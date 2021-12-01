| Introduction | Installation | Usage | Contribute |
Pending XHR Puppeteer is a tool that detect when there is xhr requests not yet finished. You can use it to have a xhr requests count or to wait for all xhr requests to be finished.
To install with yarn :
yarn add pending-xhr-puppeteer -D
To install with npm :
npm install pending-xhr-puppeteer --save-dev
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
headless: true,
args,
});
const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
// Here all xhr requests are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests are finished
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
headless: true,
args,
});
const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
console.log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());
// Display the number of xhr pending
If you need to wait xhrs but not longer than a specific time, You can race pending-xhr-puppeteer and
setTimeout in a
Promise.race.
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
headless: true,
args,
});
const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
// We will wait max 1 seconde for xhrs
await Promise.race([
pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished(),
new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(resolve, 1000);
}),
]);
console.log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());
// May or may not have pending xhrs
You can use this lib to wait for xhr triggered by any event from the UI (click, typing, ...).
Exemple :
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
await page.click('.my-selector'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are finished
// You can then perform an other xhr producer event
await page.click('.my-selector2'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// You can rewait them
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();
This mode is usefull to test SPA, you d'ont have to recreate a new instance at each time. The request listeners will be deleted when you leave the page.
with
waitOnceForAllXhrFinished you can wait until all the xhr are finished and them remove the listeners.
This is usefull when
waitForAllXhrFinished has a leaking behaviour for you.
Exemple :
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
await page.click('.my-selector'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitOnceForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are finished
// All pendingXHR listeners are remove here too
git clone https://github.com/jtassin/pending-xhr-puppeteer.git
cd pending-xhr-puppeteer
yarn
yarn test
Merge requests and issues are welcome.