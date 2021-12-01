Pending XHR Puppeteer

Introduction

Pending XHR Puppeteer is a tool that detect when there is xhr requests not yet finished. You can use it to have a xhr requests count or to wait for all xhr requests to be finished.

Installation

To install with yarn :

yarn add pending-xhr-puppeteer -D

To install with npm :

npm install pending-xhr-puppeteer --save-dev

Usage

wait for all xhr requests to be finished

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const { PendingXHR } = require ( 'pending-xhr-puppeteer' ); const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless : true , args, }); const page = await browser.newPage(); const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page); await page.goto( `http://page-with-xhr` ); await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();

Get the number of pending xhr

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const { PendingXHR } = require ( 'pending-xhr-puppeteer' ); const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless : true , args, }); const page = await browser.newPage(); const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page); await page.goto( `http://page-with-xhr` ); console .log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());

Usage with Promise.race

If you need to wait xhrs but not longer than a specific time, You can race pending-xhr-puppeteer and setTimeout in a Promise.race .

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const { PendingXHR } = require ( 'pending-xhr-puppeteer' ); const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless : true , args, }); const page = await browser.newPage(); const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page); await page.goto( `http://page-with-xhr` ); await Promise .race([ pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished(), new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout(resolve, 1000 ); }), ]); console .log(pendingXHR.pendingXhrCount());

Wait for all xhr triggered by all the events of the page

You can use this lib to wait for xhr triggered by any event from the UI (click, typing, ...).

Exemple :

const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page); await page.goto( `http://page-with-xhr` ); await page.click( '.my-selector' ); await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished(); await page.click( '.my-selector2' ); await pendingXHR.waitForAllXhrFinished();

This mode is usefull to test SPA, you d'ont have to recreate a new instance at each time. The request listeners will be deleted when you leave the page.

Wait for all xhr triggered by an event of the page

with waitOnceForAllXhrFinished you can wait until all the xhr are finished and them remove the listeners. This is usefull when waitForAllXhrFinished has a leaking behaviour for you.

Exemple :

const pendingXHR = new PendingXHR(page); await page.goto( `http://page-with-xhr` ); await page.click( '.my-selector' ); await pendingXHR.waitOnceForAllXhrFinished();

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/jtassin/pending-xhr-puppeteer.git cd pending-xhr-puppeteer yarn yarn test

Merge requests and issues are welcome.