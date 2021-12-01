openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pxp

pending-xhr-puppeteer

by Julien TASSIN
2.3.3 (see all)

Small tool to wait that all xhr are finished in puppeteer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pending XHR Puppeteer

npm version Build Status

| Introduction | Installation | Usage | Contribute |

Introduction

Pending XHR Puppeteer is a tool that detect when there is xhr requests not yet finished. You can use it to have a xhr requests count or to wait for all xhr requests to be finished.

Installation

To install with yarn :

yarn add pending-xhr-puppeteer -D

To install with npm :

npm install pending-xhr-puppeteer --save-dev

Usage

wait for all xhr requests to be finished

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');

const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
  headless: true,
  args,
});

const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
// Here all xhr requests are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests are finished

Get the number of pending xhr

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');

const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
  headless: true,
  args,
});

const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
console.log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());
// Display the number of xhr pending

Usage with Promise.race

If you need to wait xhrs but not longer than a specific time, You can race pending-xhr-puppeteer and setTimeout in a Promise.race.

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');
const { PendingXHR } = require('pending-xhr-puppeteer');

const browser = await puppeteer.launch({
  headless: true,
  args,
});

const page = await browser.newPage();
const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
// We will wait max 1 seconde for xhrs
await Promise.race([
  pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished(),
  new Promise(resolve => {
    setTimeout(resolve, 1000);
  }),
]);
console.log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());
// May or may not have pending xhrs

Wait for all xhr triggered by all the events of the page

You can use this lib to wait for xhr triggered by any event from the UI (click, typing, ...).

Exemple :

const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
await page.click('.my-selector'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are finished
// You can then perform an other xhr producer event
await page.click('.my-selector2'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// You can rewait them
await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();

This mode is usefull to test SPA, you d'ont have to recreate a new instance at each time. The request listeners will be deleted when you leave the page.

Wait for all xhr triggered by an event of the page

with waitOnceForAllXhrFinished you can wait until all the xhr are finished and them remove the listeners. This is usefull when waitForAllXhrFinished has a leaking behaviour for you.

Exemple :

const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page);
await page.goto(`http://page-with-xhr`);
await page.click('.my-selector'); // This action will trigger some xhr
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are not finished
await pendingXHR.waitOnceForAllXhrFinished();
// Here all xhr requests triggered by the click are finished
// All pendingXHR listeners are remove here too

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/jtassin/pending-xhr-puppeteer.git
cd pending-xhr-puppeteer
yarn
yarn test

Merge requests and issues are welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial