()
admin.setupApp(app)

This assumes that you have ./models directory at the top level of your app.

The administration panel will mount at /admin/ by default.

Check the ./example directory for a complete example (Every feature is covered in the example).

Features

  • Custom actions: per row (rowActions), selected rows (pageActions), and current set (setActions).
  • Automatic pagination of content
  • Search inside text fields (quick filtering box)
  • Support for referenced mongoose models ({type: ObjectId, ref: RemoteModel}, automatic .populate()...).
  • Sorting by columns
  • Add new documents, and edit existing ones
  • Basic file upload manager
  • Currently support basic field types (String, Date, ObjectId, Boolean).

Minor Features

  • Can set row class for table listing using the $pTableRowClass schema virtual.
  • Can override default menu, use menu key to set your own links.
  • Default sort, use Model.$p.sort.

Roadmap

  • Convert everything to plain javascript before publishing
  • Deleting documents support
  • Support for more fields
  • More configurable parts
  • Tests & Documentation!

